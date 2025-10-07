Trial date set for former officer charged in failed response to Uvalde school shooting
(UVALDE, Texas) — One of the two senior police officers charged in connection with the failures on the day of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting will go on trial Jan. 5, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News.
Judge Sid Harle said there has been an agreement to move the case of former school officer Adrian Gonzales from Uvalde to Corpus Christi for trial on 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child.
A pretrial hearing in the case, scheduled for Oct. 14, has been canceled now that trial arrangements are under way.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 2022 rampage at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.
Also charged is former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo, who was the on-site commander on the day of the shooting. Arredondo faces 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment on behalf of the injured and surviving children in classroom 112.
The judge said Arredondo’s case remains on hold pending the outcome of ongoing litigation between the Uvalde District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which has refused to allow its personnel to cooperate with the investigation into the shooting, according to the litigation.
Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, was gravely wounded in Wednesday’s shooting and has now died from his injuries after being removed from life support, LULAC said.
“Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said in a statement released by LULAC.
“His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered,” she said. “I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”
The other victim killed in the shooting, Norlan Guzmán-Fuentes, 37, had been pronounced dead shortly after the incident, LULAC said.
The shooting unfolded on Wednesday morning when a sniper opened fire “indiscriminately” at the ICE building and an ICE van, striking three detainees, authorities said.
The suspect, Joshua Jahn — who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting — was allegedly targeting ICE agents, not detainees, officials said, citing notes the suspect left behind.
“It seems that he did not intend to kill the detainees or harm them. It’s clear from these notes that he was targeting ICE agents and ICE personnel,” said Nancy E. Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, calling it “tragic irony” that detainees, not agents, were shot.
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert in the wake of the shooting.
ABC News’ Luke Barr and Deena Zaru Pettiford contributed to this report.
(FALL RIVER, Mass.) — Nine people have been killed and dozens are hurt as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said.
About 50 firefighters, including about 30 who were off duty, descended on the scene of the Sunday night fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility, officials said.
Some people were rescued through their windows at the hard-to-access building, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.
Thirty people, including five firefighters, were taken to local hospitals after the five-alarm fire, Bacon said.
One person is in critical condition, Bacon said. The five firefighters have already been released, officials said.
The building — which was home to about 70 people — is now clear, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. One official briefed on the probe told ABC News that, as a preliminary matter, the fire does not appear to have been set intentionally. More likely, the source said, it appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical or mechanical problem.
It’s not clear if the sprinklers went off, officials said.
“My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Monday. “I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured.”
“A full investigation is already underway,” she continued. “I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Matt Foster and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.
(LAKE FOREST, Ill) — Jim Lovell, the commander of the famed Apollo 13 mission, has died, according to NASA. He was 97.
“We are saddened by the passing of Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 and a four-time spaceflight veteran,” the space agency said. “Lovell’s life and work inspired millions. His courage under pressure helped forge our path to the Moon and beyond—a journey that continues today.”
Lovell died Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois, according to a statement from acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy.
In 1968, as Apollo 8’s command module pilot, he became, with Frank Borman and William Anders, one of the first three astronauts to fly to and orbit the Moon.
A veteran of several missions, Lovell became the commander for Apollo 13, which nearly avoided disaster after an oxygen tank in the service module exploded two days into the mission.
Lovell was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the Ron Howard-directed “Apollo 13,” which depicted the events surrounding the mission.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 25, 1928, Lovell attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and the U.S. Naval Academy. He was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1962.
He served as a backup pilot for the Gemini 4 flight and backup commander for the Gemini 9 flight, and was selected as the backup commander for Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission.
In December 1965, he and Borman launched into space on the history-making Gemini 7 mission. The flight included the first rendezvous of two manned maneuverable spacecraft.
The Gemini 12 mission, commanded by Lovell with pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, began on Nov. 11, 1966. This 4-day, 59-revolution flight brought the Gemini program to a successful close.
Lovell served as the command module pilot and navigator on the six-day journey of Apollo 8 in late December 1968. Lovell, Borman and Anders became the first humans to leave Earth’s gravitational influence and the first to reach the Moon, with the crew orbiting the Moon ten times without landing.
As commander of the Apollo 13, he became the first person to journey twice to the Moon. Launching on April 11, 1970, and scheduled to last 10 days, the mission was aborted due to a malfunction in the oxygen tank in the service module two days into the mission.
Lovell and fellow crewmen, John L. Swigert and Fred W. Haise, working with Houston ground controllers, then converted their lunar module into an effective lifeboat. Their emergency activation and operation of lunar module systems conserved both electrical power and water in sufficient supply to assure their survival while in space.
The Apollo 13 crewmembers returned safely to Earth on April 17, 1970.
Lovell retired from the Navy and the space program on March 1, 1973. He worked in the telecommunications industry and retired as executive vice president of Centel Corporation in 1991.
He was a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
He was married to his wife Marilyn for over six decades until her death in 2023. He is survived by four children.