Tracking who Trump has named to serve in his Cabinet, administration

Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of his return to power in January, is announcing who he wants to fill Cabinet positions and other key roles inside his administration.

Trump began to roll out his nominees and appointees just days after his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. They include some of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill and key advisers to his 2024 campaign.

Trump will have a Republican-controlled Senate and possibly a Republican-controlled House to help usher his picks through. But he’s also urging the incoming Senate leader to embrace recess appointments, which has led to speculation some of his choices may be more controversial.

Here is a running list of whom Trump has selected, or is expected to select, to serve in his administration.

Secretary of state: Marco Rubio

Trump is expected to announce Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Rubio is the vice-chair of the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Intelligence and sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He holds hard-line views on China, Iran and Russia, although like other Republicans he has shifted on support for Ukraine’s war effort to be more aligned with Trump.

Rubio will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Read more about Rubio’s experience here.

Department of Homeland Security secretary: Kristi Noem

Trump announced he has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

As Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, among Noem’s biggest roles is expected to be to oversee Trump’s border policies, including the major campaign promise of “mass deportations,” alongside Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan and White House deputy chief of staff on policy Stephen Miller.

The role would require Senate approval. Read more about Noem here.

‘Department of Government Efficiency’: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced the two men will lead what he’s calling a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”

It will not be a new federal agency, but will provide “outside of government” counsel on reforming departments and cutting waste, Trump said.

Read more about Trump’s plan here. The president-elect did not detail how this new department would be funded.

‘Border czar’: Tom Homan

Trump announced former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will serve as “border czar.”

He will be charged with seeing out the mass deportations Trump promised throughout his campaign.

Homan oversaw ICE under the Trump administration for a year and a half, at a time when the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy led to parents being separated from their children at the border.

“Border czar” is not an official Cabinet position, meaning it won’t need Senate confirmation. Read more about Homan here.

Chief of staff: Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles will be the first female chief of staff for any White House.

Wiles was Trump’s co-campaign manager for his 2024 run. Trump also credited her for her work on his 2016 and 2020 White House bids, though his 2024 bid ran smoother and saw fewer shake-ups.

Wiles is the daughter of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Pat Summerall. She will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post.

Deputy chief of staff for policy: Stephen Miller

Trump announced that Stephen Miller will become his deputy chief of staff for policy.

Miller is one of Trump’s senior advisers and helped craft his hard-line immigration policies during his first term. He will be key in trying to implement Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to mass deport migrants illegally living in the U.S.

He will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post. Read more about Miller’s background here.

In addition to Wiles and Miller, Trump also announced other key White House figures: Dan Scavino was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff; James Blair was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs; and Taylor Budowich will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

Ambassador to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped to be Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik joined Congress as a moderate Republican but became one of Trump’s key defenders after his first impeachment and after his 2020 election loss. She joined House leadership in 2021 as chair of the House Republican Conference.

Stefanik made headlines this past year as she challenged university presidents on their handling of protests over the Israel-Gaza war. She’s also accused the United Nations of antisemitism over some of the resolutions passed amid the conflict.

Stefanik will have to be confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role. Read more about Stefanik here.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe

Trump has selected John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the CIA.

The former three-term Republican congressman from Texas served as Trump’s director of national intelligence from mid-2020 until the end of Trump’s first term.

His path to DNI wasn’t a smooth one — he was nominated to the post in 2019, but he withdrew his nomination after questions from both parties arose about his qualifications for the job and whether he had embellished his record as a federal prosecutor.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement announcing his pick. “When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.”

Ratcliffe’s nomination requires Senate confirmation. Read more about him here.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator: Lee Zeldin

Trump has tapped former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA.

Zeldin represented Long Island’s Suffolk County in the House of Representatives for eight years before launching a failed bid for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul. Before becoming an elected official, Zeldin was an attorney.

Zeldin has pledged to eliminate regulations at the EPA he claimed are hampering businesses. He also said he wanted to restore energy independence as well as protect access to clean air and water.

