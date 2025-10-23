Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police

Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police

KABC

(ONTARIO, Calif.) — The driver of a semi-truck that slammed into multiple vehicles, killing three people, on a California highway was allegedly under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The driver — identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh — was booked for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs in connection with Tuesday’s chain-reaction crash on Interstate 10 in Ontario, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He is in the United States illegally and an immigration detainer has also been placed on him, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said Singh was driving a Freightliner semi-truck and failed to stop in time when traffic in his lane had slowed or stopped Tuesday afternoon. Three people were killed and at least four others injured in the multi-vehicle crash, police said.

Dash camera footage of the crash showed the truck slam into multiple vehicles in a fiery crash, then veer off into the shoulder and ram into additional vehicles before coming to a stop.

Eight vehicles, including four commercial vehicles, were involved in the crash, police said.

“This is sadly a reminder of how precious life is and how fast it could be taken away at the hands of somebody who is driving irresponsibly, somebody who is impaired,” California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Singh, of Yuba City, is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, online jail records show.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, according to DHS, which said he is in the U.S. illegally from India, entering through the southern border in 2022.

“This tragedy follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety,” DHS said on X.

When contacted for information on the truck driver’s commercial license, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC News they are not releasing any further information on Singh at this time.

Singh has a valid commercial driver’s license that expires in October 2026, KABC reported, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reacted with outrage to the incident.

“This is exactly why I set new restrictions that prohibit ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS from operating trucks,” he said on X on Thursday.

Since taking office, Duffy has issued an order announcing new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators, following an executive order from President Donald Trump that reinforced English requirements for truck drivers.

Last week, Duffy said the Transportation Department will withhold $40 million from California after an investigation found it to be the only state failing to enforce English language requirements for truckers.

“This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers,” Duffy said on X on Wednesday in response to the deadly crash. “We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!”

The investigation came after a deadly Florida collision in August involving a foreign truck driver who authorities said made an illegal U-turn on a highway and caused a crash that killed three people. The driver was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Florida authorities have said the driver, who is from India, entered the country illegally from Mexico in 2018.

When interviewed, the driver did not speak English, according to DOT. He had been issued a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license by California in 2024, as well as a regular commercial driver’s license by Washington state in 2023, DOT said.

California officials said he had a valid work permit at the time.

In September, Duffy announced stricter eligibility requirements for noncitizens seeking non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses.

14-year-old arrested in shooting that sparked panic at Kentucky high school football game
14-year-old arrested in shooting that sparked panic at Kentucky high school football game
Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly sparked panic by opening fire near a high school football game in Kentucky, causing players to run off the field to seek cover, according to police.

The shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky, erupted during the fourth quarter of the annual “Battle of the Birds” football game between Mayfield and Graves high schools, authorities said.

A livestream video taken by the Red Helmet Sports Network captured the sound of multiple shots being fired and the panic that ensued, as players ran off the field at Mayfield’s War Memorial Stadium and sought cover while spectators in the stands appeared to duck and look around to see where the shots were coming from.

On Sunday, the Mayfield Police Department announced that a 14-year-old boy from Fulton, Kentucky, had been arrested in the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of War Memorial Stadium and left an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The victim, identified as Jordan Riley of Farmington, Kentucky, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, where he was in stable condition on Sunday, according to the Mayfield police.

“The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred following a physical altercation between the victim and another juvenile, during which the suspect discharged his weapon,” the Mayfield police said in a statement.

The teen suspect was charged with first-degree assault and was being held on Sunday at a juvenile detention center, according to police.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and police urged anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about it to contact the Mayfield Police Department.

The Kentucky State Police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after 'significant' turbulence: Airline
Delta flight diverted, 25 sent to hospital after ‘significant’ turbulence: Airline
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Twenty-five people aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam were hospitalized after the flight encountered “significant” turbulence and was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul, the airline said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 56 landed safely at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly before 8 p.m. local time Wednesday, the airline said. The flight was operating on an Airbus A33-900 with 275 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Fire Department and paramedics responded to the gate to provide initial medical attention, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said.

The airline said 25 of those on board were taken to the hospital “for evaluation and care.” All have since been released, the airline said Thursday.

Leeann Nash, who was on the flight with her husband, told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that dinner service had just started on the flight when the turbulence came out of nowhere.

“There was actually no warning. It was a very abrupt, hard hit,” Nash said. “If you didn’t have your seat belt on — everyone that didn’t — they hit the ceiling, and then they fell to the ground, and the carts also hit the ceiling and fell to the ground, and people were injured, and it happened several times, so it was really scary.”

Nash said there were “glass bottles flying around.”

“And you know, those carts are very heavy, so we were fortunate that we had seat belts on at the time, but we still saw cellphones flying around quite a bit,” Nash added. “But I will hand it to the flight attendants, they were incredibly calm, very well trained and very responsive.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

Portland police chief pushes back on White House 'war zone' narrative
Portland police chief pushes back on White House ‘war zone’ narrative
Portland Police Chief Bob Day speaks with ABC News. (ABC News)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — The Portland police chief is disputing President Donald Trump’s claim that the Oregon city is a “war zone” that is burning down and “war-ravaged” by protesters and violent criminals, amid legal challenges to the White House’s deployment of National Guard troops.

“No, I would not say Portland’s war-ravaged,” Portland Police Chief Bob Day told ABC News on Monday, calling the narrative that the city is under siege by protesters “disappointing.”

“It’s not a narrative that’s consistent with what’s actually happening now,” Day said. “Granted, 2020 and ’21, that conversation made a lot more sense. But in the last couple of years, under my administration, we’ve seen great strides made in the area of crime and safety.”

A U.S. district judge over the weekend temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard to Portland, where the White House sought to have troops protect federal buildings.

Day said the demonstrations centered on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility take up a single block of the 145-square-mile city. He said in the past three months, there have been a few dozen arrests at the facility for assault and vandalism, but that his department is able to manage it with regional support.

“We have been engaged. We have been addressing violence. We have been addressing vandalism,” he said.

Sending in the National Guard would increase attention and potentially draw outsiders “looking to create some energy,” he said.

“The National Guard is not needed at this time for this particular problem,” Day said. “We are grateful for their service, respectful of the National Guard. These are citizen soldiers, Oregonians, or our neighbors, our friends. But for that role, we don’t need them right now.”

On Sept. 27, Trump directed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to provide “all necessary troops” to Portland amid protests at the city’s ICE facility.

The State of Oregon and the City of Portland sued, with officials in the city and state denouncing the action as unnecessary. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending the National Guard to Portland, finding that conditions in Portland were “not significantly violent or disruptive” to justify a federal takeover of the National Guard, and that the president’s claims about the city were “simply untethered to the facts.”

The Trump administration swiftly appealed the order and sent 200 California National Guard troops to Portland, leading Immergut to issue a second restraining order on Sunday that temporarily bars any federalized members of the National Guard from being deployed to Oregon.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained Monday that Trump is working within his authority as commander-in-chief to deploy the National Guard to Portland because he has deemed the situation there “appropriate” to warrant the action.

“For more than 100 days, night after night after night, the ICE facility has been really under siege by these anarchists outside,” she said during a press briefing. “They have been disrespecting law enforcement. They’ve been inciting violence.”

Trump on Monday continued to rail against the city, calling Portland a “burning hellhole” and likened the situation there to an “insurrection.”

“Portland is on fire. Portland’s been on fire for years, and not so much saving it,” he said while taking questions in the Oval Office on Monday. “We have to save something else, because I think that’s all insurrection. I really think that’s really criminal insurrection.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.