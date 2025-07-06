Tropical Storm Chantal makes landfall over South Carolina with 50 mph winds

An ABC News graphic shows flood watches for Tropical Storm Chantal as of 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall at about 4 a.m. on Sunday near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. ET, the center of Chantal was about 15 miles to the northwest of Conway, South Carolina, or about 100 miles north of Charleston, according to the National Hurricane Center. Chantal’s maximum sustained winds had decreased slightly from around 60 mph early Sunday to 40 mph, with the storm moving north-northwest at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from the South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Peak winds in the area are forecast to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

About an hour after making landfall, Chantal had weakened, with sustained winds then up to 50 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal’s outer bands continue to impact portions of inland South and North Carolina, with the more concentrated showers and thunderstorms from Chantal’s inner bands moving from the South and North Carolina coastline inland.

The tropical storm watch has been discontinued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina, including Charleston.

Chantal is expected to continue to weaken as it moves inland, likely becoming a tropical depression later today and dissipating by Monday.

The storm is forecast to produce scattered showers, and some areas will see heavy rain and gusty winds from thunderstorms throughout the day.

Flood watches remain in effect at least until Sunday night from Myrtle Beach to the west of Wilmington, North Carolina. Flood watches are expected to extend into parts of inland North Carolina, including Fayetteville and Raleigh, until Monday.

Chantal, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was forecast to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to portions of the eastern Carolinas, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches that could cause flash flooding.

Thunderstorms from the bands of Chantal may also produce isolated tornadoes, as well as lightning and gusty winds.

The storm was also expected to bring minor storm surges to parts of the Carolina coastline, with between 1 to 3 feet of storm surge possible during high tide for coastal areas under the tropical storm warnings.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 climbers dead after falling off mountain while rappelling
Facebook / Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

(OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA) — Three people are dead, and another is injured after falling off of a mountain in a climbing accident involving a suspected failed anchor while they were rappelling, police said.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, along with Okanogan County Search and Rescue volunteers, received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday about a climbing accident in the area of North Early Winters Spire off of State Route 20 — approximately 16 miles west of Mazama, Washington, according to a statement from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

“A party of four climbers from Renton, WA, were involved in a fall while descending a steep gully,” police said. “Three individuals were confirmed deceased at the accident site. The fourth member of the party self-extricated and contacted law enforcement.”

Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue Team assisted in extricating the deceased members of the party from the technical, mountainous terrain,” according to authorities.

“The presumed cause of the accident is an anchor failure while rappelling, with more investigation still ongoing,” officials said. “The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the SAR volunteers and Snohomish County for assisting in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family members and friends of those involved.”

The climbers involved in the incident have not yet been publicly identified but they were confirmed to be 36, 47 and 63 years old. The investigation into their deaths are currently ongoing.

Wife of deported Maryland man Abrego Garcia said he hit, scratched her in 2021 court documents
Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran migrant whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador is at the center of a legal battle with the Trump administration, had a temporary order of protection against him in 2021 in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

In a lengthy statement within a petition for protection “from domestic violence,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura mentioned an incident on May 4, 2021, in which she alleges that Abrego Garcia “punched and scratched her eye,” causing her to bleed.

That same day, Vasquez Sura said that when she told Abrego Garcia that she needed to go to a store, he “got angry, started yelling again to the point that he ripped [her] shorts and shirt off.”

“And I ran to the bathroom, he [ran] behind me and grabbed me by my arm,” Vasquez Sura said. “I have marks on my left arm as well.”

“At this point I am afraid to be close to him,” Vasquez Sura added. “I have multiple photos/videos of how [violent] he can be.”

Vasquez Sura obtained a temporary protective order against Abrego Garcia in May of 2021, according to state court records in Maryland. The order required that Abrego Garcia have no contact with Vasquez Sura, and that he stay away from their shared residence, the records show.

In a statement released to ABC News Wednesday through her attorney, Vasquez Sura — who has been vocal in her support of Abrego Garcia during his incarceration in El Salvador — said, “After surviving domestic violence in a previous relationship, I acted out of caution after a disagreement with Kilmar by seeking a protective order in case things escalated.”

“We were able to work through this situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling,” Vasquez Sura said. “Kilmar has always been a loving partner and father, and I will continue to stand by him and demand justice for him.”

Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration alleges is a member of the criminal gang MS-13, is entering his second month in an El Salvador mega-prison after he was deported there on March 15 despite being issued a 2019 court order barring his deportation to his home country due to the fear of persecution.

He had been living in Maryland with Vasquez Sura , their 5-year-old child, and two step-children. Vasquez Sura has denied that he is affiliated with MS-13.

In the 2021 documents obtained by ABC News, Vasquez Sura noted two past incidents, alleging that in 2020, Abrego Garcia hit her with his work boot and that in August 2020, he hit her in the eye.

The protective order was dismissed a month after it was issued, on June 17, 2021, after Vasquez Sura failed to appear in court, according to a signed order of dismissal by a judge.

ABC News also obtained documents submitted to a Maryland court in August 2018 by a man who claimed to be the father of two of Vasquez Sura’s children. In a five-page motion for an emergency hearing, he said he feared for the children’s lives, in part, “because she is dating a gang member and attempted self-harm,” the records state.

The man did not include the name of the individual he alleged is a gang member. It is not known if he was referring to Abrego Garcia.

The initials of his children’s names, listed in a custody complaint, match the ones that Vasquez Sura listed for her kids in a declaration submitted in Abrego Garcia’s case.

He appears to have left some sections of the complaint unfinished, including what custody terms he was requesting. However, in the filing he said he would allow Vasquez Sura to visit the children on the condition that “we both agree on the time and date.”

According to court documents dated January 18, 2019, the case was dismissed because Vasquez Sura wasn’t served.

Vasquez Sura’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on documents involving her ex.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered government officials to testify under oath because, she said, they had “done nothing to aid in Abrego Garcia’s release from custody and return to the United States,” despite the Supreme Court directing the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a social media post Wednesday, shared a 2021 court record from Abrego Garcia’s protective order case and said in the post that he “was not the upstanding ‘Maryland Man’ the media has portrayed him as.”

Florida man shoots neighbor’s cow 5 times after it wandered onto his property
Facebook / Lee County Sheriff’s Office

(FORT MEYERS, FL) — A man in Florida has been arrested for shooting his neighbor’s cow five times after it wandered onto his property, police said.

The incident happened in North Fort Myers in Florida on May 13 when members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Unit responded to a call from a ranch of Sharon Drive regarding reports of animal cruelty, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies were informed that a victim located his 2-year-old calf on the neighbor’s property with five gunshot wounds to the guts, chest, and rear leg,” police said. “Due to the calf’s injuries, a veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized.”

The cow’s owner stated the neighbor, 54-year-old Hung Trinh, had been “angry in the past about livestock jumping the fence and threatened to shoot the animals,” according to authorities.

Detectives from the First Precinct ended up obtaining a search warrant and were able to locate the .22 caliber gun allegedly used in the shooting in a shed on Trinh’s property.

“There will be accountability for taking your frustrations out on innocent animals, in this case multiple felonies and jail time,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We know how much these animals mean to our farming community, and we will not tolerate these actions. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit for their immediate response and ability to make an arrest in this case.”

Trinh was charged with animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

