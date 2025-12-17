Tow truck driver allegedly towed car with child inside, who falls out of vehicle
(SUNRISE, Fla.) — A Florida man is charged with a felony after allegedly towing a car with a 4-year-old girl inside Sunday, who then fell out of the vehicle and onto the road.
The tow truck driver, Sergio Suarez, 34, can be seen in a video driving away from the Bistro Creole restaurant in Sunrise, Florida, where the vehicle had been parked, as the girl’s father runs after him and tells him to stop.
According to the arrest report, the father told responding officers that he was inside the restaurant when the tow truck began towing his car. He said he ran outside and banged on the tow truck window to alert the driver that his daughter was inside the car but the driver ignored him and drove off, the arrest report said.
The father chased after the tow truck as it drove away, and “observed his daughter fall out of the vehicle onto the roadway,” according to the arrest report, which says the father ran into traffic to retrieve her and carried her to safety. The girl suffered “superficial injuries” to her arms and right calf and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the arrest report said.
Suarez returned to the restaurant with the towed vehicle after the responding officer called the towing company, according to the arrest report. Once Suarez arrived to drop off the car, he was arrested and taken into custody.
According to the arrest report, Suarez told the responding officer that he hadn’t checked the vehicle for occupants before he towed it, and that he kept driving after the father banged on his window “because he feared the male might become aggressive.”
Suarez further claimed that “he received multiple phone calls” from his towing company, All-Ways Towing, telling him that there was a girl in the vehicle he was towing, but when he stopped the truck and checked the vehicle he found no one inside, the arrest report said.
Suarez’s alleged actions “constituted culpable negligence and demonstrated a reckless disregard for the safety of a minor, directly resulting in injury to the child,” according to the arrest report.
Suarez is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, which is a third-degree felony in Florida, and was released on $10,000 bond, according to court records.
According to ABC affiliate station WSVN in Miami, Suarez’s attorney said in court Monday that Suarez checked the vehicle three times before he towed it, but the judge noted that the video of the incident showed otherwise and that Suarez “admitted that he didn’t look at the vehicle.”
All-Ways Towing declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Already a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein was still actively shopping his political and financial acumen with major power players on the international stage in 2018, according to messages in the trove of records released by the House Oversight Committee this week.
Epstein appeared to welcome that role of influence-wielder, including by pitching himself as a guru on how world leaders should handle then newly-elected President Donald Trump. Epstein even boasted that he had already counseled a top Russian diplomat on Trump’s psyche.
Months later, Epstein would be arrested on sex trafficking charges.
“I think you might suggest to putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein said in a typo-strewn email to then-Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thørbjorn Jagland, on June 24, 2018. “Vitaly churkin used to but he died. ? !” he added, referring to Russia’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
“I’ll meet Lavrovs assistant on Monday and will suggest,” Jagland replied. “Thank you fo [sic] a lovely evening. I’ll com to un high level week.”
“Churkin was great,” Epstein told Jagland. “He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something. its that simple.”
In January of 2013, then-President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed Hassan already in correspondence with Epstein, asked for his financial guidance.
“Jeffrey, need your advice,” Hassan said. “My finance minister is telling me that he has an anonymous funds manager who is willing to deposit 4 billion dollars in Maldives and that they are willing to lend a percentage of that in exchange for government promissory notes,” he said — going on to describe what he worried was a sketchy deal.
“What do you think I should do. I am very uncomfortable. In addition to the finance minister, a leading politician and leader of the coalition parliamentary group is behind it. He could be my leading contender for presidency. Does this all sound ridiculous to you. I have a strange feeling about this whole thing,” Hassan continued. The note signs off with “Sent from President’s iPad.”
“It is a scam,” Epstein replied and then detailed the reasons Hassan should walk away from the proposal.
In a January 2017 exchange — seven days after Trump was inaugurated — Epstein communicates with someone who is set to rub elbows with influential politicos and businesspeople in Washington, D.C., the next day — and wants his advice.
“I’m seeing BG tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he’s got mtgs most of the day including w Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait? Not sure kushner cares about that stuff,” the person, whose identity is redacted, asked.
“Kushner does not care,” Epstein responded. The person replied, “K will wait.”
“Ask him if he will see tom barrack, thats the most important,” Epstein said. “He is free to call me for inside baseball.”
Tom Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor, was Trump’s longtime ally and a visible part of the campaign, chairing the inaugural committee that raised more than $100 million.
In 2021, Barrack was charged with acting as a foreign agent for allegedly seeking to use his influence with the new president on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. He was ultimately found not guilty.
Later on in their conversation, Epstein said that “Bill met my friend Kathy ruemmler, Obama counsel for 5 yrs. She would love to sit with Melinda and give her the other side of jeffrey.”
“Can try, couldn’t hurt,” the person responded.
