Trump 2nd term live updates: Trump says Guantanamo Bay will house 30,000 migrants

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s rapid reshaping of the federal government continues with executive orders and action from his acting agency heads.

Federal departments face a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday to cease spending on any financial assistance programs, according to a memo from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. More firings of career officials at the Justice Department unfolded on Monday and Trump signed four military executive orders, one targeting transgender service members.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined immigration enforcement operations in New York. More Trump Cabinet nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, will face highly-anticipated confirmation hearings later this week.

Federal judge signals he will block Trump administration from freezing funding despite OMB rescission

federal judge signaled he will issue a temporary restraining order barring the Trump administration from freezing federal loans and grants, raising concerns that the White House will try to enact the same policy described in the now-rescinded Office of Management and Budget.

District Judge John McConnell, Jr. has not entered the temporary restraining order given the rapidly changing circumstances, but he signaled he would sign an order proposed by the 22 state attorneys general who brought the case.

McConnell had harsh words for the Trump administration and justified his future order — despite the OMB’s change of policy — based on a social post by press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I think the breadth of the relief that plaintiffs are seeking is extraordinary,” argued DOJ attorney Daniel Schwei before McConnell cut him off.

“Respectfully, so was the breadth of the OMB directive,” Judge McConnell said.

Dem leaders celebrate WH decision to rescind OMB memo

Senate Democratic leaders took an early victory lap on Wednesday afternoon following the White House’s decision to rescind the OMB memo freezing federal funding, claiming Trump’s turnaround was a result of their urging Americans to “make their voices heard” against the initial order.

At the same time, these Democrats insisted they weren’t under any “illusion” that the Trump administration would still try to implement these aid freezes and would try again if the president didn’t withdraw the nomination of Russell Vought to lead the OMB.

“The proposal was best described with the three C’s: chaotic, careless, cruel,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. He added it is a “long war” and that they need to “continue to fight it.”

Trump to sign executive order to use Guantanamo Bay as migrant facility

President Trump said Wednesday he plans to sign an executive order to permit the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to use Guantanamo Bay as a migrant facility.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people,” he said.

“Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” he continued. “So we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo. This will double our capacity immediately.”

Trump signs Laken Riley Act

President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act Wednesday afternoon, his first piece of legislation since assuming his second presidency.

“It’s going to save countless innocent American lives,” he said, calling it a “landmark law.”

“I want to thank every House Republican, every Senate Republican, as well as the 12 Senate Democrats and the 48 House Democrats who voted to pass this vitally important bill,” he added.

“Laken was a brilliant and beautiful 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia, the best in her class,” Trump said. He also addressed her parents who were present for the signing.

The president said that under this law, the “Department of Homeland Security will be required to detain all illegal aliens who have been arrested for theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, assaulting a police officer, murder, or any crime that results in death or serious injury.”

Trump says funding freeze reversal was intended to address ‘abuse,’ blames media for confusion

“There was a short-term pause or funding freeze on certain discretionary spending payments, such as government grants, only for us to quickly look at the scams, dishonesty, waste and abuse that’s taken place in our government for too long,” Trump said while delivering remarks prior to signing the Laken Riley Act.

“And, restating right now to correct any confusion that the media has purposely and somehow, for whatever reason, created Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid have not been affected by any action we’re taking in any way, shape or form,” he said.

“We are merely looking at parts of the big bureaucracy where there has been tremendous waste and fraud and abuse,” he added, before divulging into an argument about money sent to Gaza.

Trump said that “these were the payments and types of payments affected by the temporary freeze,” emphasizing that “the American people strongly support these efforts.”

OMB reversal ‘not a rescission of the federal funding freeze,’ WH press secretary says

“This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X defending the administration’s announcement to reverse the directive. “It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo.”

“Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction,” she said. “The President’s EO’s on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

Reversal of OMB order contradicts White House defense of it this morning

The Trump administration’s decision to rescind its Office of Management and Budget directive pausing federal funding comes just hours after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt touted the directive and told ABC News’ Mary Bruce that there was no confusion regarding the pause.

“It’s very clear this is a temporary pause on federal funding to ensure that tax dollars are not funding things that this president has signed out of law,” she said.

