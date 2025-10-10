‘Tron: Ares’ star Jared Leto on his ‘Tron’ fandom, working with Jeff Bridges

Jared Leto stars in ‘Tron: Ares.’ (Disney)

It’s time to go back into The Grid.

Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron franchise, has arrived in theaters. Its star Jared Leto told ABC-owned station WPVI he has been a huge fan of Tron going back to when he was 11 years old and seeing the original film at the movie theater.

“For me, Tron is like someone else’s Star Wars,” Leto said. “I just love the storyline, I love the characters, I love The Grid, I loved the world, I loved that technology, and what they did in that first film was really groundbreaking.”

Leto also praised the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, saying, “It took us to a new place and I absolutely adore that film as well.”

Now, with Tron: Ares, the original film’s star Jeff Bridges returns to his role as Kevin Flynn while Leto stars as a highly sophisticated AI being that is brought to the real world for a dangerous mission. Leto says it was surreal to act alongside Bridges in the film.

“He’s incredible, one of my favorite actors of all time,” Leto said. “When he walked on the set for the first time, everyone applauded because they were so excited to have him.”

Leto still remembers going to see the original Tron in theaters and says it is a dream come true to become part of the franchise he loves so much.

“I’m really grateful,” Leto said. “I hope that there’s a kid out there that goes to see [director] Joachim [Rønning]’s Tron and has the same experience that I did that just has their mind blown and is introduced to a world they never knew existed.”

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth star in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ teaser trailer
Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex in ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’ (Daniel Escale/Netflix)

Pack your bags and grab your passport. The official teaser trailer for People We Meet on Vacation is here.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film on Tuesday. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star in the new movie, which is based on the bestselling book by Emily Henry.

“Every summer for nearly a decade, free-spirited Poppy and buttoned-up Alex embark on a travel adventure, but after years of not speaking, one fateful trip brings them back together to confront their unspoken feelings for one another,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows snippets of Poppy and Alex exploring new destinations and finding their close friendship possibly shifting into something more. In fact, a person they meet on vacation asks them if they are in a relationship.

“Oh no, we’re just friends,” Poppy and Alex say simultaneously, with Poppy adding: “Platonic travel companions.”

Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon also star in the new film. Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley helmed the movie from a script by Yulin Kuang.

People We Meet on Vacation arrives to Netflix on Jan. 9, 2026.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease
The poster for the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells “the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to an official synopsis. “All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney WeaverStephen LangCliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film’s ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron’s original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