“Hillary loves Kathy as does Obama. She is an arch feminist who is my great defender,” Epstein said.
“Not sure individuals can influence once impressions are made. But I will try,” the person said. “I do not know for sure but I do think he would be unwilling to Bring it up with her.”
Epstein was also in fairly regular contact with Steve Bannon, Trump’s longtime adviser and former White House chief strategist, and referred to him in emails as a friend.
In one December 2018 conversation, Epstein weighed in on President Trump’s cabinet choices.
“Mnuchin is ok,” Epstein said, referring to then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Its simple, 15 yrs ago. the geriatrics understood that the internet was like telephones. connections only, then my nerds taught them thaat [sic] cyber is a weapon., same with the fed.. its a weapon to be used with sophistication.”
“Can u get rid of Powell or really get rid of mnuchin,” Bannon said, referring to Jerome Powell, whom Trump had tapped to serve as chairman of the Federal Reserve.
“Getting rid of powell much more important than syria /mattis,” Epstein replied, referring to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. “I guess pompeo, only one left,” he said, referring to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Unless ambassador heather has a brilliant idea. – a first.. jared and ivanka, need to go. !!!” Epstein added, referring to Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump.
In a March 2018 exchange, Bannon forwarded to Epstein a headline reading, “German Media Confess to Underestimating Steve Bannon; He is ‘As Dangerous as Ever.'”
Bannon sent it with the message, “Germans get it.”
“Luv it,” Epstein replied, to which Bannon said, “Pretty powerful.”
“Unfortunately I just spoke to one of the country leaders that we discussed, , I will fly there tomorw [sic] night now and then to new york wednesday night. sorry. will be in new york thurs and friday,” Epstein told Bannon. “we should lay down a strategy plan. . how much fun… travel safe.”
(DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif.) — An ancient lake that once existed at Death Valley National Park has reemerged after record rainfall in the region.
Several inches of water have formed in Badwater Basin, which lies at 282 feet below sea level, the lowest point in North America, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
During the Ice Ages, the basin — colloquially known as Lake Manly — was once a lake with depths of up to 700 feet.
Ice covered the Sierra Nevada between 128,000 and 186,000 years ago, allowing rivers to flow into a long valley that fed into Lake Manly, according to NASA. At the time, the lake measured nearly 100 miles long.
In modern times, the basin typically lies bare, without any significant moisture.
Death Valley just experienced its wettest fall on record, according to the National Weather Service. Between September and November, 2.41 inches of rain fell — more than what typically falls in the desert landscape in one year. November alone recorded 1.76 inches — breaking the record set in 1923 at 1.7 inches.
The lake is much more shallow than the one that formed in 2024 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary — an event that prompted the first tropical storm watch in California’s history.
On Aug. 20, 2024, alone, more than 2 inches of rain fell in Death Valley, according to the NPS.
This year’s rainfall will allow those who missed the last emergence of Lake Manly to see the rare phenomenon once again.
The water can’t drain out, since the basin is contained and at such a low elevation, said Andrew Heltzel, chief commercial officer of the Xanterra Travel Collection, an operator of lodges, restaurants and excursions at several of the most iconic national parks in the U.S., including Death Valley, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon.
“It’s almost impenetrable,” Heltzel told ABC News, describing the outskirts of the basin as “like a seal.”
The only way for the water to escape is through evaporation, which could take months.
When the water is present, it creates a stunning reflection of the surrounding mountain peaks.
“My advice would be to, if you are interested in seeing this, not to delay to get there,” Heltzel said. “It is getting smaller through evaporation every day.”
The “most exciting” aspect of the way the rain fell this time is that it could spark a superbloom of wildflowers in the spring, Heltzel said.
The pace and amount of rain that fell made for the “perfect ingredients” for a significant display of wildflowers to emerge, Heltzel said.
In 2024, too much rain fell too fast, and the soil was unable to absorb the moisture, Heltzel said.
“With the November rains, they came in gently enough that it was able to get into the ground and potentially give us those flowers as well as a second chance to see Lake Manly,” he said.
The last time a superbloom occurred was in 2016, according to the NPS.
The recent storms caused numerous road closures across the parks, with several paved roads covered in flood debris, according to the NPS. However, many of the park’s most popular sites remain open, including Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, Badwater Basin, and Mesquite Sand Dunes.
The National Park Service advised visitors to be aware that unpaved roads may be impassable due to storm damage and to be prepared for self-rescue when traveling on backcountry roads.
In February, Death Valley National Park will host the Dark Sky Festival, which can give visitors opportunities to sky gaze while also seeing Lake Manly, Heltzel said.
Death Valley has been designated as a Gold Tier Dark Sky Park, which signifies the highest rating of darkness, according to the NPS.
“The stargazing opportunities in Death Valley are second to none,” Heltzel said.