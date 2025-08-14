Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his ‘raw, unfiltered’ side + mental health battles

Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his ‘raw, unfiltered’ side + mental health battles

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I’m off my meds for five months now,” Ye begins in the new trailer for In Whose Name?, a documentary that shows the “raw, unfiltered” side of his life with bipolar disorder, according to the film’s YouTube description.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Ye’s mental decline and its effect on his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who tells him, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The preview also shows Ye experiencing a few mental breakdowns, and discussing his faith and his anti-medication stance.

In Whose Name? marks the directorial debut of 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, who followed Ye over the last few years as he coped with mental health struggles, capturing 3,000 hours of raw footage.

“What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” the synopsis of the documentary reads. “In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions.”

The film also gives a “rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power,” as well as the way it’s “handled – or left unspoken – among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”

It “reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see – raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power,” the synopsis concludes.

The trailer for In Whose Name? is now available to watch on YouTube; the film arrives on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly say ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’ is ‘bigger and better’
Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly say ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’ is ‘bigger and better’
Disney/Matt Klitscher

Zed and Addison are back in the new film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The movie, which premieres Thursday on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+, stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as the couple who brought the human and monster-kind together in their hometown of Seabrook.

This time, the pair are traveling on a summer road trip when they take an unexpected detour and find themselves in the middle of another monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires.

Manheim and Donnelly caught up with ABC Audio at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where they spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect from the new film.

“This soundtrack is so incredible,” Donnelly said. “The music is so great. It’s very nostalgic.”

Specifically, Donnelly says the music will sound nostalgic for those who grew up with the popular Disney Channel musicals from the early aughts.

“I’m sure if you heard ‘[The] Place to Be,’ it’s kind of like that Camp Rock, High School Musical vibe, which we grew up on. And so it coming back around is really cool and really new, because we haven’t had that in the Zombies franchise at all,” Donnelly said.

Manheim said Zombies 4 hasn’t even been released yet, but “it feels nostalgic when you’re watching it.”

“It does feel bigger and better, and I feel like we’ve said that about every Zombies movie, because it’s been true,” Manheim said. “It feels like the start of something new.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct
Next James Bond film taps Denis Villeneuve to direct
Mathew Tsang/WireImage

The next James Bond movie has found its director.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve says in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

He calls the project a “massive responsibility,” but also “incredibly exciting” and a “huge honor.”

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

This will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise in partnership with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.

“I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for,” Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.

Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

“Sometimes it’s wonderful to play a role that’s really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That’s also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them,” Slate said. “It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast.”

Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.

“Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we’re not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?” Slate said. “I think that’s what performers often are really dying for.”

One of the parts of herself she says she hasn’t yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.

“I feel like I’m always trying to do that in the most respectful way,” Slate said. “And to play Nikki, who’s just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven’t found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good.”

Disney is the parent company of FX and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.