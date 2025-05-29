Tourists at beach house find human remains dating back 200 years

ABC News

Tourists at a beach property in South Carolina who initially thought they found fossils have accidentally discovered they found human remains at a forgotten burial site dating back 200 years, authorities said.

The incident occurred last Friday when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina received a call regarding human remains being discovered on Edisto Island, according to a statement from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were dispatched to the Jeremy Cay community near Legare Road, a beachfront property, after tourists exploring the area uncovered what they initially believed to be fossils,” police said. “Upon closer examination, they realized the remains appeared to be human and promptly contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Edisto Beach Police Department.”

Police responded to the call and secured the scene before conducting an initial investigation.

“The location of the discovery is historically significant, once home to the 19th-century settlement known as Edingsville Beach,” authorities confirmed. “Early indications suggest the remains may originate from a long forgotten burial site.”

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office responded to assist in the recovery of the human remains, which have since been taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for forensic analysis and identification.

The identity of the individual and circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown, police said.

The investigation is currently active, and Colleton County authorities are working with the coroner’s office and other partner agencies to determine more about the remains and their origins.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — The district attorney in Syracuse, New York, is giving a group of high school students 48 hours to turn themselves in for an alleged hazing incident that he describes as a “criminal matter.”

“I cannot really adequately express to this community the level of stupidity and lack of judgement involved in this case,” Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick said he decided to prosecute charges against 11 students at Westhill High School who allegedly hazed a younger student on April 24.

In the evening hours of April 24, the students, who are members of the boys varsity lacrosse team, allegedly decided they would “haze or play some sort of prank on some of the younger members of the lacrosse team,” Fitzpatrick said.

One victim told officials he thought he was going to have an “enjoyable evening with the upperclassman, go to a lacrosse game and finish the evening with something to eat at McDonald’s,” Fitzpatrick said.

But, on their way home from eating food, the driver of the car claimed he was lost, stopped in a remote part of the county, which is when “accomplices jumped out of the woods pretending to be kidnappers,” Fitzpatrick said.

These accomplices, who were other students, were dressed in black and armed with “at least one handgun and at least one knife,” Fitzpatrick said.

The victim had a pillowcase placed over his head, was tied up and placed in the trunk of the car, according to the DA.

“I’ve seen the video tape of what happened to this young man, it is not a rite of passage, it is not a trivial matter,” Fitzpatrick said. “I find it incomprehensible that in this day and age that somebody thought they could have gotten away with something like this.”

Investigators say there were four other potential victims, but they were able to flee the area.

The incident, which Fitzpatrick describes as “hazing on steroids,” said the 11 suspects that were involved have 48 hours to turn themselves into the sheriff’s department.

If the suspects decide to surrender to police before Friday, their case will either be handled through the family court system or will not fall under their criminal records, Fitzpatrick said.

But, if they refuse to cooperate, the suspects will be arrested, prosecuted as adults and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, the DA said.

He said that this incident “goes way beyond hazing,” likening it more to “criminal activity.”

“If you want to welcome someone onto your team and toughen them up, maybe an extra hour of practice might be appropriate as opposed to taking someone at gunpoint, stuffing them in the back of a car and traumatizing them for the rest of their life,” Fitzpatrick said.

Westhill Schools Superintendent Steven Dunham sent an email to families regarding the incident, saying the school made the “difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Westhill High School varsity boys lacrosse season,” even though the majority of those on the team were not involved in the alleged hazing.

“Some may argue that all student-athletes shouldn’t be punished for the actions of a few. While I understand the perspective, we must address the culture of the program, and the most appropriate way to do that is with a reset,” Dunham said.

Dunham said the school will address the behavior that “negatively impacts members of our school community promptly and appropriately according to our Code of Conduct.”

Salvadoran Government via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s attempt to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua hit another legal roadblock Tuesday with a federal judge in Colorado blocking some removals under the wartime authority.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney issued a temporary order Tuesday that prohibits the administration from using the law to deport noncitizens currently within the state of Colorado, further requiring that noncitizens subject to the AEA removal receive at least three weeks’ notice before deportation..

The Trump administration last month touched off a legal battle when it invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that “many” of the men deported on March 15 lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a subsequent 5-4 decision, allowed the Trump administration to resume deportations of alleged migrant gang members under the Alien Enemies Act — but said detainees must be given due process to challenge their removal.

