Travis Decker search: FBI conducting investigation at campground where 3 daughters were found dead

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — An FBI investigation has prompted the closure of several roads, trails and campgrounds in Leavenworth, Washington — including the site where Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three daughters — as the search for the fugitive father nearly reaches the three-month mark, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In an order posted over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service said “all of” the Rock Island Campground, along with two other campgrounds, will be closed to “allow the FBI to conduct an ongoing investigation.”

The Seattle FBI office and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, but the search area overlaps with where Decker’s truck and the three girls’ bodies were found.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

The closure began on Sunday morning and will be in effect until Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., officials said. A list of several roads, trail heads will also be closed off to the public, officials said.

Everyone will be prohibited from entering the closed areas except “any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force” or anyone with a U.S. Forest Service permit allowing access to “roads, trails or areas restricted by regulation order,” the forest service said.

The closure of this campground comes one week after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released disturbing new details about the crime scene and the DNA evidence that they say indicates Decker, a 32-year-old Army veteran, is the sole suspect.

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

Officials said anyone who sees Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not contact or approach him. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, officials said.

Decker is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Florida sheriff accused of participating in 'massive' illegal gambling ring granted $1 million bond
Florida sheriff accused of participating in ‘massive’ illegal gambling ring granted $1 million bond
Lake County Sheriff’s Office

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — A now-suspended Florida sheriff accused of helping expand and protect an illegal gambling operation was granted $1 million bond on Friday.

Marcos Lopez, 56, was arrested and charged Thursday with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering, both first-degree felonies, in connection with what prosecutors called a “massive” illegal gambling operation in Central Florida, including Lake and Osceola counties.

The operation generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds, according to the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Lopez, who was first elected to serve as the sheriff of Osceola County in 2020, allegedly took campaign contributions and personal payments from the operation before going on to play a “multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement,” the office said.

The charging document alleges Lopez and others charged in the case committed money laundering, operated a gambling house in Kissimmee and illegally possessed slot machines. Lopez is also accused, in his capacity as sheriff of Osceola County, of receiving “unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior” and using confidential information with the intent to obstruct a criminal investigation, according to the document.

The allegations in a 255-page affidavit detail an “extreme breach of public trust,” prosecutor Panagiota Papakos said during Lopez’s first court appearance on Friday.

Text messages between Lopez and his alleged co-conspirators dating back to 2019 show his alleged involvement in the illegal enterprise, including sourcing new locations and screenshots of slot machines, according to Papakos. Lopez allegedly used his influence as sheriff to “facilitate this illegal enterprise” and “potentially obstruct criminal investigation into these businesses in Osceola County,” she said.

Since 2020, he allegedly obtained $600,000 to $700,000 in cash payments from the illegal enterprise, Papakos said.

The state requested $600,000 bond for each count, for a total of $1.2 million, citing in part the seriousness of the alleged offenses.

Lopez’s defense attorney argued that such a bond would be very high for the nature of the crime and “tantamount to no bond,” given what his family could afford. She asked for $25,000 bond for each count, for a total of $50,000, citing his lack of criminal history, “extreme ties” to the community and the non-dangerous nature of the offenses. She also asked that the court not treat Lopez any differently, merely because of his title, and still look at him “as a regular individual.”

Judge Emily Curington ultimately set his bond at $500,000 for each count, with conditions including that he undergo GPS monitoring and surrender his passport should he post bond. She also asked that the source of the funds be shown to the state, after Papakos expressed concerns about them coming from “any illegal enterprise or illegal proceeds.”

During the hearing, Lopez asked the judge how he would start the bond process. He currently remains in custody, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

His next court date has been scheduled for June 30. He has yet to enter a plea.

The investigation remains ongoing, and other charges may be announced at a later date, the Florida Attorney General’s Office said.

“This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities’ first line of defense,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement on Thursday. “However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government. Public servants should never exploit the public’s trust for personal gain.”

Lopez has been suspended per an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Christopher Blackmon, the Central Region chief for the Florida Highway Patrol, was appointed as the Osceola County sheriff, according to DeSantis’ order.

 

The ocean is changing colors, researchers say. Here's what it means.
The ocean is changing colors, researchers say. Here’s what it means.
Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Warming waters are causing the colors of the ocean to change — a trend that could impact humans if it were to continue, according to new research.

Satellite data shows that ocean waters are getting greener at the poles and bluer toward the equator, according to a paper published Thursday in the journal Science.