“I would like to double down on the fact that Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, which I’d like to be clear on that today, welfare benefits, individual assistance, food stamps, etc., will not be impacted. So the American people should not be confused about this,” she added.

“It would make no sense for American taxpayers to pay for policies that this administration is no longer implementing,” Leavitt added on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning.

State Dept. claims foreign aid fereeze prevented $1B in unnecessary spending

In a new release, the State Department said the freeze on U.S. foreign aid is “already paying dividends to our country and our people,” claiming that over a billion dollars “in spending not aligned with an America First agenda has been prevented” already.

The department defended the pause, saying it was necessary to stop programs because “the participants — both inside and outside of government — have little to no incentive to share programmatic-level details so long as the dollars continue to flow.”

Additionally, the release defends the waiver program in place — saying the process “was used successfully dozens of times in the first several days alone” and blaming rejections of “many requests” on the applicant’s failure to provide “the level of detail necessary to allow a thorough evaluation.”

The release also claims that setting aside support for Ukraine, the U.S. is “spending roughly $70 billion in foreign aid annually.” 

This appears to be taken from the requested international affairs budget for FY2024, as the enacted budget was $60 billion, not including money set aside for emergency funding for Ukraine and other crises.

Trump admin to rescind funding freeze directive, according to OMB memo

Trump’s administration has rescinded its sweeping directive that Would have paused potentially trillions in loans, grants, and financial assistance, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

“OMB memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel,” the short memo from Matthew Vaeth, acting director of OMB reads.

The policy reversal follows a tumultuous 48 hours for the White House, as states and local governments raised concerns that funding for health care, law enforcement, disaster aid and infrastructure spending could be paused or delayed during the expansive rollout of the policy.

In a lawsuit challenging the policy on Tuesday, 22 state attorneys general said, “Without this funding, Plaintiff States will be unable to provide certain essential benefits for residents, pay public employees, satisfy obligations, and carry on the important business of government.”

Trump admin replaces acting DNI ahead of Gabbard hearing

The Trump administration has replaced acting Director of National Intelligence Stacey Dixon with Lora Shiao, who previously served as acting director for one day, from Jan. 20 to 21, 2021, before former DNI Director Avril Haines was sworn in. The change occurred Friday, a source told ABC News.

Dixon, a longtime government official, served under the Trump administration but was appointed by former President Joe Biden. She was the highest-ranking Black woman in the intelligence community and previously served as the principal deputy director of National Intelligence. She had been chosen by the Trump transition team to serve as acting director.

Shiao will remain in the position until a new DNI director is confirmed, and is expected to stay in the role until then. Trump’s pick for DNI director, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, will have her confirmation hearing for the position on Thursday.

EPA scientific advisory committee members who help monitor air quality standards ousted via email

Members of the EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee and Science Advisory Board were abruptly let go Tuesday night after receiving a notice from Acting EPA Administrator James Payne saying the groups would be “reset.”

In an emailed announcement obtained by ABC News, Payne said, “A decision has been made to reset the Science Advisory Board (SAB) and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) and reestablish its current membership.”

The CASAC and SAB are charged with providing independent, scientific advice to the EPA on the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, as well as other programs and regulations implemented by the agency.

In a written statement to ABC News, one of the ousted members of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr. Mary B. Rice, expressed her concern over who the EPA may bring in to replace the removed members and whether they would ensure the “margin of safety” national air quality standards are meant to provide under the Clean Air Act.

Trump will be represented by new lawyers

Top white shoe law firm Sullivan and Cromwell will represent President Donald Trump when he appeals his criminal conviction in New York, according to new court filings Wednesday.

Among Trump’s new lawyers is firm co-chair Robert J. Giuffra.

“President Donald J. Trump’s appeal is important for the rule of law, New York’s reputation as a global business, financial and legal center, as well as for the presidency and all public officials. The misuse of the criminal law by the Manhattan DA to target President Trump sets a dangerous precedent, and we look forward to the case being dismissed on appeal,” Giuffra said in a statement.

The change in attorneys followed Trump’s naming of his lead attorneys, Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and John Sauer, to top roles in the Justice Department.

Blanche has been nominated for deputy attorney general, Sauer as solicitor general and Bove principal associate deputy attorney general.

Trump to sign executive orders on education

President Donald Trump is expected to sign two executive orders Wednesday on education.

