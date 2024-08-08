Trans woman fired by Liberty University speaks out
(LYNCHBURG, Va.) — A trans woman fired by Liberty University last year is speaking to ABC News about the recently filed lawsuit alleging the university let her go for being transgender.
Ellenor Zinski was hired by the university to work at its IT Helpdesk in 2023. According to the complaint, her performance was assessed as above average within a few months, and she was told she was “on the path to success” by a supervisor.
She told ABC News she didn’t talk openly about her identity at work. She was raised in the Christian denomination that most aligns with Liberty University, and said she had hesitations about how open she could be in the workplace.
“There was office talk that would kind of bring me down, and I knew I couldn’t say anything out loud, but I was able to make some friends,” said Zinski. “There were some people that I did feel comfortable coming out to in private, but in public, while I was working, I was just there to work, and I was not going to try and express my identity at all.”
Zinski knew working at Liberty University might present some complications. However, as a Christian herself, she had hoped “that God’s love and acceptance would shine through.”
“Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Zinski said.
On July 5, 2023, shortly after her performance review, she sent an email to the Human Resources department at the university noting that she identified as a transgender woman, had been undergoing hormone replacement therapy and would be legally changing her name to Ellenor, according to the complaint.
She said she stressed that the change would not impact her performance and did not request any accommodations.
About a month later, on August 8, 2023, the complaint reads she was called into a meeting and given her termination notice – which is not yet public record and has not been obtained by ABC News. According to the ACLU, the letter cited that the denial of her “biological and chromosomal sex assigned at birth” was in conflict with the university’s Doctrinal Position.
On its website, the university states that among behaviors considered “sinful acts prohibited by God” is the “denial of birth sex by self-identification with a different gender.”
“I started crying. It was awful,” said Zinski. “It’s really hard to be rejected for something that you can’t change about yourself, for who I am on the fundamental level.”
Liberty University told ABC News it does not publicly comment on legal matters or personnel matters.
On July 29, 2024, the ACLU of Virginia and Butler Curwood filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Zinski, who argues that her termination is in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
While in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, the Supreme Court ruled that firing individuals because of their sexual orientation or transgender status violates Title VII’s prohibition on discrimination because of sex. The court did not address whether there is an exemption for religious employers.
“The big thing is: being Christian is a choice that I made with my heart, but being transgender is who I am,” said Zinski. “There’s no conflict between my faith and my identity.”
News of her firing comes amid a national rise in anti-transgender sentiment and legislation. The ACLU has recorded more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide in 2024, many of which affect restrictions on someone’s preferred pronoun and name in schools and the workplace, access to gender-affirming care, and more.
“This is absolutely a time of crisis for transgender people in this country,” said Wyatt Rolla, senior transgender rights attorney at the ACLU of Virginia. “There is an unprecedented onslaught of legislation in nearly half the states in in the U.S. targeting particularly trans young people, but also Increasingly trans adults. And that’s the context in which Ellenor experiences being terminated just because of who she is.”
(NEW YORK) — The world’s tallest male dog Kevin, who could stretch to approximately 7 feet tall when standing on his hind legs, has died just days after his record-breaking achievement was announced to the world, according to Guinness World Records.
The three-year-old Great Dane, who lived in West Des Moines, Iowa with his family, passed away this week following an unplanned surgery after falling ill, according to Guinness World Records.
“Our whole family is devastated about Kevin. He was just the best giant boy,” Kevin’s owner Tracy Wolfe said in a statement. “We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention. I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time.”
Kevin claimed his record after measuring in at 0.97 m (3 ft 2 in) tall from his feet to his withers, although he was around 7 ft tall when he stood up on his hind legs, according to Guinness.
“Kevin’s favourite activity is probably taking naps. Holding the couch down is his favorite pastime, I think,” said Wolfe. “Kevin is funny and he is super duper friendly. In fact, overly friendly. You don’t want to keep your mouth open too much when he’s around … But everybody loves seeing him as long as they don’t get whipped by his tail.”
The average Great Dane is around 0.76 m (2 ft 6 in) to the withers and when he stood on his hind legs, he was taller than his other owner, Roger Wolfe.
“He was also a bit of a scaredy cat who was terrified of the vacuum and would run away whenever it came near him,” Guinness said in their statement announcing his death.
A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that Kevin suddenly passed away after unexpected health complications. Tracy and the team at the vet clinic she works in did everything they could to save Kevin after he became ill. Our thoughts and support are with the Wolfe family as they navigate this difficult time.”
(BUTLER, Pa.) — Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman perched on the roof of a nearby building opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — a harrowing incident that the FBI called an assassination attempt.
The shooting, which set the country on edge on the eve of the Republican National Convention, left one spectator dead, two others critically injured, and sparked chaos at the event. As the former president spoke, shots crackled and Trump, hand to his ear, dropped to the ground where he was surrounded by agents before behind hustled off the stage into a waiting car amid the screams and confusion of the crowd.
The shooting, which is being investigated by the FBI overseen by the Justice Department’s National Security Division, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, comes amid a heightened threat environment.
The Secret Service, in a statement, said that a shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue” after which agents “neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.”
The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
It was “surprising” that the suspected gunman was able to get off as many shots as he allegedly did, law enforcement said, adding that the gunman was a “very determined attacker.”
One spectator was killed and two others critically injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. All were adult men, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference. The shots fired were “scattered” and the injured and dead had been spread through the crowd, he said.
