‘Transformers One’ turns sneak previews into $3.3 million

Paramount Pictures

Ahead of its official opening September 20, the animated prequel film Transformers One revved up $3.3 million in sneak previews on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Deadline

The Paramount Pictures release, which stars the voices of Chris Hemsworth as the voice of Orion Pax, the robot who will become Autobot leader Optimus Prime, and Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, who will become Optimus’ nemesis, Megatron, could be on its way to a $40 million opening weekend, the trade speculates. 

So far, the film has fans excited: As reported, a preview of footage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France ended with a standing ovation, and it’s Certified Fresh by the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, at 88%. 

Deadline also cites exit polling from Screen Engine/PostTrak from those who saw the movie early, and Transformers One earned 5 out of 5 stars and a 75% “definite” recommend.

Transformers One also stars the voices of Hemsworth’s fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson as the bot Elita-1, Steve Buscemi as the classic baddie Starscream, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. 

Bill & Ted’s Broadway adventure: Keanu to make Broadway debut with Alex Winter in ‘Waiting for Godot’
Photo: Lee Jeffries

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut opposite his longtime friend and Bill & Ted‘s co-star Alex Winter in a revival of Samuel Beckett‘s classic play Waiting for Godot.

Reeves will play Estragon and Winter Vladimir in the production, due on the Great White Way in the fall of 2025. Two-time Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd will direct the pair in the production, which will be staged at an Ambassador Theatre Group venue to be announced.

“A tragicomedy in two acts,” Beckett’s play centers on the two characters who are, as its title suggests, waiting for a character called Godot — who never comes. In the interim, they converse with each other and various other colorful characters.

In the announcement, Lloyd called it an honor to be collaborating “with the brilliant Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter” on Beckett’s “sublime masterpiece,” which the director called “one of the greatest plays of all time.”

In a joint statement, Reeves and Winter said, “We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays.”

Incidentally, another legendary movie twosome — celebrated theater veterans and X-Men franchise co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — respectively played Vladimir and Estragon in a Broadway revival of the play in 2014.

50 Cent teams up with Lionsgate for free 50 Cent Action streaming channel
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Recording artist and Power franchise co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has teamed up with Lionsgate for his very own streaming channel.

According to a press release, 50 Cent Action will feature titles like Fiddy’s Power series and a dozen movies starring the rapper-actor. But it will also have access to 20,000 movies in its library, including action pics like The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, and Rambo.

The so-called FAST [an industry acronym for Free, Ad-Supported Television] channel “is a natural extension of the work we’re doing at G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios,” an “excited” Fiddy said of the collab.

“This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices,” he continued, noting he’s “working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel.”

Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, added, “Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide.”

Apple TV says ‘Shrinking’ will return for season 2 in October
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed its Jason Segel/Harrison Ford dramedy Shrinking will return for a 12-episode second season on Oct. 16.

Co-created by Segel and Ted Lasso writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show’s second season will debut with two installments, followed by one new episode every subsequent Wednesday until a Dec. 25 finale.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Jessica WilliamsLuke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinleyChrista Miller also appears, and Goldstein will pop in as a special guest star in season 2.

