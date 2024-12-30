Tony Award-winning actress Linda Lavin dies at 87

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Linda Lavin, the Tony Award-winning Broadway actress and star of the 1970s sitcom Alice, has died at age 87. She passed away unexpectedly Sunday due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her PR rep confirms.

Lavin had been working as recently as December — she was set to star in the upcoming Hulu series Mid-Century Modern. In her last public appearance, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s No Good Deed on Dec. 4.

Lavin began her Broadway career in the 1960s, securing her first Tony nomination in 1970 for the play Last of the Red Hot Lovers. She received a total of six Tony nominations in her career, winning in 1987 for the play Broadway Bound.

In 1976, she landed the title role in the CBS comedy series Alice, based on the film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. The show ran for nine seasons and earned Lavin an Emmy nomination.

Most recently, she had a guest starring role in CBS’ Elsbeth and a recurring role on Netflix’s No Good Deed.

Her film roles included Damn Yankees!, The Ring, The Intern and Being the Ricardos.

Lavin is survived by her husband of 19 years, Steve Bakunas.

‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes on making his Grand Ole Opry debut, family and more
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Yellowstone actor and country singer Luke Grimes made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, first of all,” Grimes told Good Morning America backstage before he hit the iconic stage. “I’ve always loved music. I’ve played music since I was really young. I never thought I would do it to a level where I got to play the Opry, and it means the world.”

Grimes said he was equal parts honored and “so nervous” for the moment “because so many of my heroes have done it.”

“Just to feel like I’m part of that community at all is amazing,” he continued.

Grimes released his self-titled debut album in March, a milestone he said “feels like a dream come true.”

He explained of the music, “This is kind of who I really am. This is my real story.”

That story is told through songs like “No Horse to Ride” and “Hold On,” which he performed during his Opry debut.

Grimes said one of his biggest musical inspirations came from growing up playing music in church, saying gospel music had a “huge influence” on him, as well as the music from his childhood.

“My dad loved all the ’70s outlaw country stuff. That was huge in our house. Elvis was huge in our house. So anything sort of Americana, that kind of thing,” he explained. “And then, growing up … ’90s country radio — like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, you know, all those guys.”

Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimesannounced the arrival of their firstborn child, a son named Rigel, in October.

“I’m still processing how it’s changing me, you know, day by day,” he said, calling fatherhood “the biggest event that’s ever happened in my life.”

In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more
Hello there, You. Season 5 of the series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg will arrive on Netflix in 2025, the streamer confirmed on Thursday. It was renewed for its fifth and final season back in March 2023. Along with Badgley, season 5 will star Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, with Baby Reindeer breakout star Nava Mau guesting as Detective Marquez …

It seems there are even more lies to tell. The Hulu series Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. The renewal of the popular show, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, comes a little over two months after the season 2 finale was released. Much like the first season, the sophomore one ended on a cliff-hanger twist. The show’s creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, has also just signed an overall deal with 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios …

There’s even more Sonic headed our way. Paramount is going forward with a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Variety reports. The news comes just as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 goes into previews at movie theaters, ahead of its weekend release. Jeff Fowler has directed all three Sonic live-action films, with Ben Schwartz lending his voice to the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey starring as the evil Dr. Robotnik …
 

Teri Garr, star of ‘Young Frankenstein’, ‘Tootsie’ & more, dead at 79
James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Teri Garr, whose many films include Young FrankensteinMr. Mom and Steven Spielberg‘s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at age 79.

ABC News confirmed the performer died on Tuesday in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends. In a statement, she was described as “a fierce advocate” for multiple sclerosis awareness after appearing on Larry King Live in October 2002 to share her diagnosis.

Garr initially trained as a dancer and even appeared as such in several Elvis Presley films. Her first significant acting role came in the 1968 Star Trek episode “Assignment: Earth,” which was intended as a pilot episode for a spin-off series that never materialized.

But Garr’s breakout role, and one in which she displayed her gift for comedy, came in the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy classic Young Frankenstein, in which she played the sexy lab assistant Inga, more than holding her own against her more experienced comedy co-stars Gene WilderMadeline KahnCloris Leachman and Marty Feldman.

Garr was in demand in the 1970s and ’80s, with roles that included Close Encounters of the Third Kind opposite Richard Dreyfuss; 1983’s Mr. Mom opposite Michael Keaton; and 1982’s Tootsie, opposite Dustin Hoffman and Bill Murray, for which she received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. Later roles included the 1992 comedy Mom and Dad Save the World.

Garr made regular TV appearances from the 1960s through the 2000s, notably as Phoebe’s birth mother on Friends. Her quick wit made her a popular late-night talk show guest, with frequent appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Late Show with David Letterman. She also hosted Saturday Night Live three times.

Garr revealed in 2002 that she’d been diagnosed with MS, which required her to essentially go into semiretirement. She also suffered a brain aneurysm in 2006 that left her in a coma for several weeks, but from which she recovered. She was briefly hospitalized in December 2019 for what was described as dehydration.

Garr was married and divorced once and leaves behind a daughter, Molly O’Neil, and grandson Tyryn, 6.