One of the orders seeks to cut federal funding to K-12 schools that teach “radical gender ideology and critical race theory,” according to a fact sheet obtained by ABC News.

The order also directs the attorney general to pursue actions against school officials and teachers who “sexually exploit minors or practice medicine without a license through ‘social transition’ practices,” it states.

“American education should focus on cultivating patriotic citizens ready for the workforce, not political activists,” the fact sheet states.

In the second order, Trump is seeking to expand “educational freedom” and allow for more school choice options.

The order directs the secretary of defense to submit a plan for how military families can use defense funds to send their children to the school of their choice, and requires HHS to provide guidance on “how states receiving block grants for children and families can use those funds to support educational alternatives, including private and faith-based options.”

Trump to sign executive order on combating antisemitism

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday aimed at combating “the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets since October 7, 2023,” according to a fact sheet obtained by ABC News.

The order would seek to “protect law and order, quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities,” it states.

Colombian official claims there were no criminals among 2 planes of migrants that left US this week

In a video posted to X, a Colombian government official claimed there were no criminals among the two planes of migrants that arrived in Colombia this week.

“They are not criminals,” Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombia’s foreign minister, said on Tuesday. “Being a migrant is not a crime.”

The statement from Murillo comes after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that all undocumented immigrants are “criminals.”

– ABC News’ Laura Romero

Noem says Gitmo, other assets for migrant detention are being evaluated

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of TPS for Venezuelans on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning, claiming the Biden administration’s move to extend protections for Venezuelans meant “they were going to be able to stay here and violate our laws.”

However, TPS holders are in the country legally, have work permits, have been fingerprinted and have been vetted by the federal government.

“Today, we signed an executive order within the Department of Homeland Security and a direction that we are not going to follow through on what he did to tie our hands, that we are going to follow the process evaluate all of these individuals that are in our country, including the Venezuelans that are here and members of TDA,” she said.

Noem claimed that during the New York City enforcement operation that people thanked her for getting the “dirtbags” off the street.

She also said they’re not ruling out using Gitmo for Venezuelans, Cubans, and other migrants whose countries refuse to take them back.

Trump to sign the Laken Riley Act, his 1st act of legislation

President Donald Trump will sign the Laken Riley Act into law Wednesday at 2 pm in the East Room, according to the White House.

This will be the first measure Trump signs into law of his second administration.

The House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act earlier this month as the first bill of the new Republican-controlled Congress. Read more about the Laken Riley Act here.

Federal worker buyout not a way to purge those who disagree with Trump’s agenda: WH press secretary

When asked by ABC News’ Mary Bruce for her response to those who say the federal worker buyout is a way to purge individuals who disagree with the president’s agenda, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this is “false” and asserted that this is a way to bring people back to the office.

Though the White House has described the federal worker buyout as an effort to bring people in the federal government back to the office, the union that represents federal workers doesn’t see it that way. It said this is not a voluntary buyout.

“We’re all here at work, at the office. There are law enforcement officers and teachers and nurses across the country who showed up to the office today. People in this city need to do the same. It’s an overwhelmingly popular policy with people outside of Washington, D.C. The President campaigned on this, and his administration’s keeping the promise.”

When asked how much it would cost to bring all those workers back and provide them with the office space they need, Leavitt claimed he would “save tens of millions of dollars.”

“I would also add that the order simply directs federal agencies to come up with a return to work plan. And so this isn’t a purge, and this isn’t forcing every single individual in Washington, DC to return to work only if they are able, and of course, within the law,” Leavitt said.

Dept of Education says Trump admin ‘committed to reorienting our education system’

The Department of Education said the Nation’s Report Card reveals a “heartbreaking reality” and that “students who were the most behind and needed the most support have fallen ever further behind.”

It said the Trump administration is “committed to reorienting our education system” and will emphasize the need for change.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, dubbed the Nation’s Report Card, America’s fourth and eighth grade students’ sliding reading scores worsened in 2024.

“The nation’s report card is out and the news is not good,” National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy G. Carr said on a call with reporters.

Trump admin cancels TPS for Venezuelans

The Trump Administration has canceled the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) extension for Venezuelans under the status, according to a document obtained by ABC News.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem signed off on a memo Tuesday night that ends the extension signed by former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just days before he left the job earlier this month.

