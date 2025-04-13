Tourist helicopter that crashed into the Hudson did not have a flight recorder: NTSB

NTSB

As divers continue to use “side-scanning sonar” to search the Hudson River for wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed six people, the National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was not equipped with any flight recorders.

“No onboard video recorders or camera recorders have been recovered and none of the helicopter avionics onboard recorded information that could be used for the investigation,” the agency said in an investigation update Saturday evening.

According to the NTSB, the helicopter had its last major inspection on March 1. On the day of the crash, the helicopter had performed seven tour flights, and was on its eighth flight when the accident occurred, per the NTSB.

The main fuselage, including the cockpit and cabin, the forward portion of the tail boom, the horizontal stabilizer finlets and the vertical fin have all been recovered, according to the agency.

Some of these will be sent to the NTSB lab in Washington, D.C., for further inspection, the agency said.

Divers on Saturday were still working to recover more pieces of the helicopter, including the main rotor, main gearbox, tail rotor and a large portion of the tail boom.

Recovery operations in the river will continue on Sunday, the NTSB said.

The family on board was Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, 49; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, 39; and their children, ages 4, 8 and 10, officials said.

The family came to New York City to join Escobar, who was in the U.S. for a business trip, according to Jersey City Mayor Fulop.

The family died one day before the 8-year-old’s birthday, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Also killed was the pilot, 36-year-old Seankese “Sam” Johnson, officials said.Johnson, who had served in the military, accumulated 788 hours of total flight time, the NTSB said.

Johnson was “an amazing man,” said Matt Klier, his friend from the Navy and a fellow helicopter pilot.

Thursday’s deadly crash occurred at 3:17 p.m., just over 15 minutes into the flight, officials said. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Sam Sweeney and Erin Murtha contributed to this report.

As he helps fight DEI, Musk’s SpaceX has a huge contract to send 1st woman, person of color to the moon
BRITTA PEDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency works to reduce government spending by eliminating waste and cutting diversity programs, his SpaceX corporation currently has a multibillion dollar contract to help NASA land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

In 2021, NASA announced that it had awarded a $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX to build a spacecraft for long-term human exploration of the moon under its Artemis program.

“NASA is getting ready to send astronauts to explore more of the Moon as part of the Artemis program,” NASA said in the 2021 press release. “At least one of those astronauts will make history as the first woman on the Moon. Another goal of the Artemis program includes landing the first person of color on the lunar surface.”

In 2023, NASA announced that the crew for the Artemis moon exploration mission would be Navy Capt. Victor Glover, a Black Engineer of the Year Award honoree, and North Carolina native Christina Koch, the record-holder for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, as well as former chief of the Astronaut Office Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut and fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen.

“For a woman to be on the crew and for a Black astronaut to be on the crew, because that’s what our office looks like, to me it is important,” Glover told ABC News’ Linsey Davis in February 2024.

Musk, as the head of DOGE, is taking a knife to federal agencies and programs as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of government. He has claimed to have cut a billion dollars’ worth of federal DEI programs, and sources say DOGE has directed agencies to remove anything DEI-related from bulletin boards, including posters and signs, and has checked bathroom signs to ensure they comply with Trump’s executive orders to eliminate DEI initiatives from the federal government.

NASA representatives and representatives for SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Since the 2021 announcement of the partnership with SpaceX, NASA has announced additional contracts for Musk’s space company as part of the moon landing mission. So far, SpaceX has received $2.8 billion in obligations, with the possibility of the total award going up to $4.4 billion, according to federal spending data.

SpaceX has received more than $18 billion in federal contracts over the last decade, with NASA making up $13 billion of that, federal spending data shows.

“SpaceX will not let NASA down!” Musk tweeted in 2022 in response to a post by then-NASA administrator Bill Nelson announcing an additional $1.15 billion contract for the company.

Last month, NASA said the agency would comply with Trump’s executive order aimed at ending DEI programs, by amending certain program elements, including ending the “Inclusion Plan Pilot Study,” removing requirements for “Inclusion Plans,” and removing “references to NASA’s DEIA programs.” It’s not yet clear if NASA’s compliance with Trump’s DEI order extends to each of its contractors.

The Artemis program was first established in 2017 under a directive from Trump during his first administration, with the aim of bringing humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, plus a long-term goal of expanding to Mars.

