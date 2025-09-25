Tropics heating up as new tropical storm forms in Atlantic: What to know

Tropics heating up as new tropical storm forms in Atlantic: What to know

Tropical Outlook – Atlantic Basin Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The tropics are heating up, with Hurricane Gabrielle and Tropical Storm Humberto both churning in the Atlantic as well as a new system that could strengthen and possibly impact the Southeast next week.

Hurricane warnings are in place over Portugal’s Azores islands, where Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to bring damaging winds, coastal flooding and destructive waves Thursday night and Friday. The remnants of Gabrielle are expected to reach Portugal and western Spain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, slow-growing Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Atlantic. Humberto might strengthen into a hurricane this weekend and could potentially strengthen even further into a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — early next week.

Humberto is expected to take a similar path to last month’s Hurricane Erin, moving between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast over the first half of next week.

Another tropical wave has a strong chance to become a tropical depression on Friday and may quickly strengthen into a tropical storm named Imelda.

The system is currently bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and when it passes over or near the Bahamas this weekend, it may strengthen further into a hurricane. 

Because this system hasn’t formed yet, those along the Southeast coast should monitor the forecasts over the next 48 hours.

While a landfall is unlikely, it cannot be completely ruled out.

Regardless, rain and at least some wind from this system are expected in the Southeast — especially the Carolinas — on Monday and Tuesday, potentially causing flooding. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Millions across America will see cooler-than-normal Labor Day weekend temperatures
Millions across America will see cooler-than-normal Labor Day weekend temperatures
Monsoon moisture, Aug. 27, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cooler-than-normal seasonal temperatures sweeping across much of the nation this week are expected to extend through the Labor Day weekend.

Seasonal or below-average high temperatures will persist for millions of people in the Midwest, South and East. Nearly everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains could see high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below normal for the first week of September.

Highs are expected to only climb to the 80s from Dallas to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida.

In the Northeast, New York City and Boston are forecast to see highs in the 70s over the holiday weekend. Similar cool temperatures are in store for the Midwest, including the cities of Chicago, Omaha, Nebraska, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the West, seasonal or warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue. High temperatures are expected to top triple digits from Phoenix, Arizona, to Las Vegas. Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, and most of Montana are expected to see temperatures in the 90s over the Labor Day weekend.

The hot weather in the West will follow monsoon conditions that have brought the wettest days of the year, so far, to some areas across the region and supplied much-needed rain to drought-stricken areas.

On Wednesday, an increased threat of flooding will mostly be in Idaho. A flood watch is also in effect on Wednesday for parts of California, Utah, Oregon and Montana.

On Wednesday night, there is a threat for heavy rain from Colorado through much of Kansas and into southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas.

Holiday weekend temperatures in Florida are expected to remain mostly seasonal, with highs in the 80s and 90s. But rain is also expected in the Sunshine State over the weekend.

A storm front sitting over the state is forecast to remain stationary, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the weekend. Between 2 inches to 5 inches of rain is expected across Florida this weekend.

Other areas that could see rain over the holiday weekend include New Mexico and West Texas.

Passing showers are also across the Gulf Coast on Saturday and Sunday, but drier conditions are expected on Monday.

Holiday beachgoers along the Atlantic Coast will also encounter cooler-than-average temperatures as the unofficial end to summer bows out with a cool note.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump advisers make push for Eric Adams to get ambassadorship to exit NYC mayoral race: Sources
Trump advisers make push for Eric Adams to get ambassadorship to exit NYC mayoral race: Sources
New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media during a press conference at City Hall on March 03, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Advisers to President Donald Trump have been making efforts over the last few weeks to persuade New York City Mayor Eric Adams to end his reelection bid, sources tell ABC News, and the push has gained momentum in recent days with a potential ambassador post in Saudi Arabi being floated among the options to get Adams to drop out.

Sources tell ABC News the talks are fluid and could fail, but point to a recent in-person meeting between Trump adviser Steve Witkoff and Adams in Florida as a clear push to get this done.

Adams is said to be weighing his options, including opportunities in the private sector, though sources caution for now that a decision is not imminent.

The Florida meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

“Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I’ve ever wanted. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families — and I remain the best person to lead this city forward,” Adams said in a statement reacting to reports of the discussions Friday.

“While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for reelection, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker,” Adams said.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump team has been hearing from Republican donors in New York pleading with Trump aides to get involved out of fear that Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, who currently leads in polling, could win the November contest.

“Then it’s on to Sliwa, but that’s a tougher nut,” one source familiar with the efforts told ABC News, referring to Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, who has publicly vowed to stay in the race.

“I’d prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City,” Trump said Thursday night when asked by reporters for his thoughts on the New York City contest. “So I would, I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one. And I think that’s a race that could be won.”

If Adams and Sliwa were to exit, that would mean Mamdani’s remaining major rival would be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running on the independent line after losing the June Democratic primary.

Cuomo, sources told ABC News, was spotted Friday morning meeting with political activist and power broker Al Sharpton, who has not made any endorsement in the race.

The deadline set by the New York City Board of Elections to finalize names on the November ballot is Sept. 11. Adams’ name would remain on ballot if he doesn’t end his campaign before then.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

25 hospitalized after ‘significant’ turbulence on Delta flight
25 hospitalized after ‘significant’ turbulence on Delta flight
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Twenty-five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight, headed from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, were hospitalized after the flight encountered “significant” turbulence Wednesday, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 56, with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board, diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul and landed safely shortly before 8 p.m. local time. The flight was operating on an Airbus A33-900.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics responded to the gate to provide initial medical attention, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

Leeann Nash, who was on the flight with her husband, told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that dinner service had just started on the flight when the turbulence came out of nowhere.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said. “If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

The airline said 25 of those on board were taken to the hospital “for evaluation and care.”

“There were glass bottles flying around. And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added. “But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.