Those Venezuelans who gained TPS in 2021 will have their protections through September, and those who gained TPS in 2023 will have them through April.

Noem has until Saturday to decide on whether to extend Venezuelans who received status in 2023 can have their protections extended – if she chooses not to, those TPS statuses will automatically extend by six months.

The designation is expected to impact about 600,000 people, according to immigration advocates.

Retired US Gen. Mark Milley has security detail removed, clearance suspended

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed retired U.S. Gen. Mark Milley’s personal security detail, suspended his security clearance and directed the Pentagon’s acting inspector general to carry out an inquiry into Milley’s conduct to determine if his military rank should be reduced.

“The Secretary informed General Milley today that he is revoking the authorization for his security detail and suspending his security clearance as well,” Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement provided to ABC News. “The Secretary has also directed the DoD IG to conduct an inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding Gen Milley’s conduct so that the Secretary may determine whether it is appropriate to reopen his military grade review determination.”

A senior defense official also said that a portrait of Milley was being removed from the Pentagon, this one from his time as Army chief of staff. On Inauguration Day, Milley’s official portrait from when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was taken down at the direction of the White House, according to two U.S. officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, DOD Chief of Staff Joe Kasper said: “Undermining the chain of command is corrosive to our national security, and restoring accountability is a priority for the Defense Department under President Trump’s leadership.”

Fox News first reported the steps Hegseth planned to take.

A spokesperson for the DOD inspector general earlier confirmed to ABC News that the office had received the request from the defense secretary and was reviewing it.

Milley’s security detail had been in place since his retirement in 2023 out of concerns that Iran might retaliate against him and other senior officials following the 2020 killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Trump has sharply criticized Milley over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and previously accused the retired general of treason.

After the 2020 election, Milley reportedly took secret precautions to try to prevent Trump from taking military action or launching a nuclear weapon after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the run-up to the 2024 election, Milley called Trump “fascist to the core” in comments to journalist Bob Woodward.

In the final days of his term former President Joe Biden pre-emptively pardoned Milley, a move that would prevent him from facing civilian criminal prosecution and a military court martial.

New DOT secretary signs deal to reduce ‘restrictive’ fuel standards

The Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday night that its newly confirmed secretary, Sean Duffy, signed a memorandum as his first act of business that will make fuel standards less “restrictive” and in turn bring down the price of a new car.

“Secretary Duffy’s first act was signing a memorandum directing staff to start the process of resetting Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which will ultimately lower the price of a car for American consumers and eliminate the electric vehicle mandate,” the DOT release said.

“The memorandum signed today specifically reduces the burdensome and overly restrictive fuel standards that have needlessly driven up the cost of a car in order to push a radical Green New Deal agenda,” it continued. “The American people should not be forced to sacrifice choice and affordability when purchasing a new car.”

Duffy was confirmed as the secretary of the DOT earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Trump says he is sending Musk, SpaceX to get American astronauts stuck at ISS

President Donald Trump said that he has asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to “‘go get'” two astronauts whose departure from the International Space Station has been repeatedly delayed.

The two astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, flew to the ISS on Boeing’s Starliner last June. After experiencing issues, Starliner returned to Earth in September, leaving behind the two astronauts. They were expected to return back on a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft in February.

Trump added that “Elon will soon be on his way,” and wished the billionaire businessman good luck.

Federal employees who accept buyout offers should be put on admin leave, OPM says

Federal employees who accept a buyout offer should “promptly” have their duties reassigned or eliminated and be placed on administrative leave until Sept. 30, according to a follow-up memo from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

OPM said each agency should report updates on the number of employees who have accepted buyouts to OPM every Friday, beginning this week.

The buyout offer sent to government employees earlier Tuesday offers them pay and benefits until Sept. 30 if they resign by Feb. 6. Employees who stay on are asked to commit to in-person work and updated performance standards, according to an earlier memo, that also emphasized loyalty.

DOD OKs use of Colorado base for processing detained migrants

The Department of Defense approved a request to use Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, for processing detained migrants, according to U.S. Northern Command.

The Department of Homeland Security had put in the request.