The change in hue is being caused by shifting concentrations of a green pigment called chlorophyll, which is produced by phytoplankton, Haipeng Zhao, a postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the paper, told ABC News.

Phytoplankton are photosynthetic marine organisms. As algae, phytoplankton has photosynthetic pigments, which absorb green light and cause the waters around it to appear primarily green, Susan Lozier, dean of the College of Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology and co-author of the paper, told ABC News. Where phytoplankton are absent, the water appears blue.

The researchers analyzed satellite data on the open ocean collected from 2003 to 2022 by a NASA instrument that combs through the planet every two days to measure light wavelength, according to the paper.

The presence of chlorophyll in open ocean is a proxy for concentrations of phytoplankton biomass. The colors indicate how chlorophyll concentration is changing at specific latitudes, in which the subtropics are generally losing chlorophyll, and the polar regions — the high-latitude regions — are greening, the researchers said.

Green areas became greener, especially in the northern hemisphere, and blue regions “got even bluer,” according to a press release by Duke University.

“We borrowed concepts from economics called the Lorenz curve and the Gini index, which together show how wealth is distributed in a society,” said Nicolas Cassar, the Lee Hill Snowdon Bass chair at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, in a statement. “So, we thought, let’s apply these to see whether the proportion of the ocean that holds the most chlorophyll has changed over time.”

The researchers examined how the patterns they observed were affected by variables like sea surface temperature, wind speed, light availability and mixed layer depth.

Warming seas correlated with changes in chlorophyll concentration, they found. The other variables did not show any significant associations to chlorophyll concentration.

However, the findings cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the authors said.

The study period was too short to rule out the influence of recurring climate phenomena, Lozier said.

“We haven’t been able to observe the ocean for decades and decades, just because the satellite technology is pretty new,” Lozier said.

After focusing his Ph.D. on regional studies in high-latitude oceans, Zhao said he was inspired to dive deeper to see whether oceans were transforming in color throughout the rest of the world.

“The ocean has been warming, so there’s a big question then about, what are the biological consequences of the ocean warming?” Lozier said.

Several studies since the 1990s have documented enhanced greening on land, attributed to average leaf color increasing due to rising temperatures and other factors, according to the researchers. However, documenting such changes in the ocean has proven to be more difficult.

The satellite images provide data on the chlorophyll production at the surface, but the picture is still incomplete, the researchers said.

If the trend continues, marine food webs could be impacted, the researchers said. Since phytoplankton are at the base of the food chain, it can be used to determine the presence of fish, too, Lozier said.

A persistent decline in phytoplankton near the equator could cause a redistribution of the location of fisheries, the authors said. This could be especially impactful in low to middle-income nations, such as the Pacific Islands, that rely on commercial fishing for food and economic development, the authors said.

Passengers stranded for 7 hours after Norwegian Epic breaks moorings in heavy winds
Passengers stranded for 7 hours after Norwegian Epic breaks moorings in heavy winds
AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(CANTANIA, ITALY) — A routine port stop turned chaotic for thousands of passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic last Friday when severe winds caused the ship to break free from its moorings in Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily.

The incident began around 1 p.m. local time when powerful 60-mph wind gusts struck the vessel’s port side. Witnesses reported hearing loud cracking sounds as the mooring lines began snapping one by one, causing the ship’s stern to drift away from the dock.

“We heard a very loud boom, and then there was another loud noise and screams,” passenger Brian Koning, who was returning to the ship with his wife at the time, said in a Facebook post. “All those large orange diameter ropes started snapping about every 15 seconds.”

During the incident, a female passenger fell from the gangway. Koning said the woman hit her head on something before landing in the water, prompting her husband to leap in to save her. Norwegian Cruise Line noted that the crew rushed to help the pair.

“On-duty crew members were able to immediately assist the guest from the water and see that they were evaluated by the medical team,” a company spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “It was determined that they sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for further examination and treatment.”

The incident left more than 3,600 passengers stranded ashore for over seven hours, according to Koning. Port authorities closed the checkpoint as the ship was forced to move out to sea until conditions improved.

“The disembarkation and embarkation process was paused until weather conditions improved and the ship was able to safely dock again,” Norwegian Cruise Line told ABC News.

Passengers were frustrated with how the company handled of the situation, according to Koning.

“There was no communication from anyone from Norwegian Cruise Line,” Koning said. “People started getting irritated. They took the water away, there was no drinks, no food, and only one bathroom with a couple of toilets.”

The ship eventually returned to port after replacing the broken mooring lines, allowing passengers to reboard that evening.