The FBI early on Sunday identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The FBI had earlier said they believed they had identified the shooter, but were not releasing his name during the sensitive first steps in the investigation, according to a law enforcement source. The early indication was that the shooter was a lone wolf, but the situation was fluid, the source said.
FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek earlier had said the agency was trying to assess the motive for the shooting and to confirm the gunman’s identity. “It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations, so there was no identification on the individual for example so we’re looking at photographs right now and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”
There appeared to be blood on Trump’s right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing “fight” and pumping his fist.
Bivens described a “chaotic scene” where law enforcement acted “heroically.” Bivens said officials were following up on reports about suspicious occurrences that they received prior to the shooting.
‘Something was wrong,’ Trump says
A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Later in the evening, he was released and left the Butler area under Secret Service protection, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X.
In a statement on Truth Social posted hours after the shooting, Trump said he “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he wrote in the post, which expressed condolences to the family of the rallygoer who was killed.
“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he added. Trump’s campaign says he still plans to attend the RNC.
Outpouring of support
The incident sent shockwaves throughout the political world and sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle as well as an outpouring of support.
President Joe Biden called the incident “sick” and said “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence.”
“We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.” Biden spoke to Trump in the wake of the shooting.
And Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “relieved he is not seriously injured.”
“Violence such as this has no place in our nation,” he added. “We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”
Donald Trump Jr., told ABC News he has spoken to his father, who remains at the hospital. He said his father is “in good spirits” as he remains under observation, adding that his father is “never gonna stop.”
“This is the fighter America needs!” Trump’s son Eric wrote in a post on X with a photo of his father’s fist raised in the air attached.
And Trump’s daughter Ivanka, called the shooting “senseless” and wrote “I love you Dad” on X.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on X that he was “praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us.”
In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro said “We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today.”
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who is on the short list for Trump’s potential running mate, placed blame for the incident, without elaborating or citing evidence, on President Biden.
“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Vance wrote on X. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed a “FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY” in a statement on X.
‘People started to panic’
Trump was talking to the crowd about immigration when pops could be heard and chaos broke out. The former president could be seen grasping his ear before going down to the ground and being swarmed and shielded by Secret Service agents.
Dave McCormick, who’s running for U.S. Senate, told ABC News he was in the front row of the rally. He said he heard “seven or eight” shots fired.
“People started to panic,” he said. “Everyone dropped to the ground.”
Witness Leonard Verdetto said everyone at the rally had been “joyful” but then he heard “popping sounds,” describing 6-8 shots fired.
“None of us really registered at the time that all these people were saying ‘get down!’ ‘get down!'”
“We were all praying…We were praying to him to keep us safe, keep us protected.”
Another witness, a speaker at the event, Rico Elmore, said he was about 20 feet away from Trump at the time. He said at first he thought the shots were “fireworks.”
“I turned around, and someone yelled ‘medic.” Then he took his tie off and sprang into action, realizing there was not time for a medic to get there, but by the time he got there, he said, it was too late. “The person…was bleeding out through their head.”
He said “I tried to block the wound” by holding a towel against it until the medical team arrived.
“I just saw the bullets hitting the stands, bouncing up,” witness John Dohanich added. He said there was an initial volley of shots, followed by a pause, and then the rest of the shots.
“I’m hearing everyone screaming ‘get down!’ ‘get down’,” and he said he tried to help people get down. “I told them just to keep praying, keep calm.”
In the wake of the incident, Trump, with blood on his ear and the side of his face, was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist on stage and also as he was helped into a vehicle to be taken away.
Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.
“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”
The White House said in a statement, “The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally.”
Violence ‘absolutely unacceptable’
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president.
“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”
Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally.
“Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today.”
“ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time,” ATF said in a statement.
ABC News’ Isabella Murray, Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this story.
(NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.) — A New Zealand tourist was killed during a robbery at a California mall after the suspects struck her with their vehicle as they fled the scene, police said.
The incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Island, an outdoor shopping mall in Newport Beach, police said.
The woman and her husband were walking in the area when two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached and robbed them, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
“There was a struggle, and at this point we believe the suspects dragged her into the street,” Newport Beach Police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Oberon said during a presser Tuesday.
The two suspects then attempted to get into a white Toyota Camry sedan driven by a third suspect to flee the scene, police said.
“One of the suspects ran, while the vehicle fled and actually struck the female victim,” Oberon said.
The woman — identified by police Wednesday as 68-year-old Patricia McKay — was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband is believed to have been uninjured, Oberon said.
The suspect who fled on foot fired three rounds before also getting in the vehicle, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery and a pursuit of the suspect vehicle ensued. One of the suspects was arrested after fleeing on foot after the vehicle stopped in Cypress, police said.
The two other suspects were also arrested in Los Angeles County after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.
The suspects were transported to the Newport Beach Police Department’s jail and booked for homicide, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy, police said.
They were identified by police Wednesday as Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton; Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster; and Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles. It is unclear if they have an attorney who can speak on their behalf.
There are no outstanding suspects, police said. The incident remains under investigation.
Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill decried the “stunning, staggering act.”
“Newport Beach is a safe community and we’re mourning the loss of someone today, a loss that never should have happened,” he said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “Frankly, to hell with these guys. They came into our city, knowing that they were going to commit a crime, and a woman is dead today because of it. It’s heartbreaking, it’s a tragedy.”