“ICE requirements for the facility include a temporary operations center, staging area, and a temporary holding location for the receiving, holding, and processing of criminal aliens,” a U.S. Northern Command spokesperson said. “This facility will be manned by ICE senior leaders, special agents, and analysts, as well as members of DHS Components and other federal law enforcement agencies.”

The use of military bases to help out DHS was a possibility mentioned by border czar Tom Homan before the Trump administration came into office.

OPM memo emphasizes loyalty

Among the four “pillars” addressed in the Office of Personnel Management memo offering buyouts to government employees, one emphasizes loyalty.

Under “Enhanced standards of conduct,” the memo states: “The federal workforce should be comprised of employees who are reliable, loyal, trustworthy, and who strive for excellence in their daily work. Employees will be subject to enhanced standards of suitability and conduct as we move forward. Employees who engage in unlawful behavior or other misconduct will be prioritized for appropriate investigation and discipline, including termination.”

The other pillars highlight a return to in-office work, updated performance standards and a “more streamlined workforce” with anticipated downsizing in a “majority of federal agencies,” per the memo.

Speaker Johnson says he ‘fully’ supports temporary funding freeze

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he “fully” supports President Donald Trump’s funding freeze, downplaying the impacts, and noted it’ll be temporary and not a “major interruption.”

“It is a temporary pause for some programs — it could be an hourslong pause. It is not a big thing. Some of the programs have already been approved. But what this is a, I believe, a common application of common sense,” the speaker said during a fireside chat at the GOP retreat on Tuesday. “We want to make sure that the executive orders of the new president are being fully complied with regard to these programs. I think these would be quick reviews.”

“I think it’s going to be harmless,” he added.

Asked by the reporter if Trump is stretching his executive authorities, Johnson said the president has been “using his executive authority, I think, in an appropriate manner.”

Within minutes of the White House freezing billions in federal grants and loans, a federal judge blocked the funding pause from taking effect until next week.

White House addresses buyout offer

The White House has addressed the buyout plan offered to federal workers on Tuesday, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the payout “very generous.”

“American taxpayers pay for the salaries of federal government employees, and therefore deserve employees working on their behalf who actually show up to work in our wonderful federal buildings, also paid for by taxpayers,” Leavitt said in a statement. “If they don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of 8 months.”

22 states and DC sue Trump administration over funding freeze

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C., are suing the Trump administration over its plan to pause billions in federal grants and loans.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island around the same time that a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia temporarily delayed the freeze, argued that Trump exceeded his authority as president by denying funds appropriated by Congress.

“The OMB Directive constitutes a refusal to spend money appropriated by Congress, in violation of the executive’s constitutional authority to administer the law,” the lawsuit said.

The state attorneys general argued the funding is necessary to support health systems, Medicaid, law enforcement, disaster relief, critical infrastructure, education systems and other key services.

“Without this funding, Plaintiff States will be unable to provide certain essential benefits for residents, pay public employees, satisfy obligations, and carry on the important business of government,” the filing said.

OPM memo tells employees to respond ‘Resign’ if they want to take buyout

ABC News has obtained the Office of Personnel Management memo sent to government employees Tuesday informing them of their offer for “deferred resignation,” which begins effective immediately and offers pay and benefits until Sept. 30 for those who accept.

The memo, titled “Fork in the Road,” instructs employees simply to reply “Resign” in the message body if they plan to accept the buyout.

The memo states that any government employee can qualify “except for military personnel of the armed forces, employees of the U.S. Postal Service, those in positions related to immigration enforcement and national security, and those in any other positions specifically excluded by your employing agency.”

The last day to accept the offer is Feb. 6, per the memo.

Fed workers union responds to buyout plan

The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents more than 800,000 federal and Washington, D.C., employees, responded to the reports that Trump is planning to offer federal workers buyouts.

“This offer should not be viewed as voluntary,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

Kelley claimed the Trump administration’s goal “is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to.”

“The number of civil servants hasn’t meaningfully changed since 1970, but there are more Americans than ever who rely on government services. Purging the federal government of dedicated career federal employees will have vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for the Americans who depend on a functioning federal government,” he said.

