Tropical Storm Ernesto’s winds strengthen to near-hurricane force as it departs Puerto Rico
(NEW YORK) — The center of Tropical Storm Ernesto passed within 40 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico, producing strong winds and heavy rain overnight.
More than 300,000 customers were without power in Puerto Rico, according to LUMA, a service provider.
The storm was moving Wednesday morning away from Puerto Rico and was nearing hurricane strength with sustained winds of 70 mph. Hurricane force winds begin at 74 mph.
On Culebra island, east of Puerto Rico, sustained winds of 68 mph was reported with gusts up to 86 mph. A METAR Observation Station at the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico reported a sustained wind of 48 mph and a gust of 74 mph.
Tropical storm warnings were issued for Puerto Rico and a hurricane watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had warned residents to stay home starting on Tuesday evening, when the tropical storm-force winds are forecast to reach the island. Total rainfall could reach up to 10 inches in some spots.
A flash-flood warning had been issued for parts of Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning, with several inches of rain already causing flash flooding. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue in Puerto Rico into the afternoon as Ernesto moves away.
(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — After a monthslong search, remains found at a wastewater facility in Texas are believed to be missing college student Caleb Harris, according to authorities.
City workers conducting maintenance at a wastewater lift station in Corpus Christi, Texas, last month discovered human remains in a well and notified police, the Corpus Christi Police Department said on Facebook.
The remains had “no obvious signs of homicide,” but were transported to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination, according to police.
Due to the “advanced state of decomposition,” the medical examiner was unable to make an identification, nor “provide a manner or cause of death,” authorities said on Wednesday.
The DNA samples were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) for analysis with Harris’ parents’ DNA.
The remains were “approximately 2.4 sextillion times more likely to be observed if the unidentified remains originated from a biological child of (Caleb Harris’s parents) rather than if the unidentified remains originated from an unrelated individual from the Caucasian population,” according to the Missing Persons DNA Report issued by UNTCHI, authorities said.
“We all have heavy hearts this evening as we learned of the positive identification of our sweet Caleb. We will grieve our son,” Harris’ family said in a statement on Wednesday. “Thank you for your prayers and support during this tragic time.”
Harris, a 21-year-old student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, was reported missing in early March.
His roommates were unable to locate him after he walked his dog early in the morning and his family reported him missing, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Harris’ father, Randy Harris, told ABC Corpus Christi affiliate KIII that his dog returned home but his son never did. He left behind his keys, wallet and vehicle, police said. He did have his phone, but it had been turned off, police said.
In the months since Harris’ disappearance, “investigators executed over 50 digital search warrants, submitted 82 preservation requests, and analyzed over 1500 GB of Data,” police said on Wednesday.
The investigation into Harris’ death remains open, authorities said.
(NEW YORK) — Pope Francis formally signed off on allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples in December 2023.
But decades before the pope’s historic announcement, a New York City church has embraced the LGBTQ+ community and provided a safe space for worship.
The Church of St. Francis Xavier, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, provided services for AIDS patients while others refused, including being one of the first to bury a person who died of the virus during the epidemic of the 1980s. More recently, the church became the new home for a decadeslong memorial for people who died from AIDS-related complications when the original host parish was closed as part of the Archdiocese of New York’s reorganization plans.
“We came and we never left,” Roe Sauerzopf told ABC News Live, recalling the first time she and her wife, Paula Acuti, had attended Sunday Mass at St. Francis, and how they immediately felt “safe” to be themselves.
“It’s been a struggle to be a lesbian, and to be a Catholic lesbian has been even more of a struggle,” Acuti, a New York resident, shared with a room full of women who attend a Catholic Lesbian group at the church and can relate to her experience, all nodding in agreement, while eating cheese and crackers and sipping wine on a Friday night.
“I had left the Catholic Church because of the attitude toward gay people,” Sauerzopf added.
“It was on Pride Sunday and the priest said that everybody there should pray for all the sinners who were marching in the city. And I think that’s the last time that we went into a church for a long time,” Acuti told ABC News Live.
It was at least 15 years before the couple found their way back to the Catholic Church. When attending a friend’s wedding in the early 2000s, they shared with a straight couple that they had felt unaccepted to be themselves within their religion.
“We were complaining to them about how there really is no accepting Catholic churches and they were like ‘oh no, there is one,’” Acuti said.
That’s when Acuti and Sauerzopf found St. Francis Xavier.
They soon became involved in the parish’s Catholic Lesbian group, which was founded in 1995, and now has more than 300 participating members.
Pastor Kenneth Boller, who leads the LGBTQ+ friendly groups at the church, said the parish has been welcoming of all people for “many, many years.”
“It’s important for everybody to find groups of people who are ‘like’ instead of ‘other.’ So you can develop friendships, you can share experiences,” Boller said. “What’s important is that people find a place to pray.”
The Catholic Lesbians group meets monthly to pray together and share their own faith experiences. With a wide range of ages, the youngest member is 18 years old and the oldest members are in their 80s.
Acuti and Sauerzopf, who have been together for 45 years, got married at St. Francis Xavier in 2004, when same-sex marriage was still illegal in the United States.
Sauerzopf said the ceremony was for their 25th anniversary, and the priest at the time told them to invite their family and friends.
“He did a whole Mass, he blessed our rings, he just couldn’t sign the papers.”
It was a day the couple said they’d never forget. Wanting other same-sex couples to feel the acceptance they had received, they helped plan a surprise ceremony at a recent Catholic Lesbian retreat for a newlywed couple who joined the group during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re just the most welcoming group we found,” McKenna Coyle, who is in her 20s, said, describing the group as “family.”
It was the last day of the retreat when Coyle and her wife, who were celebrating their one-year anniversary, walked into a room with music playing, a cake and photos from their wedding day displayed.
“They blessed us to celebrate our wedding since we can’t get married in the Catholic Church,” Coyle said.
“It’s a blessing on persons because everyone, every person, is entitled to be blessed. It’s not a blessing or endorsement of their living situation, but a realization that these are people of goodwill,” Boller said, in describing the Vatican policy change.
“The Pope says all are welcome. But then he kind of backtracks a little,” Sauerzopf said. “But this church doesn’t do the backtrack. They keep it up.”
In addition to advocating for equality within the Catholic Church, Sauerzopf also said she would like to see more women in leadership roles within the church. The Church of St. Francis Xavier allows women to perform the homily during Mass, Sauerzopf said, which is rare within the Catholic religion.
“We shouldn’t be the oasis. We should be what it’s all like,” she said, while sitting in a church pew.
(NEW YORK) — A Pakistani national with purported ties to Iran was arrested last month on charges he plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump and multiple other public officials, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.
While the criminal complaint does not mention Trump by name, multiple sources familiar with the case told ABC News one of the intended targets of the alleged plot was Trump.
After spending time in Iran, Asif Merchant flew from Pakistan to the U.S. to recruit hitmen to carry out the alleged plot, according to a detention memo. The person he contacted was a confidential informant working with the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.
Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.