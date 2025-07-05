Tropical storm warnings extended up to North Carolina as Chantal approaches
(SURF CITY, NC) — Tropical storm warnings have been extended up to Surf City, North Carolina, as Tropical Storm Chantal is offshore from the southeastern U.S. on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm has maximum sustained wind of up to 45 mph and is moving north at just 3 mph.
The center of the storm is located about 105 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms from Chantal’s outer bands are impacting portions of the South and North Carolina coastline Saturday afternoon along with increasing rough surf and dangerous rip currents.
Chantal is forecasted to continue tracking north towards South Carolina later Saturday, where it is forecast to make landfall on South Carolina on Sunday morning as a weak tropical storm.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Saturday evening for portions of the Carolina coastline from South Santee River to Surf City, where the Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.
Tropical storm conditions are possible beginning later today south of the South Santee River to Edisto Beach in South Carolina where the Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.
Heavy rainfall across the coastal Carolinas will cause some flash flooding through Monday, with storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches and local amounts up to 6 inches expected for the Carolinas.
Chantal will bring minor storm surge for parts of the Carolina coastline, with between 1 to 3 feet of storm surge possible for coastal areas under the Tropical Storm Warning.
The system is also expected to bring life-threatening surf and rip currents along parts of the East Coast from northeastern Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states over the next couple of days.
The third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season forms on average around Aug. 3, according to the National Hurricane Center.
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The woman who said she will offer key eyewitness testimony in Bryan Kohberger’s upcoming capital murder trial repeated that claim at least four times, to three different officers, after she was pulled over last year, according to police footage obtained by ABC News.
The body camera and dashcam footage, along with a police report from the unrelated September 2024 incident were released last weekend by police in Pullman, Washington, in response to a public records request.
In the videos, the woman explained to police that among her many life stressors, she was due to take the stand in the high-profile trial of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022. She had been pulled over on Sept. 4, 2024, first for driving with expired registration, then was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, the police report said.
After the woman was placed under arrest, she told officers that she was the DoorDash driver who, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, dropped off food for Xana Kernodle, one of the four killed that night. Police believe Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death by a masked intruder in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, just minutes after the DoorDash driver pulled away.
Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the four Idaho college students’ stabbing deaths. He could face the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers insist that he is innocent, and that he was driving around alone on the night when the killings occurred. The woman, in talking to police while in custody, reiterated that she would be testifying “against Bryan” four times, to three different officers.
“I’ve gotta testify against Bryan next year. I’ve got enough crap going on,” she told one officer through sobs, handcuffed in the back of the police vehicle.
As she was driven to the Pullman Police holding facility, the woman again repeated that claim.
“I’m supposed to testify against Bryan next year,” she said, “The guy that killed all the freakin’, all the girls over in Moscow.”
“Well, this won’t change any of that,” the officer said.
“Yea well, I got a DUI on my record? That’s gonna look like crap,” the woman said.
“I think maybe be more concerned about the drug use than the DUI,” Pullman Police Officer Breauna Carpenter said.
The woman responded, “Yeah.”
The woman’s DUI charge was later amended to first-degree negligent driving and she pleaded guilty.
While being questioned at the Pullman Police holding facility ,the driver once again said, to a third officer, “Now I have to testify in that big murder case here, ’cause I’m the Door Dash driver.”
When asked, she clarified the “murder case with the college girls … I’m the DoorDash driver, I saw Bryan there. I parked next to him.”
The driver has not responded to a request for comment from ABC News.
Prosecutors have already signaled they will want to use Kernodle’s DoorDash order in their case against Kohberger. They have told the court the driver’s presence at the crime scene would help them establish a “timeline of events” for Kernodle before the killings, and to corroborate their witnesses’ testimony, according to court records.
The case against Kohberger is largely circumstantial. As of now, the DoorDash driver could well be one of only two people still alive who could put the intruder in the vicinity of the crime scene on the night the students were killed.
Also expected to testify — the girls’ surviving roommate who told police she saw a masked, male intruder with “bushy eyebrows” in the home right around the time the killings occurred. That descriptor was given to investigators early on, and has been a hallmark of the case since the start.
Jury selection is scheduled to start Aug. 4 in Boise, Idaho. Opening arguments are set for Aug. 11.
(HOMER, Alaska) — A family that went missing on a boat trip in Alaska has finally been found after nine months of searching, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
The Maynard family, including a mother and father and their two children, went missing in August 2024 on a boat excursion in Kachemak Bay near Homer, Alaska Wildlife Troopers said. The family was on a 28-foot aluminum boat with four other people when a distress call was made for the boat taking on water. Four people were rescued from a life raft by good Samaritans, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
At the time, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted an active search and rescue mission for David Maynard, 42; Mary Maynard, 37; Colton Maynard, 11; and Brantley Maynard, 8, but it was ultimately unsuccessful, officials said. The family, from Waco, Texas, was ultimately designated as missing persons.
In April, the search began anew with Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea and Benthic Geoscience offering the use of their professional tools to search Kachemak Bay for the missing boat and the Maynards, according to officials.
They found success in early May, when the vessel was found in 180 feet of water, according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, a division of the Alaska DPS. Using a remotely operated vehicle, searchers were able to confirm the vessel they located was the missing boat with potential human remains on board, troopers said.
Volunteers, with assistance from Alaska Wildlife Troopers, conducted dive operations into the vessel on Tuesday and Wednesday and recovered three sets of remains from the vessel, according to troopers.
The remains were transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and autopsy, troopers said.
Volunteer search teams continue to look for a fourth set of human remains.
“The Alaska Wildlife Troopers would like to thank Support Vessels of Alaska, Vision Subsea, Benthic Geoscience Inc, and Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team for their continued assistance with this search and recovery operation,” Alaska Wildlife Troopers said in statement.
Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team is a nonprofit funded by donations that responds to incidents throughout the state, according to the organization.
“All team members leave their paid jobs and families to do mission around the state to being closure to families and communities around the state,” the team Thursday said in a statement on Facebook.
Next of kin have been notified of the remains found, troopers said.
“We have been very busy and are still searching the vessel for additional remains. Identification of the remains will be released by DPS once the medical examiner completes their work,” Alaska Dive Search, Rescue and Recovery Team said in a statement Wednesday.
(JACKSON, Tenn.) — Gunfire erupted in a Jackson, Tennessee, park Saturday night leaving seven people, including juveniles, injured and police seeking the perpetrators of the shooting, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at the Kate Campbell Park northeast of downtown Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.
One of the gunshot victim was hospitalized in critical condition, two were in stable condition and four others were treated and released, police said in an updated statement Sunday morning.
No arrests have been announced.
Police officers responded to the park after receiving reports at around 8:41 p.m. of a shooting incident involving juveniles, authorities said in an earlier statement.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive for it remain under investigation, police said. Investigators were continuing to collect evidence at the crime scene Sunday morning and were interviewing witnesses.
The Jackson Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident to contact investigators immediately.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.