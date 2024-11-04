Truck crash kills 4, injures 17 on Michigan interstate

Truck crash kills 4, injures 17 on Michigan interstate
Footage of a vehicle explosion taken by a driver on I-96 in Webberville, Mich., Nov. 2, 2024. (Simon Schuster)

(LANSING, MI) — A semitractor-trailer crashed into backed-up traffic on a Michigan interstate, killing four people and injuring 17 others just before midnight on Saturday, police said.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police had been stationed on Interstate 96, controlling traffic as workers installed power lines across the road, the department said in a statement.

Prior to the crash, “numerous” cars had come to a halt in the expressway’s westbound lane near the intersection with M-52, police said. The work, which was being done by Consumers Energy, required the road to be completely shut down for a short period, police.

Those vehicles had just begun moving again when the truck crashed into them, police said.

“It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time,” police said. “The semi-truck was in the left lane of travel and struck numerous vehicles.”

The truck and more than a dozen other vehicles caught fire after the crash, police said.

“Seventeen vehicle occupants have been transported to UM Sparrow Hospital and McLaren Hospital in Lansing for serious injuries,” police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Woman charged with providing dental services without license, giving ‘botched’ root canal
Woman charged with providing dental services without license, giving ‘botched’ root canal
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(TEXAS) — A Texas woman is facing criminal charges after she impersonated a dentist despite not having a license, even giving a patient a “botched” root canal, according to court documents.

Angelica Vivas, 46, was charged with two felony counts under the Dental Practice Act, records show. She is currently out on bond.

Vivas is accused of practicing dentistry and dental surgery without a license issued by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, according to court documents.

Vivas, presenting herself as a dentist, allegedly agreed to perform a root canal on a patient that was then “botched,” according to court documents.

The victim suffered “a tremendous amount of pain” due to the defendant’s actions, according to court documents.

In another incident, undercover officers went to Vivas’ office, where she offered to perform dental work on an officer, despite not being licensed in Texas, court documents show.

A patient who claimed Vivas treated her said she was left unable to do anything on the left side of her mouth, the patient, who asked not to be named, told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The patient will still need surgery, with the damage so severe it will cost her thousands of dollars to fix, she said.

“Financially, it really hurts. I’m using my savings, looking to borrow money, because I don’t have it. I’m looking for a doctor willing to work with me,” the woman told KTRK.

While the case proceeds, Vivas is prohibited from advertising or providing any dental services.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

8-year-old boy found safe after going missing at Arizona’s Lava River Cave
8-year-old boy found safe after going missing at Arizona’s Lava River Cave
Brady Smith/U.S. Forest Service

(FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.) — An 8-year-old boy who went missing at Arizona’s Lava River Cave on Wednesday night has been found alive and is being evaluated.

Tzion Maron was reported missing at around 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday after he became separated from his family at the cave, located near Flagstaff, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Before he went missing, the boy was last seen near the cave entrance, according to officials.

His family reported the boy missing after they were unable to find him in the immediate area, the sheriff’s office said.

Patrol deputies and multiple search and rescue teams spent the night and morning scouring the area, before the child was found Thursday afternoon. Officials said it was raining overnight in the area.

The boy was described as just over 4 feet tall and about 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants and sneakers.

The Lava River Cave is a mile-long lava tube cave formed around 700,000 years ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

The cave can be as cool as 42 degrees, even in the summer, and there may be some ice inside, the Forest Service said. Rocks in the cave can also be “sharp and slippery” and visitors are told to bring two or three sources of light as it can be “very dark one mile from the nearest light source,” according to the USDA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Earliest snow since 2010 hits parts of Vermont, blankets upstate New York
Earliest snow since 2010 hits parts of Vermont, blankets upstate New York
ABC News

(BURLINGTON, Vt.) Residents of parts of upstate New York and Vermont awoke to winter-like weather Thursday morning, including the earliest a foot of snow has fallen in the higher elevations of the Green Mountain state in 14 years.

The overnight snowfall brought 12 inches to Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, and 15 inches to the summit of Whiteface Mountain in New York’s Adirondack Mountains.

The snowy weather ties 2010 as the earliest date that the snow depth at Mount Mansfield has reached a foot, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

Winter storm watches and warnings were also issued in the West from Oregon to Colorado, where one to more than two feet of October snow is forecast through Saturday for the Rocky Mountains.

Millions of people from Oklahoma to Maine were feeling their coldest air of the season Thursday morning. Frost and freeze alerts were issued in 20 eastern states or about half of the country.

Frost alerts were also issued for Little Rock, Arkansas, Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta. Asheville, North Carolina, which is still recovering from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene last month, was under a frost alert Thursday.

The weather was also chilly in Tampa Bay, Florida, where temperatures dipped to the 50s Thursday morning.

The cold spell is expected to be short-lived. A warm-up is on the way for much of the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures are forecast to jump to the 70s in the Northeast and the 80s across the South over the weekend.

The high forecast for New York City on Sunday is 73 degrees, while Tampa could reach 83 on Sunday.

The first major winter storm of the season is moving through the Pacific Northwest on Thursday. Ahead of this storm, gusty winds and dry conditions are sparking fire weather alerts across the West Coast.

Red flag warnings signaling elevated fire danger have been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area and much of Northern California. Red flag warnings were also in place Thursday for parts of Colorado and Minnesota, and extreme fire danger is forecast for Nebraska, where warm, dry and gusty winds could spread fires quickly.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.