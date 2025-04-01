Tom Holland’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ film gets title and release date

Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios

The adventures of Peter Parker continue, with the new Spider-Man film officially getting a title and release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will serve as the title for the forthcoming project slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Sony announced Monday.

The announcement first came by way of CinemaCon, with star Tom Holland sending in a video for the big reveal, according to Variety.

“I know we left you with a massive cliff-hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say,” Holland said, according to Variety.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Holland’s first time back in his Spidey suit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him team up with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His other solo outings include 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In addition to the title and release date news for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony has announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the latest film in the Spider-Verse franchise, will hit theaters on June 4, 2027.

Bill Murray, Jennifer Coolidge star in trailer for crime comedy ‘Riff Raff’
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Bill Murray and Pete Davidson are famed gangsters in the official trailer for the crime comedy Riff Raff.

The film, which is being released by Grindstone Entertainment Group and Roadside Attractions, comes to theaters nationwide on Feb. 28.

The all-star cast of the film also includes Ed Harris, Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey and Emanuela Postacchini.

Dito Montiel directed the film from a script by John Pollono.

Harris stars as Vincent, an ex-criminal who just wants a normal, peaceful life with his wife, Sandy (Union), and son DJ (Harvey).

While the family spends winter break in a cabin before DJ goes off to college, Vincent’s disowned son Rocco (Pullman), Rocco’s girlfriend Marina (Postacchini) and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth (Coolidge) abruptly show up to spoil the fun by sending famed gangsters Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Davidson) out to get them.

“Once you start killing, it sort of becomes your de facto solution for every problem,” Murray’s Leftie says in the trailer.

“What?!” Coolidge’s Ruth exclaims in fear.

Riff Raff first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’ releases new trailer, teases return of Harvey Specter
David Astorga/NBC

Suits is back, and this time they’re on the West Coast.

NBC released the first trailer for its Suits spinoff series, called Suits LA, on Friday. Its series premiere is set for Feb. 23 on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock the next day.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black in the new show as a former prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing powerful clients in LA.

“It’s different out here,” Amell’s Ted says in the trailer. “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

The trailer also gives a quick nod to Harvey Specter, one of the stars of the original series.

“Remember this guy?” a colleague asks Ted, pulling out an old photo.

“Harvey, from the old days,” Ted responds with a smile.

“I never liked him. He was the only person I knew cockier than you,” his colleague says.

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted quips.

Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice and Troy Winbush also star in the series.

Demi Moore discusses ‘The Substance’ with ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ co-stars
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Demi Moore‘s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle co-stars are proud of her for her work in The Substance.

The actress, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat [fahr-ZHAH]-directed film, had a virtual reunion with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for Vanity Fair, in which they discussed The Substance, their connection to the film’s themes and more.

The Substance follows Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-list celebrity past her prime. When she turns 50, she’s fired from her TV aerobics show, and is then offered a black market drug that promises to transform her into a much younger version of herself. Of course, it comes with unforeseen side effects.

Moore said that the script for The Substance came at a pivotal time for her.

“I felt like I didn’t belong and that perhaps my time was complete,” Moore said. “I wasn’t feeling meaningful work was coming, and I didn’t feel like I needed to work to work, my own success didn’t drive me. And I felt a grief at this idea that it was like, ‘Is this done?'”

Diaz, who said she was moved by the film, spoke about its complex layers — specifically the theme about the objectification of women.

She said of Moore’s performance, “In watching you give this performance, you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission.”

Liu echoed Diaz and told Moore, “You’ve always had it in you and in all of the work that you’ve done. There’s so much vulnerability in the strength that you are able to put on camera.”

“Thank you for making this movie,” Diaz added. “…[T]he layers are just being peeled back. It’s just a big onion and I’m excited to keep the conversation going wherever we can.”

