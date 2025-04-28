Tornado outbreak possible in Upper Midwest, millions on alert

Tornado outbreak possible in Upper Midwest, millions on alert
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 36 million Americans are on alert for severe weather in the Upper Midwest, with thunderstorms, large hail and a tornado outbreak possible starting Monday.

On Sunday, 10 tornadoes and hail larger than a baseball were reported in western Nebraska. Near Hyannis, Nebraska, a train was derailed by a tornado, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Additionally, locations in both Texas and South Dakota reported wind gusts reaching 75 mph.

The severe weather conditions will continue to ramp up on Monday, with a moderate risk in place for northern Iowa, eastern Minnesota — including Minneapolis — and western Wisconsin. These areas face the greatest likelihood for strong tornadoes, very large hail and destructive thunderstorm wind.

Enhanced risks are also in place from Kansas City, Missouri, to Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Marquette, Michigan. A second enhanced risk is in place from west Texas to western Oklahoma. Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are also a possibility in these areas.

There is also a slight risk for severe weather in place from west Texas to the western Great Lakes, including Oklahoma City and Chicago.

The severe storms are likely to start popping up late in the afternoon on Monday in Minnesota and northern Iowa. As the storms continue to move east into Wisconsin, the longevity of the storms depends on how much the atmosphere has been able to recover from prior showers earlier in the morning.

Additional storms are expected for Kansas City and Oklahoma City around midnight.

The possibility for severe weather continues on Tuesday, with an enhanced risk in place from central Ohio to western New York. Damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail are all possible in these areas. A slight risk for severe storms is also in place from western Texas all the way up to northern Vermont.

A moderate risk for excessive rainfall is also in place over northern Texas, central Oklahoma, southeast Kansas and southwestern Missouri starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday evening.

Up to seven inches of rain, large hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes are likely in these areas, causing a heightened risk to Oklahoma and northern Texas, where heavy rain already occurred throughout the weekend.

One person died on Saturday due to the flash flooding in Oklahoma, according to police. Highly saturated top-soil and local streams running at high levels increases the risk for additional flash flooding in the area after these incoming storms.

Going into Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall will be focused on eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, potentially bringing additional heavy rain, which will continue the enhanced threat for flash flooding.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.

Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.

The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.

While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.

“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.

That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.

“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”

But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.

“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.

“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.

During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.

“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.

The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4-year-old boy calls 911 after ‘bad mom’ eats his ice cream
4-year-old boy calls 911 after ‘bad mom’ eats his ice cream
Facebook / Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department

(MOUNT PLEASANT, WI) — I scream, you scream, a 4-year-old boy has called the cops after his mother ate his ice cream, police have said.

The incident occurred last Tuesday in the town of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin — located seven miles west of Racine — when police were contacted by a 4-year-old boy who said his “mom being bad,” according to a statement released by the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department last week.

“Officer Gardinier and Officer Ostergaard were dispatched for a 911 hangup,” authorities said. “A little boy called 911 saying his mom was being bad and needed to go to jail.”

When officers arrived at their home, the young boy said, “his mom ate his ice cream and needed to go to jail for it.”

He also told police that “he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream.”

The good-spirted officers subsequently left the home once they verified that this was indeed the reason why they had been called out but they returned back the next day, this time to surprise the boy with some ice cream “after he decided he didn’t want mom in trouble anymore,” police said.

The responding officers weren’t the only ones to find humor in the situation either.

“I’m not saying he’s right. All I am saying is I understand,” said one person responding to the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department’s post about the incident on social media.

“At least he knows how to call for help,” said another response. “It could save someone’s life one day!”

The officers involved even took a picture with the 4-year-old after the whole incident was over and were able to find humor in the situation.

“I love hearing about our amazing officers creating positive relationships with kids,” another social media user said. “Keep the good news coming!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ asks for last-minute reprieve ahead of hearing over Trump deportation flights
DOJ asks for last-minute reprieve ahead of hearing over Trump deportation flights
Allison Robbert for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing at 5 p.m. ET Monday to address the question of whether the Trump administration knowingly violated a court order when it handed over more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvadoran authorities over the weekend.

Shortly before the hearing’s scheduled start time, the judge, James Boasberg, denied a request from Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to call off the hearing.

Justice Department attorneys subsequently asked the circuit court to step in and stop the hearing and to assign the case to a different judge.

President Donald Trump’s administration made a calculated decision Saturday to ignore the judge’s directive to turn around two flights containing hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Saturday’s verbal instructions from Boasberg accompanied a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens currently in custody, which the judge issued less than two hours after Trump attempted to invoke the 18th century law to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg, in his temporary restraining order, explicitly told the government to turn around any aircraft that had already departed the country if they were still in the air. However, sources said top lawyers and officials in the administration made the determination that since the flights were over international waters, Boasberg’s order did not apply, and the planes were not turned around.

DOJ attorneys argued in their Monday court filing that court should vacate the hearing because they do not believe they violated the court’s orders, and they are not prepared to provide any further operational security or national security details to the plaintiffs or to the public.

Bondi, Blanche and additional top DOJ leadership wrote that “an oral directive is not enforceable as an injunction” — claiming the government not violate any order because the oral directive in court, issued at 6:46 p.m. ET Saturday, was not in the written order that was filed to the docket at 7:25 p.m. ET.

In a court filing late Sunday night, lawyers with the ACLU and Democracy Forward Foundation argued that the Trump administration may have committed a “blatant violation” of the court’s directive by acting as if the order only applied to flights in U.S. airspace and individuals on American soil.

“This Court orally and unambiguously directed the government to turn around any planes carrying individuals being removed pursuant to the AEA Proclamation,” the filing said.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice insisted in a court filing Sunday that they removed “gang members” pursuant to Trump’s Alien Enemies Act proclamation before the court issued its order.

However, lawyers representing some of the migrants argued that assertion not only conflicts with the timeline of events but also misconstrues when the United States loses jurisdiction of the noncitizens.

“Whether or not the planes had cleared U.S. territory, the U.S. retained custody at least until the planes landed and the individuals were turned over to foreign governments,” the plaintiffs’ filing said. “And the Court could not have been clearer that it was concerned with losing jurisdiction and authority to order the individuals returned if they were handed over to foreign governments, not with whether the planes had cleared U.S. territory or had even landed in another country.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys said that based on publicly available information, it appears that two flights carrying migrants under the Alien Enemies Act landed after the court’s verbal and written orders. They added that “public comments made by Defendants and the President of El Salvador” boasting about the court being “too late” to stop the deportations reinforces concerns that the Trump administration may have violated the order.

“Defendants could have turned the plane around without handing over individuals subject to the Proclamation and this Court’s [Temporary Restraining Order],” the lawyers argued.

Finding the deportations would cause irreparable harm, Boasberg’s temporary restraining order on Saturday barred the Trump administration from deporting “all non-citizens who are subject to the AEA proclamation” for at least 14 days.

“You shall inform your clients of this immediately any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States,” Boasberg said during Saturday’s hearing. “However that’s accomplished, turning around the plane, or not embarking anyone on the plane. … This is something that you need to make sure is complied with immediately.”

Plaintiffs’ lawyers have asked Judge Boasberg to order the Trump administration to submit sworn declarations to determine whether the government knowingly violated his court order.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.