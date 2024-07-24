Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in 1992 – Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is “grateful” that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death from cancer at 53 on July 13.

On the latest episode of her 90210MG podcast with their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, titled “Remembering Shannen Doherty,” Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a “second chance.”

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life,” Tori said. “And I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“And I feel like she and I had that and I’m super grateful for that,” she added.

Spelling, who didn’t share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she “didn’t feel ready” emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.

“She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her,” Spelling said about Doherty’s fans. “She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going.”

“I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did,” Garth said about Doherty. “And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in.”