Army to go ‘bigger’ to mark its 250th. Could it be the military parade Trump wants?
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Army says it’s looking at options to make its 250th birthday celebration in June “bigger,” with possible demonstrations and vehicle displays on the National Mall in a multi-day event that could also include a military parade, although officials say no decisions have been made.

The Army celebration, which has been in the works for several months, has fueled speculation that President Donald Trump will try to turn the event into the kind of grand military parade he wanted in his first administration. Trump shares a birthday with the Army on June 14.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

D.C. city officials told reporters this week they had been approached about a parade route from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, into Washington. Two other U.S. officials confirmed a military parade was under discussion, although it was unclear how big the parade would be.

“Military tanks on our streets would not be good. If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Heather Hagan, a U.S. Army spokeswoman, said Tuesday that a decision on the parade was “pre-decisional.” She noted that the Army is planning to celebrate its milestone birthday with “multiple events” leading up to June 14, including a festival on the National Mall.

“We intend to have a national level celebration to increase pride in America and America’s Army,” she wrote in a statement. “Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration bigger, with more capability demonstrations, static displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

Trump’s 2018 vision for a parade included vintage aircraft and fighter jets swooping over the streets of Washington with heavy tanks below. But the event never materialized as city officials pushed back and cost estimates topped tens of millions of dollars.

If a parade were to take place, it would significantly impact the city’s infrastructure, according to city officials. Bowser said the 14th Street Bridge would need to be tested before the event.

The iconic bridge has undergone several significant repairs and maintenance in recent decades, most notably after the 1982 Air Florida Flight 90 crash.

Drug lord accused of DEA agent’s murder appears in US court: ‘We have waited 40 years for this day’
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 100 Drug Enforcement Administration agents packed a New York City federal courtroom Friday for the arraignment of the alleged mastermind behind the 1985 murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the first DEA agent killed on Mexican soil.

Rafael Caro Quintero, 72, was arraigned on multiple drug and weapons offenses in Brooklyn federal court following his extradition Thursday to the U.S. from Mexico.

“Today is a historic event,” Frank Tarentino, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s New York division, said at a press briefing outside the courthouse following the hearing. “We have waited 40 years for this day. This day, when justice would be served.”

Caro Quintero appeared in a bright orange tee shirt beneath a navy smock for his arraignment. He was shackled at the hands before he took his seat in court.

A DEA agent was allowed to join U.S. marshals in escorting Caro Quintero from the courtroom, a symbolic gesture. Forty years after the death of Camarena, the DEA finally has its man.

“After 40 years the man who murdered Enrique Camarena is finally facing justice in the United States,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Saritha Komatireddy said in court. “Justice never forgets.”

Komatireddy said Caro Quintero “pioneered Mexican drug trafficking” and the violent enforcement of his cartel’s turf.

His court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and did not contest pretrial detention.

Caro Quintero was among 29 top drug operatives Mexico who were expelled and transferred to the U.S. under pressure from the Trump administration.

He was convicted in Mexico in 1985 of the torture and murder of Camarena, one of the most notorious killings in the history of the Mexican narco wars. After serving 28 years of his 40-year sentence, he was released from prison in 2013 when a Mexican judge ruled that he had been improperly tried. Caro Quintero promptly went into hiding, as U.S. officials stridently condemned the release.

In 2018, he was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward available for information leading to his arrest or capture.

The criminal ringleader was once again detained in Mexico in 2022, nearly 10 years after his release. At the time, the FBI said that he was allegedly involved in the Sinaloa cartel and the Caro-Quintero drug trafficking organization in the region of Badiraguato in Sinaloa, Mexico, and warned that he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Caro Quintero is charged in the Eastern District of New York with multiple drug and weapons offenses, including leading a continuing criminal enterprise, making him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

In his remarks outside the courthouse, Tarentino said Camarena “remains a symbol of strength, honor, courage, unity and determination.”

“Rafael Caro Quintero, the man responsible for Kiki’s kidnapping, torture and murder in 1985 in Guadalajara, Mexico, will answer for his crimes,” Tarentino said.

Camarena joined the DEA in 1974, the year after its founding.

For more than four years in Mexico, Camarena investigated the country’s biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers.

In early 1985, reportedly close to unlocking a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline, Camarena was kidnapped while headed to meet his wife. The agent’s capture and subsequent murder were dramatized in Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico.”

