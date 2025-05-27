‘Tragic accident’: Teen dies after falling from Memorial Day parade float
(GREEN, OHIO) — A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a Memorial Day parade float in Ohio, authorities said.
The incident occurred late Monday morning during a Memorial Day parade in Green, located south of Akron in Summit County.
The teenager was riding in the parade on a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, authorities said. He fell off the front of the trailer and was then run over by the trailer’s tires, sustaining severe injuries, authorities said.
Fire personnel who were already on site for the parade immediately responded. The teen was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Green Fire Department said.
The name of the child, who was from North Canton, was not released.
The incident remains under investigation, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said, referring to the death as a “tragic accident.”
The parade ended immediately, ABC News’ Cleveland affiliate WEWS reported.
“Our hearts go out to the family at this time of terrible loss,” Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin told reporters. “We look to support them as a Green community any way that we can.”
The Green school district has offered counseling support to the North Canton school district, the mayor said.
(NEW YORK) — As the long-delayed REAL ID requirement finally takes effect this Wednesday, Americans are flooding DMV offices across the country as they try to comply with the new federal standards for identification required for domestic air travel.
The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, has seen multiple deadline extensions over the years. However, the May 7, 2025, deadline stands firm: travelers without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will need a passport for domestic flights.
“This is all about keeping American communities and people safe,” Laura Hruby, director of Pastoral Affairs in the State Department’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs, told ABC News on Monday.
To obtain a REAL ID, visitors to their state DMV must provide proof of identity (such as a birth certificate or passport), Social Security documentation, two proofs of address and documentation of lawful status in the U.S.
For those rushing to secure proper identification, Hruby had positive news about passport processing times. Even if you miss the REAL ID deadline, you can apply for a passport and use that to travel.
“There’s really never been a better time to apply for a U.S. passport,” she said. “Our current processing times for routine processing are about four to six weeks, and for an additional fee, we offer expedited service within about two to three weeks.”
Many applicants, she noted, are receiving their passports even sooner than these estimated timeframes.
The State Department has streamlined the process for many Americans through its online passport renewal system. People over 25 who have recently held a passport may be eligible to renew from home. Travelers can visit travel.state.gov to explore their application options and verify their eligibility.
Beyond air travel, REAL ID requirements will also affect access to federal facilities. Standard driver’s licenses that aren’t REAL ID-compliant will no longer suffice for these purposes, though passport books or cards will remain acceptable forms of identification.
For more information about REAL ID requirements, visitors can check tsa.gov, while passport-related queries can be addressed through travel.state.gov.
(NEW YORK) — A partial solar eclipse will be visible from the U.S. this weekend, but only a select few of the northernmost states are expected to get a glimpse of the cosmic phenomenon.
On early Saturday morning, the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting its shadow for viewers across the Atlantic Ocean, according to NASA. Since the moon, sun and Earth are not perfectly lined up, the movement will result in a partial eclipse, in which the sun will look like a crescent, or like a piece has been taken out of it.
“The moon is not able to block the entirety of the sun,” Lujendra Ojha, an assistant professor at Rutgers University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, told ABC News.
The shadow of the eclipse moves from west to east, opposite the apparent motion of the Sun and the rest of the sky, according to NASA. The orbital motion of the moon, which is the same direction as Earth’s but twice as fast, determines the direction of the eclipse’s shadow.
Sunspots can sometimes be visible during solar eclipse events, according to NASA.
People in Europe, western Africa, eastern Canada and the Northeast in the U.S. are positioned to see a partial eclipse.
When and where to see the partial solar eclipse from the US
Northeast states such as Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York will be able to get the best view of the partial solar eclipse, Matthew Newby, an associate professor of physics at Temple University, told ABC News. Regions to the north of the U.S., such as northeastern Canada and Greenland, will likely get the best view globally, Newby said.
Those with the best view may see up to 90% of the sun covered, but the further south you go, the less coverage there will be, Newby said. Maine is expected to experience 80% coverage, while New Hampshire will see about 50% coverage and New York about 30% coverage, Newby said.
The viewing window starts between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. ET for most locations in the U.S. NASA published a list of start times by city.
In the rest of the U.S., the central part of the moon’s shadow will appear to completely miss the Earth, so viewers won’t be able to see the event, according to NASA.
Newby recommended that viewers contact local astronomers to get the most accurate viewing information in your area.
“It should be a beautiful partial eclipse,” Ojha said.
The next partial solar eclipse will take place in September and will be visible from Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean, according to NASA.
A total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Russia in August 2026.
The next solar eclipse to be visible from the U.S. will take place in January 2028.
How to view the partial solar eclipse safely
Anyone who plans to watch the partial solar eclipse will need safe solar viewing glasses to protect their eyes, according to NASA.
While it is always dangerous to stare directly into the sun, the presence of an eclipse actually gives people a reason to look at it, increasing the likelihood of cases of injured corneas, Newby said.
UV radiation, whether from natural sunlight or artificial rays indoors, can damage the surface tissue, cornea and lens of the eye, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
“Looking at it with your unaided eye can cause permanent vision damage, and staring at the sun with any sort of magnifier that’s not perfectly safe can instantly blind you,” Newby said.