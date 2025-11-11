‘Toy Story 5’ teaser trailer finds Woody, Buzz fearing technology takeover

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) in ‘Toy Story 5.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

You’ve got a friend in them.

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5. Everyone’s favorite toys are back in the first look at the upcoming animated film that shows how the toys react to new technology.

Audiences are introduced to the character Lilypad in this new teaser. Lilypad is a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs more difficult as they compete with this new threat to playtime.

Greta Lee has joined the cast of the film as the voice of Lilypad. She is added to the main cast of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie and Tony Hale as Forky.

As previously reported, Conan O’Brien has also joined the Toy Story family as the voice of the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants.

The trailer finds the toys’ caretaker, Bonnie, receiving a new package in the mail. All of the toys look on in fear — Mrs. Potato Head even takes off her eyes in anguish — as Bonnie opens the box to find Lilypad inside.

Title cards in the teaser trailer read, “The age of toys is over.”

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL•E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris.

“It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology, and we’re thrilled to share this first glimpse with audiences,” the directors said in a press release. “Having the remarkably talented Greta Lee bring Lilypad to life — balancing a playfully antagonistic tone with humor and heart — has been incredible.”

Toy Story 5 rides like the wind into theaters on June 19, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman separate after 19 years of marriage
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated, ABC News has learned.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress and the “Straight Line” hitmaker have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14.

Kidman is also the mom to two other children, Bella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman met Urban in 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, according to People, who reported that early on in their relationship, Kidman was certain that Urban was who she wanted to marry.

In May 2006, they got engaged and tied the knot a month later in Sydney, Australia.

Over the years, Kidman and Urban have supported each other’s projects and more.

In 2024, Urban honored Kidman during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman and shared how Kidman supported him when he went to rehab after they got married due to his past “addictions.”

“If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said. “Nic pushed through every negative voice — I’m sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

“The thing about Nic — she loves life,” Urban added. “I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings as well. I wasn’t raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I’m learning too.”

Earlier this year, Nicole shared a sweet photo with Keith on their 19th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” the Oscar winner captioned her June post.



‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ full cast revealed as film begins production
Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy AdamsMatt SmithMia GothAaron PierreSimon BirdJamael WestmanDaniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

“Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter,” the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.



Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro: Watch the first teaser for ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’
Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro: Watch the first teaser for ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’
‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ (Disney+)

The first teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has arrived.

The holiday film, which will debut on Disney+ Nov. 14, finds the Jonas Brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — attempting to travel from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families, and encountering unexpected obstacles along the way.

In the teaser, we see the brothers taking planes, trains and automobiles to get home, only to end up in a forest being menaced by a pack of wolves. “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin!” yells a terrified Joe. “I’m sure your voice is pretty OK!” “Thank you!” replies an equally terrified Kevin.

Notably, the movie was shot before Joe and Nick — and their fans — finally did hear Kevin sing. He debuted his first-ever solo song at a show in Boston in August.

In addition to the group, the cast of the film includes Randall Park, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrea Martin, Billie Lourd, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa and Kenny G as himself. At least that explains why, back in February, Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves watching Kenny G playing in their trailer.