Zeldin will need Senate confirmation to serve in the role. Read more about him here.

National security adviser: Mike Waltz

Trump has picked Florida Rep. Michael Waltz to be his national security adviser.

Waltz, who was the first Green Beret elected to the House, sits on the House Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Before becoming an elected official, Walz served in various national security policy roles.

The national security adviser is appointed by the president with no Senate confirmation needed.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Trump announced he has nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

The role, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate, will be a key appointment as tensions remain high in the Middle East. Like David Friedman, Trump’s first ambassador to Israel, Huckabee is an outspoken supporter of the Israeli settlement movement.

Grace Cary/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — While polling sites around the country are gearing up for huge voter turnout on Election Day, data and experts predict that a majority of the votes that will decide this year’s key races will be cast months before.

In fact, many of those votes could be cast in the next few weeks.

Analysts who have been studying early-voting trends say mail-in balloting and voting done at early opening polling sites will not only be a crucial indicator for this year’s races, but also future voting methods adopted by the country.

Early in-person voting options are available for almost all registered voters in 47 states with some allowing voters to cast their ballot as early as September, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks election laws across the country.

Michael McDonald, a professor of political science at the University of Florida who helps run the school’s election lab, told ABC News that early voting exploded during the 2020 election and its effectiveness has reshaped the way the electorate and campaigns navigate the election.

“People find it easier to navigate and return the ballot at their convenience and it gives them more chances. They’re more likely to cast a ballot with those options,” he said.

How and where voters can cast a ballot early

In addition to offering voters a chance to cast their ballot through the mail, many states offer voters two ways of casting a ballot in person: either dropping off their absentee ballot at an election office or site, known as in-person absentee voting; or at a polling machine polling place that is open prior to Election Day.

As of 2024, 22 states offer all voters who vote via absentee the option to turn in their ballot in person early, according to NCSL data.

Alabama and New Hampshire offer no in-person early voting options — something the state’s election officials have not opted to do. Mississippi only offers in-person absentee to voters who meet specific criteria such as a physical disability, or proof that they will not be in the state on Election Day, such as military members.

Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia give voters both in-person absentee and early in-person poll site options, NCSL data shows.

Eight states — California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Vermont and Hawaii — and D.C. have adopted all-mail ballots and allow voters to cast their ballots in person before Election Day. With this process, states mail ballots to all registered voters and they can send it back, drop it off in-person absentee or ballot box, or simply choose to vote in a polling site either early or on Election Day.

Some election offices will offer voters a chance to submit their paper ballots in person as early as mid-September.

​In Pennsylvania, some voters may be able to cast absentee ballots in person at their county’s executive office starting Sept. 16, which is the date for when counties must begin processing applications for mail-in or absentee ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State told ABC News, however, that counties might not necessarily have the ballots ready by that date.

Rise in popularity

Charles Stewart, the director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s election data science lab, told ABC News that voting data has shown a gradual increase in votes cast before Election Day over nearly three decades.

In fact, during the 2020 election, more than 69% of votes cast in the election were done through either mail-in ballots or early in-person voting, according to election data. By comparison, only 40% voted early in the 2016 election and 33% in the 2012 election, the data showed.

The data did not indicate how many mail ballots were turned in person.

Stewart noted that the pandemic was a factor behind the 2020 surge in early voting, and even though there was a decrease in early voting numbers during the 2022 midterms, there was still a jump in the number of people who cast their ballots either through the mail or at an early-voting site compared to previous midterms.

“If you extend the trend line and extend it to 2022, there is only a little bit more voting by mail,” he said. “That tells me that voters have, on aggregate, returned to patterns we saw before 2020, which is that of a slowly growing reliance on convenience voting methods.”

The extra convenience isn’t the only incentive that is moving more voters to early voting, particularly mail-in ballots, according to Stewart.

Stewart said that several studies that have been published about voting behaviors have shown that voters who cast their ballot through the mail are thinking about their choices “more deeply and thoroughly.”