Trump signs EO restricting transgender care access for people under 19

Trump signed an executive order that would restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

The action would restrict medical institutions that receive federal funding from providing such care — including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries — and calls on the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to “take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

Stephen Miller claims freeze won’t affect ‘any federal benefits’ programs

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller took questions from the press to talk about the federal funding freeze, which was temporarily blocked by a judge.

Miller claimed the freeze “doesn’t affect any federal programs that Americans rely on, full stop.”

When asked by ABC News if Americans who rely on indirect benefits might see impacts, Miller said the OMB document “is clearing up how to implement the original executive order, which doesn’t cover any entitlement or public benefit spending at all.”

-ABC News’ Mary Bruce and Michelle Stoddart

Nevada governor says his office in touch with White House over funding freeze

In a post on X, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said his office is in touch with the White House and will be part of a larger meeting with the Office of Management and Budget to discuss the impact of the federal fund freeze on his state’s agencies.

“While these discussions are ongoing, it’s important to reiterate that programs that provide direct benefits to Nevadans — like Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, and Head Start — are continuing without interruption. Despite the shameless political theater on this issue, the Office of the Governor will continue to provide state agencies and Nevadans with timely, accurate, and correct information,” he said.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd

Trump expected to offer buyouts to federal employees: Sources

Trump is expected to offer buyouts to all federal workers in a memo that is expected to be sent by the White House as soon as Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The offer of a one-time severance payment to leave the federal government is the latest attempt to further shrink the federal government. It’s not clear how many federal workers would be eligible for this offer or who would pay for it.

The expected White House memo will say that workers who want to continue working from home will be paid through the end of September, but they must resign by next week, Feb. 6, sources said.

In order to be eligible for a severance payment, federal workers must have completed at least 12 months of continuous service, according to OPM’s website.

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s funding pause from taking effect

Within minutes of the White House freezing billions in federal grants and loans, a federal judge temporarily blocked the funding pause from taking effect.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued a brief administrative stay of the policy during a virtual hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The stay blocks the policy from taking effect until 5 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Pressed by Judge AliKhan, Justice Department lawyer Daniel Schwei struggled to articulate the full extent of the administration’s guidance.

“It seems like the federal government currently doesn’t actually know the full scope of the programs that are going to be subject to the pause. Is that correct?” she asked.

Trump invites Israel’s Netanyahu to White House

President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House in Trump’s second term.

White House confirms outage of Medicaid portal

The White House is now confirming the Medicaid portal is experiencing outages, as states reported issues accessing the site in the wake of the federal government’s abrupt freeze

“The White House is aware of the Medicaid website portal outage,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an X post.

“We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent. We expect the portal will be back online shortly,” she added.

Leavitt defended the freeze during her first press briefing earlier Tuesday. Leavitt said it was a temporary pause and would not impact direct individual assistance Americans rely on.

But questions remain on its impact, as the government funds thousands of loan and grant programs on everything from water and air quality to housing subsidies.

Nonprofits, health groups and more sue to block memo freezing financial aid

A group of nonprofit groups, public health organizations, small businesses and LGBTQ advocates have asked the federal district court in Washington for an emergency injunction and temporary restraining order to block implementation of the White House Office of Management and Budget memo freezing all federal grant and loan distributions.

The lawsuit invokes the Administrative Procedures Act, which says that federal agencies must undertake changes in policy by providing justification for the action, adequately consider the real-world impacts, and accept public input.

The groups allege the Office of Management and Budget has done none of these things and has exceeded its authority.

State officials report trouble accessing health, emergency funds

The White House memo on ceasing spending for federal financial aid programs is sparking alarm for some across the country.

Multiple state agencies are reporting they are encountering error messages as they try to access online portals that they typically use to draw down funds for emergency aid, community health centers, Head Start and even Medicaid — despite the memo’s explicit carve out for Medicare and Social Security.

“This is sowing chaos and confusion everywhere,” one state official told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Steven Portnoy

EPA temporarily pauses disbursement of federal financial aid

The Environmental Protection Agency is “temporarily pausing” its disbursement of federal financial aid in response to the order from the White House Office of Management and Budget, the agency confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

The EPA grants fund a wide array of national, state and tribal programs, including some to assist with air and water quality. A list of its grant programs can be found here.

The agency said it is “continuing to work with OMB as they review processes, policies, and programs, as required by the memorandum.”

