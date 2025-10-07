Tropical Storm Jerry forms in central Atlantic: Where it’s heading next
(NEW YORK) — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but it will likely follow the pattern of other storms that have stayed mostly out to sea, forecasts show.
Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the central Atlantic late Tuesday morning and is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves west-northeast over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system, currently located about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving quickly to the west at 24 mph.
The NHC has warned that Tropical Storm Watches may be required in the northern Leeward Islands by late Tuesday, but the system is not predicted to impact the continental U.S.
The overall weather pattern in place favors storms curving north up across the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and away from the U.S.
Jerry, the 10th named storm of the season, is forecast to make that turn to the north on Friday.
Several other storms this season, including Hurricanes Erin, Gabrielle and Humberto, stayed in the Atlantic Ocean without making landfall.
By the end of the upcoming weekend, Jerry could track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts. But it is too early to make any specific predictions for possible impacts.
It will all depend on the exact track and how the storm evolves over the next few days.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
(CHICAGO) — The state of Illinois and city of Chicago filed a lawsuit Monday morning seeking to block President Donald Trump’s federalization and deployment of the National Guard.
“The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor,” the complaint said.
The foundational principle separating the military from domestic affairs is “in peril” as President Trump seeks to deploy the National Guard to cities across the country, lawyers for Illinois and Chicago wrote in a lawsuit.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys are asking a federal judge to issue an order blocking any state’s National Guard from being federalized and deployed to Illinois, arguing the state is being targeted because its “leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor.”
“There is no insurrection in Illinois. There is no rebellion in Illinois. The federal government is able to enforce federal law in Illinois. The manufactured nature of the crisis is clear,” according to the 69-page complaint.
Attorneys for Illinois and Chicago argue that Trump has failed to justify taking over the National Guard based on federal law — which allows a federalization in response to a rebellion or invasion — and violates the Posse Comitatus Act prohibiting the use of the military in domestic law enforcement.
“Defendants’ unlawful deployment of the Illinois National Guard, over the objection of the state, is similar to the unlawful course of conduct they have taken against other disfavored states and cities,” the complaint said.
The lawsuit cites Trump’s social media posts about sending militarized law enforcement to Chicago — including a post in which he said, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning” — and his recent comments about using Democratic-led cities “as training grounds for our military.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — A Washington, D.C., man facing charges of assault of a federal officer after he allegedly threw a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent during a confrontation this week, worked for the Department of Justice at the time, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Sean Charles Dunn faces federal charges for allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a CBP agent who was patrolling with Metro Transit Police in northwest Washington around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
On Thursday morning, Bondi said Dunn had been fired from his job. Dunn worked as an international affairs specialist in the Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs, according to a DOJ official.
“I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER,” Bondi said in a social media post. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.”
Bondi added, “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”
According to the criminal complaint, Dunn approached the officer while shouting “f— you! You f—— fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”
After several minutes of confrontation on Sunday, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says. The alleged incident was apparently captured in a video posted to Instagram.
Dunn was apprehended after attempting to flee, authorities said, and later admitted to the incident while being processed at the police station, allegedly telling an officer, “I did it. I threw the sandwich.”
While Bondi said in her statement that individuals will “NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement,” last week the department publicly stood by Jared Wise’s continued employment at DOJ. Wise was pardoned by President Donald Trump while on trial for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Wise was allegedly seen on videos calling cops “Nazis” and screaming “Kill ’em!” at officers under assault by the pro-Trump mob.
“Jared Wise is a valued member of The Department of Justice and we appreciate his contributions to our team,” a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Aug. 8.
ABC News reached out to Bondi’s spokesperson for comment following claims of Dunn’s dismissal.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions over federal law enforcement presence in the district. Trump recently deployed National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., declaring a public safety emergency and putting the Metropolitan Police Department under partial federal oversight for 30 days.
District Council Member Brooke Pinto, who chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, expressed concern about the increased federal presence.
“It paints a picture of a city that is not my own and is not the experience of the vast majority of district residents and visitors,” Pinto told ABC News.
While Trump has cited rising crime as justification for federal intervention, police statistics show violent crime has actually decreased.
“Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said on social media.
The president maintained his stance, saying Wednesday, “Fighting crime is a good thing. … Instead of saying ‘He’s a dictator,’ they should say, ‘We’re going to join him and make Washington safe.'”
Dunn has not yet appeared in court. ABC News has reached out to his attorney, Sabrina Shroff, for comment.
(NEW YORK) — Days after the Justice Department assigned its Weaponization Working Group to open an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, the group’s director, Ed Martin, sent a letter calling for her resignation — leapfrogging multiple steps federal prosecutors ordinarily undertake to determine whether the subject of an investigation engaged in criminal activity.
The letter was sent last week to James’ attorney, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by ABC News.
Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas earlier this month as part of a civil rights investigation into James’ business fraud case against President Donald Trump and her office’s corruption case against the National Rifle Association, ABC News previously reported.
Trump and his eldest sons were found liable last year for 10 years of fraud that inflated the president’s net worth, and the case is now on appeal. James earlier won a $4 million judgment against NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, after a jury found that he and others had misappropriating donor funds to finance luxury items for themselves.
Martin is also investigating two properties James owns in New York and Virginia.
The inquiries into James are part of a retribution battle President Trump promised to wage against perceived adversaries, which he tapped Martin to help lead.
In neither case has James been formally accused of wrongdoing, but Martin in his letter said her resignation would serve the national interest.
“Her resignation from office would give the people of New York and America more peace than proceeding. I would take this as an act of good faith,” Martin wrote.
On Aug. 15, three days after he sent the letter, Martin showed up wearing a trench coat outside James’ Brooklyn home and posed for a New York Post photographer who was there waiting.
When a neighbor asked what he was doing, Martin replied, “I’m just looking at houses,” but he later told Fox News, “I’m a prosecutor … I wanted to lay eyes on it … I wanted to see the property.”
The staged visit appeared to violate Justice Department protocol and both Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, told Martin the visit was unhelpful and counterproductive, multiple sources told ABC News.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Martin did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Abbe Lowell, an attorney for James, said Martin’s conduct demonstrates that he is not conducting a serious investigation.
“[D]espite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone,” Lowell said in a letter to Martin sent Monday, a copy of which ABC News reviewed.
“Just four days into your role, no search for facts or questions of law; instead, you twice called for Ms. James to resign. DOJ has firm policies against using investigations and against using prosecutorial power for achieving political ends,” Lowell wrote.