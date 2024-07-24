Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in 1992 – Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is “grateful” that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death from cancer at 53 on July 13.

On the latest episode of her 90210MG podcast with their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, titled “Remembering Shannen Doherty,” Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a “second chance.”

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life,” Tori said. “And I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“And I feel like she and I had that and I’m super grateful for that,” she added.

Spelling, who didn’t share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she “didn’t feel ready” emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.

“She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her,” Spelling said about Doherty’s fans. “She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going.”

“I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did,” Garth said about Doherty. “And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6, part 1 trailer shows the team preparing to take on the world
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for the first part of Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season, and this time, the team has its sights set on Sekai Taikai — “the world championships of karate.”

However, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, can’t seem to agree on whose method will be the most effective.

Additionally, an old nemesis, John Kreese, played by Karate Kid alum Martin Kove, returns in the trailer as the sensei of a rival dojo who tells his students, “Only through pain does a champion reveal itself.”

Meanwhile, Daniel and Chozen Toguchi — played by Yuji Okumoto — come across a box hidden under the floorboard’s of Myagi Do, the contents of which are not revealed in the trailer.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres July 18 on Netflix, with part 2 coming Nov. 28. The third and final part will premiere in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Camila Mendes, Jonah Hauer-King and more in talks for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up
‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’ – Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

A follow-up to the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer will star some new faces and could feature some favorites from the original, ABC Audio has confirmed. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are in talks to return from the original hit. Also in talks to join the cast are Do Revenge‘s Camila Mendes; Glass Onion‘s Madelyn ClineJonah Hauer-King from Disney’s recent Little Mermaid live-action film; and Sarah Pidgeon from Tiny Beautiful Things.

Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is helming the follow-up, which Sony Pictures will release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s eventual wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. It followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after they fled the scene of a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blake Lively back to ribbing hubby Ryan Reynolds with “spring break” post
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

While there was a recent pause in the good-natured online ribbing between Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with her sweet reply to a thirst-trap photo of the Deadpool star, it appears the “break” is over.

In an Instagram Story, Blake had some fun with one of the stops of Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide press tour — the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, which saw Reynolds and bestie co-star Hugh Jackman hosing down fans with water guns.

According to People, which caught the now-vanished weekend message, Blake posted video of the action, commenting, “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.”

She also joked their movie should be re-titled, “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story.”

For now, there doesn’t appear to be the usual cheeky response from Ryan — likely because he can’t disagree.

He said of the event, “Promoting a film is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige.”

He also called the event “The coolest, most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights, dancing and joy.”

The weekend promo blitz also saw Reynolds dress up in his Deadpool costume at a soccer match in Berlin, incidentally earning a reply from fellow Canadians Nickelback.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.