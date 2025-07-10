Trailblazer Challenge underway in Henry County

Henry County Parks & Recreation is excited to launch the Henry County Trailblazer Challenge, a new initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to explore local parks while engaging with fun, photo-based activities.

Participants in the challenge will visit 10 selected park locations across the county, each with its own unique photo prompt—from striking a volleyball pose at Jack Dalton Park to relaxing on the dock at Philpott Marina. Those who complete all 10 photo prompts share them on social media using the hashtag #TrailblazerChallengeHC, and tag Henry County, Virginia, will receive a free Trailblazer Challenge t-shirt as a reward for their adventure.

“This is a fun way for people to get outside, explore our incredible public spaces, and maybe even discover a few places they haven’t been before,” said County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “We hope this challenge helps people feel more connected to their community, to the outdoors, and to each other.”

Participants must complete the challenge and share all 10 photos to be eligible for a t-shirt. Photos must be posted on either Facebook or Instagram and include the required tag and hashtag. By participating, individuals grant Henry County permission to use submitted photos for future promotional purposes.

The Trailblazer Challenge is now live, and a dedicated webpage provides full instructions, rules, and location details: www.henrycountyva.gov/trailblazerchallenge.

Featured Parks Include: