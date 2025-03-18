Tracy Morgan appears to have medical incident during Knicks-Heat game

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Tracy Morgan appeared to experience a medical incident at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Monday night.

The actor and comedian, 56, was transported by wheelchair out of the game after he was seen vomiting at his courtside seat.

The NBA game was delayed during the third quarter following the incident while staff cleaned the area where Morgan was sitting. The Knicks went on to beat the Heat 116-95.

In a statement to ABC News, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan is a big Knicks fan and a regular at courtside during home games.

Morgan has previously opened up about health issues, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010, sustaining injuries following a major 2014 car accident and having pneumonia.

“I’m here. I’m with y’all. Fight, fight. … Listen, you don’t have to have pneumonia, you don’t have to get hit by a truck. you don’t have to get shot. you don’t [have to] get stabbed. You, God forbid, lay down on your bed [and] not just wake up. So your best bet is just to run your race,” Morgan said on The View in 2019.

ABC News reached out to Morgan’s publicist for more information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ costume designer Paul Tazewell reflects on historic Oscar win
‘Wicked’ costume designer Paul Tazewell reflects on historic Oscar win
Disney/Gavin Bond

Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell is reflecting on his historic Oscar win.

Tazewell, who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design on Sunday night, took to Instagram on Monday and shared how the recognition has been his “North Star.”

“Winning the Oscar for Wicked is the highest point of my life,” he captioned the post. “It is my privilege to be the first Black Man to receive an Academy Award for Outstanding Costumes.”

He continued, “I have evolved into that inspiring figure that I had been longing to emulate as a developing designer. I receive this beautiful recognition with immense pride and I dedicate it to everyone who has the dream to fly.”

During his acceptance speech, Tazewell acknowledged how he is the first Black man to win an Oscar for best costume design.

Upon mentioning that, many in the audience rose to their feet and gave him a round of applause, including Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Rachel Zegler.

In the Oscars press room, Tazewell spoke about the significance of his win and what it will mean for those who want to follow his path.

“This is the pinnacle of my career,” he said. “I’ve been designing costumes for over 35 years. Much has been on Broadway and now into film. And the whole way through, there was never a Black male designer that I saw that I could follow, that I could see as inspiration. To realize that that’s actually me, it becomes a Wizard of Oz moment.”

He continued, “You know, it’s like there’s no place like home. So to come back to the inspiration being inside of me is really remarkable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look
Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway playfully teased her former co-star Jeremy Strong over what he wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actor, who was nominated for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, wore a mint green velvet bucket hat and matching suit to the awards ceremony.

Hathaway, who starred alongside Strong in the film Armageddon Time, took to Instagram to congratulate him on his Golden Globe nomination and poke fun at his outfit.

Along with an image of herself wearing a similar bucket hat while portraying Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway posted a photo of Jeremy in his now-viral look.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” Hathaway captioned her post.

The Golden Globes aired live Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.