Top House Democrats launch investigation into Trump’s $230 million DOJ settlement demand
(WASHINGTON) — Top House Democrats asked President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide documents — including correspondence between his lawyers and his Justice Department — as they investigate his demand for the DOJ to pay roughly $230 million as a settlement for investigations he faced during the Biden administration and in his first term in office.
Reps. Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia, the ranking members on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, sent a letter directly to Trump requesting that he provide documents and information to their committees.
“In remarks to the press this week, you described a blatantly illegal and unconstitutional effort to steal $230 million from the American people,”Raskin and Garcia wrote in their letter. “Your plan to have your obedient underlings at the Department of Justice (DOJ) instruct the U.S. Treasury to pay you, personally, hundreds of millions of dollars–especially at a time when most Americans are struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, and afford health care–is an outrageous and shocking attempt to shake down the American people.”
The committees want Trump to provide “all administrative claims filed by you on your legal representation under Federal Torts Claims Act” as well as “all correspondence between you or your legal representatives and any DOJ official.”
The Democrats also want “all DOJ memoranda, legal analyses, or recommendations shared with you and your legal representative, or any White House official.”
The settlement negotiations with DOJ stem from two separate administrative claims attorneys for Trump submitted while he was out of office in 2023 and 2024. One sought damages over the investigation he and some in his orbit faced surrounding ties between his 2016 campaign and the Russian government.
The second claim related to accusations that he was prosecuted maliciously by then-special counsel Jack Smith and that his privacy rights were violated when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents in August of 2022.
Those claims would likely first need sign-off from top officials in the DOJ who previously served as Trump’s defense attorneys or otherwise represented his allies.
Trump, asked Tuesday by reporters in the Oval Office about the New York Times’ story that first reported Trump’s demand, said the decision would “go across my desk.”
“It’s interesting, because I’m the one that makes a decision, right?” Trump said. “And you know that decision would have to go across my desk, and it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”
(WASHINGTON) — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced Friday that it will begin a “wind-down of its operations” and cut a majority of its jobs by the end of September following Congress’ vote earlier this month to cut $1.1 billion in its federal funding.
CPB said it told its employees on Friday that the majority of staff positions will be cut by Sept. 30, with only a small transition team remaining through January 2026 to ensure “a responsible and orderly closeout of operations.”
“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a news release. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care.”
CPB’s shuttering comes after Republicans passed a package earlier this month, which included zeroing out two years’ worth of funding — $1.1 billion — for the CBP. The move was a part of President Donald Trump’s request to claw back $9 billion from the federal budget.
CPB provides grants to local radio and television stations across the country, as well as the producers of well-known PBS and NPR programs.
CPB said it will work to provide regular updates to stations and employees as it ends operations.
“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions [sic] Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on his social media channel on July 10.
(WASHINGTON) — A day after FBI Director Kash Patel sparred with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he is set to answer questions from members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Chair Jim Jordan applauded Patel’s work as the director of the FBI before his appearance.
“The Biden Administration weaponized the FBI. Kash Patel is focused on catching criminals. Such a contrast,” the Ohio Republican wrote on X on Monday.
Ranking member Jamie Raskin said Democrats on the committee will be pushing Patel for answers on the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files.
“FBI Director Kash Patel steps before @HouseJudiciary on Wednesday. America wants answers about the ongoing coverup allowing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their billionaire pals to thwart justice for trafficking victims and accountability for predators,” Raskin wrote in a post on X.
On Tuesday, Patel appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he feuded with Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff and Cory Booker — at one point calling the California senator a “political buffoon” and an “utter coward.”
In a shouting match with Booker, the New Jersey senator said that Patel was making the country “weaker and less safe.”
Patel fired back that Booker’s comments do “not bring this country together.”
Patel also faced questions about the assassination of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week. He said the FBI is investigating if others are involved after the online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that before the shooting the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”
“There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation,” Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on Sunday underlined his stance that President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., over concerns of high crime and the level of homelessness amounts to an “abuse of power.”
“All of this is a total abuse of power. It’s a manufactured emergency,” Van Hollen said in an interview with “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “Obviously D.C. can do more to reduce violent crime, as we can across the country. But as you pointed out, crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low and a downward trajectory. So, this is all an opportunity for Donald Trump to play dictator in Washington, D.C.”
