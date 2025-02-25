Travel with Trudie Styler to an overlooked Italian city in new Hulu documentary ‘An Ode to Naples’

Courtesy Hulu

You’ve visited Italy on vacation, but have you been to Naples? The new Hulu documentary Posso Entrare? (Can I Come In?): An Ode to Naples wants to change that. It’s written and directed by Trudie Styler, who has an estate in Tuscany with her husband, rock star Sting. Surprisingly, she was unfamiliar with Naples until she made the film.

“We have quite a full life in Tuscany, but I’d never been to Naples,” she tells ABC Audio. “And then I started to ask questions. ‘Why haven’t you been to Naples?’ I would say to a friend. ‘Oh, well … [it’s] dirty, dangerous.'” 

So when Styler was offered the chance to make a film about the city, she wanted to dispel those notions.

“For the last three years I’ve been immersing myself in that city, meeting extraordinary people who have their stories to tell, which I weave through into the documentary. And they transformed my life,” she tells ABC Audio.

Full of history, art and culture, Naples has been plagued by organized crime for years. Styler’s film highlights all of that, as well as unique programs that artists, locals and clergy have established to give young people a chance to thrive and help those hoping for a better life.

One program, the Orchestra of the Seas, teaches prisoners to make instruments from the wood of shipwrecked immigrant boats. In the film, it sets the stage, literally, for Sting to appear: He’s seen playing his song “Fragile” on one of the first prisoner-created guitars.

“It was wonderful to see how humbled [the prisoners] were to hear something that they’d made with their own hands,” Trudie says.

Ultimately, Trudie says she hopes viewers — especially Americans with Neapolitan roots — will watch the film and, she says, “do what I did: instead of buying into the stories of Naples being dirty and dangerous … they will take a day … to go and see the wonderful sights.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner shares cancer diagnosis
ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is opening up about being diagnosed with a blood cancer earlier this year.

Turner, 72, revealed in an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia is a rare blood cancer that results in an excess of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow, according to the National Institute of Health.

The NIH estimates that the disease affects three in 1 million people per year in the United States, and the condition occurs twice as often in men than women.

Turner told the outlet that there being no cure for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia “weighs heavily in every decision I make” and that the diagnosis “was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me.”

“And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn’t want to admit it,” he said.

All of this occurred while he was still married to Theresa Nist, whom he proposed to on The Golden Bachelor, which aired its finale in November 2023, and whom he married in a televised wedding on ABC in January.

The couple revealed to GMA in April they were divorcing.

Turner said that after his diagnosis, “the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority” compared to spending time with his family.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what’s important to you, that’s where you start to move forward,” he told the outlet. “And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa’s as well.”

Turner said he’s embracing the fun of life and not living with regrets these days and wishes Nist “all of the good luck in the world, that she finds everything she wants to.” He said he holds their brief relationship as “a cherished memory.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Golden Globes producers want Nikki Glaser to host again
Sonja Flemming/CBS

It seems Nikki Glaser could be returning to host the Golden Globes next year.

The comedian hosted the 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony for the first time on Sunday, and producers were so impressed with her performance, they seem to be ready to ask her back to host again.

“We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term,” executive producer Glenn Weiss told Variety.

He would not disclose if she had officially been asked back, but hinted that could be the case.

“Perhaps!” Weiss said. “I can’t talk officially for anything. I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue.”

Additionally, Weiss said he thinks Glaser provided the proper mood for the awards show.

“Nikki, in my mind, home run,” Weiss said. “She really prepared. She did her homework. She’s been practicing material at clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.