Trooper escapes serious injury

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which involved a Virginia State Police patrol vehicle. The crash occurred Sunday, (Apr 20) at 9:05p.m. Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 609 in Henry County.

The state police vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane on the southbound side of Route 220 with its emergency lights activated, while the trooper was assisting a disabled motorist. A 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the right lane and struck the patrol vehicle in the rear.

The trooper was not in the patrol vehicle when it was struck.

The driver of the Toyota, William J. Likins, 58, of Oakland, MD, was wearing his seatbelt. Mr. Likins was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital.

The trooper and the driver of the disabled vehicle sustained minor injuries by diving over the guardrail to avoid being struck by the patrol vehicle and the Toyota.

Mr. Likins was charged with Reckless Driving.

The crash remains under investigation.