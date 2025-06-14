Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 11, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated by Ronald Edwards Jr. and two other occupants. Deputies had prior knowledge that Edwards was operating the vehicle with a revoked license. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of AutoZone on Virginia Avenue.

As deputies approached, they observed Edwards and the front seat passenger, Zachary Denny, crawling over each other in an apparent attempt to switch seats. A K-9 unit was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed numerous bags of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, unidentified pills, a digital scale, and packaging materials commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics. Field tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

When Edwards was advised he was under arrest, he fled the scene on foot while still in handcuffs. He crossed Virginia Avenue before being quickly apprehended by deputies.

The following charges were filed:

Ronald Edwards Jr. – No Bond

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 Obstruction of justice (fleeing while under arrest)

Zachary Denny – $3,500.00 secured bond

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 – Possession of fentanyl.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 54.1-3466 – Possession of controlled paraphernalia.

Phillip Thompson – $2,000.00 secured bond

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 – Possession of methamphetamine.

Additional charges are expected pending lab analysis of the substances seized.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating illegal drug activity in our community and holding offenders accountable.