“I heard it from a voter the other day who said they appreciate being able to lay the ballot on the table and do the research on the issues and the candidates,” he said.

The enthusiasm has also had ripple effects, according to research conducted by McDonald.

McDonald said that data has shown that the states that opted to give all registered voters their ballot in the mail, such as Colorado, Washington and Oregon, saw the highest turnout rates in the country in 2020.

“In the early states that opted [into] mail balloting, places like Oregon and Washington, they’ve done satisfaction surveys and voters there love it, both Democrats and Republicans,” he said.

A boon for voters, election offices and campaigns

Election experts said that 2020’s jump in early voting helped to decrease long lines on Election Day at a time when the pandemic required smaller indoor crowds and social distancing.

Even though the need to decrease crowds has lessened, McDonald stressed there is still a need for “safety valves” when it comes to Election Day lines.

“It means if someone has a problem … and they try to catch their problem earlier, they have more time to rectify that problem,” he said, citing examples such as an error on their form or improper voter ID.

McDonald also cited the sudden snowstorm that hit northern Arizona in November 2022 as a major obstacle that voters and election offices faced when it came to Election Day voting.

“These are the things that can happen and campaigns kind of know they shouldn’t rely too much on Election Day because there could be things that go wrong,” he said.

Christopher Mann, the research director for the non-profit group, The Center for Election Innovation & Research, told ABC News that early voting also gives election office teams, many of whom are understaffed and underfunded, extra time to handle the large number of ballots that come through during presidential cycles.

“They can move more people around during those early weeks, especially on the weekends,” he said.

At the same time, early voting has reshaped how campaigns are conducted.

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden pushed for their debates to take place prior to October because of early voting. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on Sept. 10 on ABC News.

Aside from the campaign trail, McDonald said that early voting also affects the campaign staffers on the ground who receive voter information from election offices.

“Then the campaigns can say, ‘OK this voter already voted, I don’t need to call them or mail them something. I can scratch them off the list,” he said.

Trump’s false claims on early voting shift dynamics

In both the 2020 election and in this year’s contest, Trump has been vocal about his distrust in early voting, falsely claiming it is not secure and pushed for only voting on Election Day.

Despite appearing in a video at the Republican National Convention encouraging Republicans to vote by mail or early if available, Trump has been criticizing early voting at his events.

“We should have one-day voting. We should have paper ballots, we should have voter ID, and we should have proof of citizenship,” he told reporters at a news conference last month.

McDonald said Trump’s rhetoric led to a major shift in the 2020 election as the number of Republicans who voted by mail dropped compared to Democrats. Prior to 2020, more Republicans cast their vote in the mail, according to McDonald.

“We can see that those patterns really haven’t restored themselves [to] pre-pandemic,” he said.

The election experts stressed that there is no evidence of fraud when it comes to mail-in ballots and, in fact, showed there is no correlation between the number of early votes cast and the outcome of the election.

“If you look at states where half of the ballots were issued before Election Day, Trump won half of that vote,” Mann said.

The experts say the election data is showing an upward trend of more voters opting to vote early versus on Election Day, with mail-in voting seeing the biggest increases, and they predict more states will expand those early voting offerings.

Stewart noted that the momentum is still there as several states failed to pass measures in the last four years that would have restricted early-voting options, specifically ending pandemic-era rules that allowed for no-excuse absentee.

Ultimately, Stewart contended that giving voters as many options to safely and properly cast their ballot leads not only to more convenience, but a stronger electorate.

“I would encourage voters to think about their own lives, their own habits, their own values and choose their mode that is keeping with all of those things,” he said.

ABC NEWS/MICHAEL LE BRECHT II

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is denying he praised Adolf Hitler as having done “some good things,” as his former chief of staff and retired Marine general John Kelly was reported to have said this week.

“Never said it,” Trump said, answering reporter questions as he campaigned in battleground Nevada on Thursday.

