Travis Decker declared dead before DNA confirmation on remains: US Marshals Service

(CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.) — The U.S. Marshals Service has declared Travis Decker, the 32-year-old father accused of allegedly killing his three daughters this summer, to be dead, according to a court filing obtained by ABC News.

“The United States Marshals Service has advised the Defendant TRAVIS CALEB DECKER is deceased,” according to the document, which was filed to dismiss the case and quash the arrest warrant for Decker.

Decker, an Army veteran, was previously wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

His daughters — Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5 — had left home for a planned visitation with him on May 30, and never returned, officials said. Three days later, the girls were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, following a search, police said.

Decker had been on the run since, sparking a multi-agency manhunt.

The declaration of Decker to be dead comes after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sept. 18 that remains located in a remote wooded area were believed to be the fugitive father.

While officials are still waiting on DNA testing to confirm whether the remains are Decker’s, the sheriff’s office said last week “preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker.”

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told ABC News on Wednesday that they are not dropping their charges on Decker and will wait until DNA confirms the remains found belong to the father.

Morrison said he will make an announcement when they receive confirmation from the DNA results.

The remains were found on Sept. 18 in Leavenworth, Washington, when a drone carrying out a search found an “anomaly,” which was later discovered to be a shirt, consistent with what Decker had been wearing around the time of the killings.

Authorities also found U.S. Ranger shorts, chewing tobacco and a bracelet.

Morrison told reporters last week all indications are that Decker died in that location a while ago.

“We are praying that the remains found are confirmed to be Travis’s. We continue to be grateful for law enforcement’s efforts in this case and are forever appreciative of the entire world’s love, compassion, and support for Whitney,” Arianna Cozart, the attorney for Whitney Decker — Decker’s ex-wife and mother of the three girls killed — said in a statement last week.

Decker’s daughters were each found with plastic bags over their heads and their wrists were zip-tied, according to court documents previously obtained by ABC News.

An autopsy determined the girls’ cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death was homicide, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said on June 9.

Decker’s truck was recovered at the scene but he was not found

The U.S. Marshals Service was previously offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FBI searching former Trump adviser John Bolton’s home and office
An FBI agent enters the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, August 22, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland./ ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Federal agents were seen Friday morning searching the Maryland residence and Washington, D.C., office of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, ABC News has learned.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that the search, carried out by the FBI, is related to allegations that Bolton is in possession of classified records.

“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” FBI director Kash Patel said on social media.

It was not immediately clear what sensitive records federal investigators believe Bolton may have possessed.

The federal agents, along with approximately six FBI vehicles, were seen at Bolton’s home for over an hour early this morning around 7 a.m. Local Montgomery County police were observed by ABC News blocking both entrances to Bolton’s street but have since left.

Agents were seen coming in and out of the house and it is still unclear if anything was removed from inside Bolton’s home.

The extraordinary move comes as President Donald Trump has recently ramped up pressure on the Justice Department to bring charges against his political opponents.

Bolton has long been a target of Trump’s ire. Most recently Trump has taken aim at Bolton’s criticisms of Trump’s engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters Friday morning that he didn’t know about the FBI raid on Bolton’s house.

When asked whether he expected the DOJ to brief him on the raid, Trump said that they “probably” would give him updates “today sometime” but added that he didn’t want to know about the details.

“You have to do what you have to do. I don’t want to know about it,” Trump said in reference to Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials involved in the investigation.

“America’s safety isn’t negotiable,” Bondi said in a response to Patel’s earlier post on social media. “Justice will be pursued. Always.”

A federal magistrate judge in Maryland signed off on the search at Bolton’s home, sources said.

A separate federal magistrate judge in Washington had authorized the search of his downtown D.C. office, according to sources.

To obtain a search warrant, investigators need to have probable cause of a violation of federal law.

That means authorities would need to convince a judge that there is sufficient reason based on known facts to believe that a crime has been committed, or that a certain property is connected with a crime.

The search, however, does not mean prosecutors have determined Bolton committed a crime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

17-year-old arrested in murder of Maine paddleboarder reported missing earlier this month
mphotora/Getty Images

(UNION, Maine) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the alleged murder of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder who was found dead after being reported missing in Maine earlier this month.

Stewart’s cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, Maine State Police revealed Thursday. The 48-year-old was found dead on July 3 at Crawford Pond in Union, a popular recreation spot near the campground where she was staying.

The suspect, who is male, was arrested without incident Wednesday night, police said. He is from Maine and came to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family, according to an official familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to Maine State Police.

The Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide.

The condition of the body when it was found indicated the death was not a suicide or an accidental drowning, officials said.

The tragedy had left the residents of small, tight knit community scared.

Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can prove useful.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Canadian wildfire smoke brings poor air quality to Midwest as flood threat looms in Carolinas
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada is blanketing the skies in the Midwest, leaving millions with dangerous breathing conditions.

Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit were ranked in the top 10 major cities in the world with the worst air quality on Friday morning.

Air quality alerts are in place in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, as well as parts of Nebraska and Missouri.

Meanwhile, the Northeast is cleaning up after heavy rain inundated the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to New Jersey to Maryland on Thursday evening.

One to 4 inches of rain fell in the region, with 6 inches of rain in isolated areas, leading to numerous flash flood warnings.

During the height of the storm, the rain closed sections of major New York City roads and suspended some services on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit.

On Friday, the risk for flooding shifts south to the Carolinas and Texas.

In the Carolinas, heavy showers and thunderstorms will hit on Friday afternoon and continue overnight. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour are possible.

In Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is under risk for excessive rainfall on Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected and flash flooding is possible in the urban corridors.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.