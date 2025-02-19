Total snowfall could be less then 2 inches

It was still snowing at a pretty good clip around 1 p.m. this afternoon as the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning that went into effect at 5 a.m. this morning and will remain until 1 p.m on Thursday.

Early predictions gave Martinsville a chance of getting as much as seven inches of snow, but by this morning the National Weather Service estimated it would end after 1.7 inches had accumulated.

Doppler radar indicated there would be a break in the snowfall around 2 p.m. this afternoon before a final band of snow showers would fall in the later afternoon and end by nightfall.