The Colorado case is one of several lawsuits challenging the use of the AEA in Colorado, New York, and Texas, in which lawyers have argued that the Trump administration is shortchanging noncitizens by failing to provide them the “reasonable time” promised by the Supreme Court.

Judge Sweeney, in Tuesday’s order, criticized the Trump administration for attempting to remove two men in a manner she said is “deficient and fails to comport with due process.” According to the judge, the notices used by the Trump administration did not provide the men a reasonable amount of time to act on their due process and were only provided in English.

“The Court has grave concerns that Petitioners would be afforded notice that comports with due process to challenge the determination,” she wrote.

The judge also cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s proclamation invoking the use of the Alien Enemies Act, writing that the plaintiffs were likely to prove that the proclamation violates Immigration and Nationality Act and humanitarian protections.

The Colorado ruling comes as a federal judge in New York is set to hear arguments Tuesday after he temporarily ruled that detained migrants being held in the Southern District of New York could not be deported without due process.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled earlier this month that several alleged Venezuelan gang members could not be deported under the AEA without them first receiving notice and an opportunity for a hearing.

Judge Hellerstein, in his temporary order blocking the deportations, suggested his decision was meant to define the parameters of the Supreme Court’s opinion requiring due process be granted.

The relief Hellerstein granted is limited to approximately a dozen migrants currently detained in a few New York counties.

ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez’s 85-year-old aunt, Terry Baralt, has been hospitalized after prosecutors showed graphic crime scene images at the brothers’ hearing, the family said.

The relatives are slamming the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office for their “cruel” presentation in court on Friday and said they’re taking formal action to demand DA Nathan Hochman’s office be removed from the case.

Lyle and Erik Menendez — who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez — are fighting to be released after 35 years behind bars. Over 20 of their relatives are pushing for their release, arguing they endured horrific abuse, have admitted guilt and apologized, and have used their decades in custody to help others.

Baralt, who is Jose Menendez’s sister, is battling colon cancer. But she traveled from her home in New Jersey to Los Angeles to support her nephews at their hearing, where the family said she was forced to — without warning — witness grisly images, including her brother’s body.

“No physical pain has ever kept her from being there for her nephews,” the family said in a statement on Sunday. “But the display put on by the DA’s office pushed her past the brink.”

Baralt was found unresponsive on Sunday morning and was hospitalized in critical condition, the family said.

“We are devastated,” the family said.

“Terry may not recover from what was done to her — and to all of us — in that courtroom,” the family said. “We deserve better. We firmly believe that if the DA’s office had shown even an announce of consideration for us, as victims, we would not be hoping for one more day with Terry right now.”

The family said the graphic display violated Marsy’s Law — California’s bill of rights for victims — specifically noting it states that a victim is entitled “to be treated with fairness and respect” and be “free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse.”

“Being tough on crime is important, it’s good,” Menendez family attorney Bryan Freedman said. “But that’s tough on crime — not creating fear and pain and trauma in family members.”

The DA’s office apologized “for not giving prior warning,” saying in a statement Sunday, “We never intend to cause distress or pain to individuals who attend a court hearing.”

“However, by design, these hearings are intended to be a place where the truth, no matter how painful, is brought to light,” the DA’s office added. “That truth starts with the abject brutality and premeditation of the murders themselves. … There has never been an objection to describing this highly brutal, murderous conduct in words, nor did anyone object to this office when such crime scene images were recently shown on a Netflix documentary.”

“We caution anyone attending a hearing in person to be prepared for some of the difficult details and images surrounding these tragic circumstances,” prosecutors added.

The family initially asked for Hochman’s removal from the case last month, calling his behavior “hostile,” “patronizing” and “re-traumatizing.”

“[The prosecutors] have shown again and again that they are incapable of handling this process with the fairness, care, or neutrality required by law,” the family said Sunday.

Friday’s hourslong hearing was regarding Hochman’s motion to withdraw the brothers’ resentencing petition — submitted under the previous district attorney, George Gascón, who supported the brothers’ release. Hochman, who defeated Gascón in the November election, has argued Lyle and Erik Menendez haven’t taken responsibility for their actions and he called their claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.”

The judge on Friday denied Hochman’s motion and said the brothers’ official resentencing hearing will proceed as planned on April 17 and 18, bringing them one step closer to potential freedom.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman and Lisa Sivertsen contributed to this report.