Kelly told The New York Times in an extensive interview that Trump spoke positively of Hitler while in office. Kelly expressed overall concern that Trump would act more like a dictator if elected to another four years in the White House and said, in his view, the former president fit the definition of a “fascist.”

“He commented more than once that, ‘You know, Hitler did some good things, too,'” Kelly said of Trump.

Kelly’s comments came after The Atlantic reported that Trump once said he wanted generals like Hitler had.

Trump also denied saying the comments attributed to him in The Atlantic story.

“No, I never said that. I never said that. It’s a rag that’s made-up stories before. He’s done it before,” Trump said.

“Right before the election. It’s just a failing magazine,” Trump continued.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats have seized on the reporting as they ramp up their criticisms of Trump as a threat to democracy in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.

Harris pointed to Kelly’s comments as she campaigned alongside former President Barack Obama in Georgia on Thursday night.

“Take a moment to think about what that means, that Trump said, quote, ‘Hitler did some good things,’ and that Trump wished he had generals like Hitler’s, who would be loyal to Trump and not to America’s Constitution,” Harris said.

Obama also hit Trump over the reported remarks.

“The interesting thing is, he acts so crazy, and it’s become so common, that people no longer take it seriously,” Obama said of Trump. “I’m here to explain to you just because he acts goofy does not mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous.”

“Now, I happen to know John Kelly and Mark Milley,” Obama added (Milley was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff). “They served under me when I was commander in chief. These are serious people … They are people who have never in the past even talked about politics because they believe that the military should be above politics,” he said. “But the reason they’re speaking up is because they have seen that in Donald Trump’s mind, the military does not exist to serve the Constitution or the American people.”

During a pull-aside interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump lashed out at Harris for calling him a “fascist,” saying “everyone knows that’s not true.”

“I’ve never seen anybody so inept at speaking. I mean, I thought she her performance was horrible,” he said about Harris’ CNN town hall appearance.

“But she did call me a fascist, and everyone knows that’s not true. They call me everything until, you know, something sticks,” he said.

Harris to outline her ‘pragmatic’ economic vision in Wednesday speech
Harris to outline her ‘pragmatic’ economic vision in Wednesday speech
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre September 20, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris will define her economic views as “pragmatic” during a policy speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday as her team thinks she is making up ground against former President Donald Trump on the economy, a senior campaign official said.

In the speech, Harris plans to tell voters that “as a capitalist she understands the limitations of government” and that the government must “work in partnership with the private sector and entrepreneurs,” according to the senior official, granted anonymity to preview Harris’ speech. The official notes Harris will make clear “she is unafraid to hold bad actors accountable if she needs to.”

Harris is also expected to evoke former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose New Deal agenda brought America back from a steep economic downturn during the Great Depression, in her remarks, according to another senior campaign official.

The vice president will also argue that her economic philosophy is “rooted in her middle-class upbringing” and contrast that with Trump’s “gilded path to wealth,” as part of a larger values argument, the senior official said.

“For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers. Not those who build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors,” Harris is prepared to say Wednesday.

In drawing that comparison, Harris will highlight the “pressures of making ends meet” that she’ll say her mother experienced trying to balance a budget late at night at the kitchen table.

The remarks, to be delivered at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh, comes as Harris and her advisers see an opening to erode Trump’s edge on the economy in voters’ eyes as many Americans get to know the vice president, a senior official said.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted after the ABC News presidential debate earlier this month found that the economy was the top issue for voters, with 91% saying it was an important issue for them. In that poll, voters trusted Trump to do a better job handling the economy than Harris by 7-point margin. A recent NBC News poll out Sunday showed Trump led Harris in dealing with the economy by a 9-point spread.

Harris has made the economy and the cost of living a focal point of her campaign. In recent weeks, Harris has rolled out proposals to give first time homebuyers $25,000 down payment assistance for first time homebuyers, increasing the small businesses start up tax credit tenfold to $50,000, and a $6,000 child tax credit for the first year of a newborn’s life.