Karoline Leavitt, youngest WH press secretary, to hold 1st briefing

Karoline Leavitt will make her first appearance behind the podium in the James S. Brady briefing room on Tuesday.

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest White House press secretary in history. She served as the spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 campaign and transition team.

On Monday, she held her first gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One. There, she fielded questions on Trump’s upcoming moves on FEMA and his attempts to end birthright citizenship. She’ll face more questions, likely about Trump’s recent actions regarding the military and federal aid programs, at 1 p.m.
 

Trump weighs in on possible deal for Microsoft to buy TikTok

President Donald Trump discussed a possible deal for Microsoft to buy TikTok while speaking with reporters by phone from Air Force One on Monday evening.

Trump was asked whether Microsoft was in discussions to acquire the embattled social media app amid its looming U.S. ban deadline.

“I would say yes,” Trump said, before adding, “A lot of interest in TikTok, there’s great interest there.”

When asked whether he liked the idea of a bidding war for the app, Trump said he likes bidding wars.

“I like bidding wars because you make your best deal,” he said.

“It’s very clear, if I sign, then somebody’s going to buy it, pay a lot of money, have a lot of jobs, keep a platform open and have it be very secure. If I don’t sign, then it closes,” Trump added of TikTok’s future in America.

He was asked about what other companies were looking to buy the app, and he declined to respond but said that they are all “top of the line.”

White House budget office suspends federal financial aid programs for internal review

The White House budget office is ordering federal agencies to cease any financial assistance spending if they suspect the program might conflict with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the Office and Management and Budget, told agency chiefs that they must report back by Feb. 10 on all programs that apply.

“The memo requires federal agencies to identify and review all federal financial assistance programs and supporting activities consistent with the President’s policies and requirements,” according to the document.

The memo says it is directed at programs providing “financial assistance for foreign aid, non-governmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal.”

The order does not specify which financial aid programs would have to be suspended, although it could have sweeping implications. The federal government funds thousands of programs, including research programs, housing subsidies and educational grants.

Quakers sue to keep ICE out of houses of worship

Five Quaker congregations sued the Department of Homeland Security on Monday over last week’s policy reversal that allows immigration agents to conduct searches and arrests in so-called “sensitive areas” like churches and schools.

The Quaker groups, known as the Religious Society of Friends, alleged that the policy change harms their congregations by deterring immigrants from worshipping in person, violating their First Amendment rights to freely associate and exercise religion.

“Allowing armed government agents wearing ICE-emblazoned jackets to park outside a religious service and monitor who enters or to interrupt the service and drag a congregant out during the middle of worship is anathema to Quaker religious exercise,” the federal lawsuit filed in Maryland said.

Quaker worship generally involves multiple congregants sitting together in silence to await a message from God, which can be received and shared by anyone in attendance, according to the lawsuit.

“Being able to receive those messages is fundamental to Quaker religious exercise,” the lawsuit said.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement announcing the policy change on Jan. 24. “The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

Trump says he wants to deport ‘repeat offenders’ in US legally

Trump said Monday he wants to deport repeat criminal offenders who are in the U.S. legally, offering that they be held in foreign jails.

“I don’t want these violent repeat offenders in our country any more than I want illegal aliens from other countries who misbehave,” Trump said during his remarks at the House GOP retreat.

“This is subject to getting it approved, but if they’ve been arrested many, many times, they’re repeat offenders by many numbers, I want them out of our country,” he added. “We’ll be seeking permission to do so. We’re going to get approval hopefully to get them the hell out of our country along with others.”

Trump suggested that they could be maintained in a foreign country “for a very small fee.”

ICE arrests 1,179 undocumented immigrants on Monday

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it arrested 1,179 undocumented immigrants on Monday.

That marks an increase from Sunday, when the agency said it made 956 such arrests.

ICE is operating at an increased tempo since the new administration took office.

Trump says DeepSeek is a ‘wake-up call’ for American companies

During his remarks at the House GOP retreat, Trump discussed the emergence of Chinese AI technology DeepSeek, saying it should be a “wake-up call” for American companies.

“The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win, because we have the greatest scientists in the world, even Chinese leadership told me that,” Trump said.

He also cast the technology as an “asset” for how it could revolutionize technology due to its less-expensive method.