“The way the law is written, it appears he has the legal authority. And Mayor [Muriel] Bowser conceded that. So, what is the abuse of power here?” Raddatz pressed.
“The abuse of power is claiming that this is an emergency. And everybody who is watching what happens knows that this is not an emergency in Washington, D.C.,” Van Hollen argued.
Violent crime levels have decreased compared to years prior, down 26% since 2024, a 30-year low, leaving outstanding questions over why Trump deployed roughly 800 troops around the city.
Over the weekend, several Republican-led states announced additional Guard troops would also deploy to Washington to support the president’s mission.
As some outlets report the National Guard could be armed soon, Van Hollen said, “Well, that’s very troubling, because, as you know, the National Guard, first of all, is not supposed to engage in any local law enforcement activity. We have the Posse Comitatus Act that prohibits them from engaging in local law enforcement. And so I’m not sure what it is that they need to do where they need to be armed.”
Despite fierce criticism from Democrats like Van Hollen and protests from some Washington residents, the White House has defended its decision to surge federal law enforcement to the city and bring in the National Guard as necessary and legal.
Here are more highlights from Van Hollen’s interview
On D.C. police chief saying additional law enforcement ‘positive’ Raddatz: The mayor suggested this week that the surge of — of federal police could be useful in fighting crime. And there is a crime problem in D.C. We all live here. I want you to — I want to play you something that D.C.’s police chief, Pamela Smith, said this week.
Pamela Smith (video clip): You’re talking about 500 additional personnel in the District of Columbia. And as you know, we’ve talked about the fact that we’re down in numbers with our police officers. And so, this enhanced presence clearly is going to impact us in a positive way.
Raddatz: So, do you see anything positive about this?
Van Hollen: Well, I understand the position the police chief is in. The best way to help the police chief in Washington, D.C., is for President Trump and Republicans in Congress to give them the $1 billion in money that belongs to them so that they can hire those police, rather than bringing in these federal agents.
I would also say, Martha, I would think that taxpayers all over the country, federal taxpayers, have to ask themselves how it is that we are using resources, national resources, the FBI, the DEA, folks who are supposed to be out and about protecting the country from violent criminals, and now they’re spending their time taking down tents of homeless people in the District of Columbia. I would think people all over the country would worry about that diversion of resources.
On what Congress does if Trump goes past the 30-day limit Raddatz: The — the president says he’s going to maintain control of D.C. police past this 30-day limit, no matter what Congress does. So, then what do you do?
Van Hollen: Well, that clearly is a violation of the statute. And so, we’ll end up right back in court. Of course, the president also thought he had the ability to essentially take out the police chief and have his people come in and run the police department. A federal judge already said that that was not authorized. And in the same way, his ability to extend it beyond 30 days is not authorized. And so, they’re going to have to pass this statute in the — this extension in the Congress. And I don’t think that that’s going to pass.
On his reaction to the Trump-Putin summit Van Hollen: Well, Martha, there’s no sugarcoating this. Donald Trump, once again, got played by Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin got the red carpet treatment on American soil. But we got no ceasefire, no imminent meeting between Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. All the threats and sanctions that, you know, Donald Trump talked about, apparently, have been set aside. Donald Trump got flattered by Vladimir Putin. But when it comes to Ukraine under European allies, this was a setback. I do believe that Congress now, the Senate in particular, should move forward on bipartisan legislation that has over 60 senators as co-sponsors that would impose sanctions on Russia and Vladimir Putin.
Personal relations are important. And I have no objection to people talking. But you want to have a clear objective in mind. Clearly, Vladimir Putin had a clear objective in mind. And he came to Alaska and gave up nothing, whereas, you know, Donald Trump said he had hoped to do, you know, a ceasefire, he had hoped to fly in Zelenskyy maybe even while Vladimir Putin was there. None of that happened. And meanwhile, they’ve taken the pressure off the sanctions. I mean, again, Donald Trump was supposed to impose sanctions on Russia weeks ago now, and nothing. So, this was a victory for Vladimir Putin.