Trial begins for Nevada official accused of murdering journalist

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(LAS VEGAS) — The trial against Robert Telles — the former Nevada county official who allegedly murdered a journalist he blamed for ruining his career and marriage — began Monday with jury selection.

The former Clark County public administrator is accused in the death of 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who was found stabbed to death outside his home in September 2022.

Telles, 47, was arrested days later after DNA evidence found in his home tied him to the crime scene, police said. He has been held without bail ever since.

A day before the murder, according to police, Telles was spotted approaching German’s house, where he allegedly had an altercation with him.

The next day, Telles allegedly disguised himself in a straw hat and reflective vest, left his phone at home, then headed to German’s home, where he was accused of stabbing the journalist seven times, according to police.

While executing a search warrant at the local politician’s home, police found the hat, as well as a pair of shoes with blood on them — both of which they said had been cut up, purportedly in an effort to destroy evidence.

His DNA was also found on German’s hands and fingernails, police said.

Police took Telles into custody with what they said were non-life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wounds.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and could face life in prison if convicted.

“He’s been looking forward to trial,” Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, told The Associated Press. “He wants to tell his story.”

Draskovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Prior to his death, German had published an investigation into the hostile work environment in Telles’ office, which included accusations of bullying, retaliation and an “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a staffer. Telles denied the allegations.

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” shortly after his arrest, Rita Reid — one of Telles’ former coworkers — called German a “hero” for exposing the turmoil in Telles’ office, which she said she and colleagues blew the whistle on.

When she first learned of German’s death, Reid said her “first thought was Robert Telles.”

“His death was absolutely devastating to myself and my co-workers, the people that he advocated for,” Reid said of German. “He was our hero.”

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo previously described it as an “unusual” case, and said that “the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

“It is troublesome because it is a journalist. And we expect journalism to be open and transparent and the watchdog for government,” Lombardo said. “And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it’s very important we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately such as we did in this case.”

German was the only journalist killed in the U.S. in 2022, with a total of at least 67 journalists killed worldwide that year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

