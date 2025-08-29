Trailer gives fans a look at the final episodes of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Lola Tung, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty'(Courtesy of Prime Video, Photo credit: Eddy Chen)

There are only three episodes left of the Prime Video drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, and fans are getting a peek at what to expect.

trailer for the final three episodes has just been released, which sees a heartbroken Belly, played by Lola Tung, head off to Paris after her wedding with Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, is called off.

“I had these pillars in my life: Cousins, my family, Taylor, Jere. They made me feel like I was safe, like I was on solid ground,” Belly says in a voice-over. “Now they’re gone and it’s just me.”

“I don’t know who I am anymore,” she later adds. “I need to find the person I can be.”

The clip, set to Ellie Goulding’s “Anything Could Happen,” features scenes of Belly in Paris, working, making new friends and enjoying life in the City of Lights. 

The trailer ends with her looking through her mail to discover a letter from Conrad, played by Christopher Briney. It ends with a Conrad voice-over simply saying, “Dear Belly,” before the screen goes black.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut Wednesdays on Prime Video.

Mathew Tsang/WireImage

The next James Bond movie has found its director.

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm the project.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve says in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.”

He calls the project a “massive responsibility,” but also “incredibly exciting” and a “huge honor.”

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

This will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the franchise in partnership with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy. No word yet on who will play the iconic character next.

Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …

Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …

Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …

Here’s the inside scoop on A Man on the Inside. Netflix has announced that season 2 of the comedy series created by Mike Schur arrives on Nov. 20. The first-look photos from the new season have also been revealed, showing Ted Danson in character as Charles as he goes undercover on the Wheeler College campus. Mary Elizabeth EllisLilah Richcreek EstradaStephanie Beatriz and Stephen McKinley Henderson also return for season 2 …

Blake Lively is set to star in and produce an action rom-com. Deadline reports that Lively will star in The Survival List, which follows a highbrow reality TV producer who—against her wishes—is assigned to a new show hosted by a famous survival expert …

Tramell Tillman is the latest actor to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New DayVariety reports that the Severance actor will be part of the ensemble cast led by Tom Holland. While his role remains under wraps (or webs), he’ll join ZendayaJacob BatalonJon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo in the film …

