Tony Award-winning actress Linda Lavin dies at 87

Linda Lavin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and star of the 1970s sitcom Alice, has died at age 87. She passed away unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her PR rep confirms.

Lavin had been working as recently as December — she was set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern. In her last public appearance, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s No Good Deed on Dec. 4.

Lavin began her Broadway career in the 1960s, securing her first Tony nomination in 1970 for the play Last of the Red Hot Lovers. She received a total of six Tony nominations in her career, winning in 1987 for the play Broadway Bound.

In 1976, she landed the title role in the CBS comedy series Alice, based on the film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. The show ran for nine seasons and earned Lavin an Emmy nomination.

Most recently, she had a guest starring role in CBS’ Elsbeth and a recurring role on Netflix’s No Good Deed.

Her film roles included Damn Yankees!, The Ring, The Intern and Being the Ricardos.

Lavin is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steve Bakunas.

