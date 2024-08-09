Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway. 

Travis’ Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he’s scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He’d been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking, to which Travis replied, “It’s Miami.”

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and more all-in on 'Poker Face' season 2
Photo credits: Dylan Coulter-Jan Welters-Brian Bowen Smith

ABC Audio has confirmed that Mandalorian Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani and Gaby Hoffmann are all in for the second season of Peacock’s series Poker Face.

The Emmy-winning mystery-of-the-week series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, blessed with the ability to determine if someone is lying to her. She hits the road in her Plymouth Barracuda “and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve,” the streamer says.

The series was nominated for four Emmys in its inaugural season in 2023, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nom for Lyonne, and the first-ever win for Peacock thanks to Tony-winning co-star Judith Light taking home an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series trophy.

David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall and more in first images from Prime Video's thriller series 'Malice'
Prime Video

Prime Video celebrated the wrap of its forthcoming drama series Malice with a series of photos of its cast.

One of them features stars David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall, Carice van Houten and more seated at an outdoor dining table with a postcard-perfect Greek seascape behind them. 

The series, directed by Fargo and Handmaid’s Tale veteran Mike Barker and The Pale Horse alumna Leonora Lonsdale, has Whitehall playing Adam Healey, “a charming ‘manny’ who infiltrates the brash, wealthy Tanner family, in order to destroy them.”

The streamer teases, “Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller is full of dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal and it asks the question, why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner (Duchovny) so much?”

In a statement, Whitehall called the 18-week shoot incredible. He says in part, “[F]rom shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat [nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit] in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.”

He called the cast, which also includes Christine Adams and Raza Jaffrey, “insanely talented” and enthused, “I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year.”

Malice debuts in 2025 on Prime Video.

Kevin Bacon learns being famous doesn't "suck"
Courtesy Netflix

With the whole “six degrees” thing, pretty much everybody can recognize — or is actually linked to — Kevin Bacon, so he decided to change that with a little social experiment, he tells Vanity Fair.

The results of the experiment were pretty much a no-brainer: being famous is cool.

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” the Footloose icon told the magazine.

“Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” he added. He said he underwent a glow-down, with a makeup expert changing his looks with a prosthetic nose, glasses and fake teeth, before emerging incognito at the outdoor Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove.

“Nobody recognized me. People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you,'” Bacon recalled.

“I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'” he lamented.

Speaking of the just-dropped Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the new horror flick MaXXXine, Bacon said, “I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be. That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it.”

