Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey and more: Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33

Disney/Andrew Eccles

The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.

Good Morning America exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.

Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

“That would be sick”: Channing Tatum responds to TikToker’s wish he repped the US in Olympics breakdancing
Disney/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum has shown off his dance moves throughout his career, from the Step Up movies to of course the Magic Mike trilogy, and even briefly in the hit Free Guy.

So, one TikTok user wistfully posed the thirsty question: Why didn’t we get to watch him represent the USA in Olympics breakdancing?

Entertainment Weekly relayed the viral question to the former stripper, drawing an extended laugh during an interview for his latest movie, Blink Twice

His co-star Naomi Ackie was also there, and she definitely saw the potential of Tatum gyrating for the gold. “OHH!” she exclaimed. “That’s a good point!”

Tatum allowed, “That would be sick,” adding the caveat, “I’m not very good at breakdancing.” 

He called the TikToker’s faith in him “very sweet,” adding that if he ever were to be asked to serve his country at the Olympics, “I would just do a lot of stripper moves.”

Hey, Chan – can’t be any worse than Australia’s Raygun, and would arguably be easier on the eyes.

Actress at center of Francis Ford Coppola on-set allegations calls them “false” and “gross”
ABC

On July 26, Variety published a headline-making video that alleged Francis Ford Coppola acted inappropriately towards a female extra on the set of his self-funded epic Megalopolis, and now the actress in that video is calling the story “all false.”

In an interesting bit of journalistic sibling infighting, Deadline — the sister publication to both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which ran with the story — is pushing back.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. accuses Variety of posting “for clicks” the video that shows the legendary director dancing with a woman on set. He also interviewed Rayna Menz, the actress at the center of the story.

Variety had alleged its video “shows the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic,” but Menz took to Instagram and called the allegations “gross.”

Renz posted in part, “none of the claims … are true,” adding she was, “disgusted” by the allegations.

To Deadline, Renz explained, “He did nothing to make me or … anyone on set feel uncomfortable,” adding she was “blindsided,” because the footage was taken on what was supposed to be a “closed set.”

She added of Coppola, “It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

Coppola lost his filmmaker wife of 60 years, Eleanor, in April of 2024.

“His wife was on set with us, most days,” Menz said.

The actress insisted Coppola was “nothing but professional,” adding of the footage, “I was the one who asked him to dance … in front of everybody else.” “He even said something along the lines of … ‘I’m a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady,'” she said. “And then we waltzed, to club music.”

“It feels gross, seeing that video and [the] way they were trying to convey a message,” she added. “Just gross.”

‘Saturday Night,’ about the early days of ‘SNL’, gets a release date, and more
Jason Reitman‘s movie based on the true story of the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live finally has an official title and release date, according to Variety. The film, simply called Saturday Night, will hit theaters on Oct. 11 — the same date as the NBC sketch comedy show’s actual first broadcast. The Saturday Night cast includes Gabriel LaBelleDylan O’BrienWillem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons and Finn Wolfhard …

Christopher Lloyd is set to reprise his role as a retired FBI agent and the father of Bob Odenkirk‘s Hutch Mansell in the sequel to the 2021 box office hit Nobody, according to Deadline. Nobody followed Mansell, a mild-mannered family man with a mysterious past who, after his house gets burgled, finds himself in a bloody war with the Russian mob. Connie Nielsen and Sharon Stone also star. Plot details on the sequel are being kept under wraps …

Hailey Merkt, who vied for Nick Viall‘s heart during season 21 of The Bachelor, died of leukemia July 26. A statement on her Instagram read in part, “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.” In lieu of flowers, fans wishing to offer support are asked to make a donation to her GoFundMe page, which will be open through Aug. 10 …

 