Trump said that he hoped American companies could come up with the “same solutions” without investing billions of dollars and repeated his promise to “unleash” American tech companies to “dominate the future.”

CDC officials told to cease communications with the WHO

Public health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been told to cease communications with the World Health Organization, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to ABC News.

This comes after Trump signed an executive order on his first day of office ordering the withdrawal of the U.S. from the WHO. The U.S. is the biggest financial contributor to the global public health organization and public health experts immediately denounced the move as a risk to national security and pandemic outbreak prevention.

Any country’s withdrawal from the WHO is supposed to be preceded by a one year advance notice, which experts interpreted Trump’s executive order to serve as. But the recent order for CDC public health officials to immediately stop communicating with their WHO counterparts suggests that Trump is not adhering to those governing rules.

Trump addresses new executive orders on the military

Trump said “in a little while” he will be signing four new executive orders addressing the military, during his remarks at a retreat of House Republicans at his Doral golf resort in Miami on Monday.

One will direct Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to “immediately begin” the construction of an “Iron Dome” missile defense shield, a nod to the Israeli missile defense system.

“We protect other countries, but we don’t protect ourselves,” he said.

Trump said his administration will also “get transgender ideology the hell out of military” and “stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideologies such as critical race theory.”

Trump didn’t go into detail, though the White House earlier Monday said that Trump is expected to sign an order directing the Department of Defense to update its guidance “regarding trans-identifying medical standards for military service and to rescind guidance inconsistent with military readiness.”

The order will also end the use of pronouns in the Department of Defense and will also prohibit males from “sharing sleeping, changing, or bathing in facilities designated for females.”

Another order that Trump is expected to sign takes aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. The order will ban the use of “discriminatory race- or sex-based preferences,” according to a fact sheet about the move.

Trump also addressed another order that will offer a “full reinstatement” to service members who were expelled from the armed forces due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Scott Bessent confirmed as treasury secretary

The Senate on Monday evening confirmed Scott Bessent to serve as secretary of treasury by a vote of 68-29.

Bessent becomes the fifth member of Trump’s team to be confirmed by the Senate, following Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, Pete Hegseth and Kristi Noem.

The Senate is now taking a test vote on Sean Duffy’s nomination to lead the Department of Transportation. He’s expected to easily clear this procedural hurdle to tee up a final vote likely on Wednesday.

Trump: ‘Am I allowed to run again?’

During his remarks at a retreat of House Republicans at his Doral golf resort in Miami on Monday, Trump raised the questiion whether he could run for a third term.

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure, because I don’t know,” he said to some laughs in the crowd. “I think I’m not allowed to run again. I’m not sure, am I allowed to run again?”

Last week, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn. introduced a House joint resolution to allow a president to be elected for no more than three terms, instead of two.

Air Force chief of staff releases statement on Tuskegee Airmen videos

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin wrote a statement Monday regarding curricula on the Tuskegee Airmen and women pilots, saying no such material has been removed from basic military training.

“Allow me to clearly dispel a rumor — while we are currently reviewing all training courses to ensure compliance with the Executive Orders, no curriculum or content highlighting the honor and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen or Women Air Force Service Pilots has been removed from Basic Military Training,” Allvin wrote. “The historic legacy and decorated valor these Airmen embodied during World War II and beyond will continue to guide our newest recruits and all who serve in our ranks.”

The statement comes after an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that training courses with such videos were removed last week after Trump’s executive order to eliminate DEI initiatives in the federal government. The Air Force later clarified to the AP that the courses were edited but that the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP content would still be shown.

Allvin also said in his own statement on Monday that the Air Force is “faithfully executing” all of Trump’s executive orders, including on DEI.

JD Vance surveys hurricane damage in Virginia

Vice President JD Vance’s first official trip since taking office was to Damascus, Virginia, to survey damage from last year’s devastating Hurricane Helene.

In remarks alongside Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Vance said he was heartened by the stories he’s heard on the ground of “good people helping their neighbors rebuild.”

Without providing evidence, he also criticized the federal response to the flooding, claiming federal agencies had acted as “a barrier, as opposed to a facilitator” of getting resources into the communities who needed it.

This comes on President Donald Trump’s assessment of storm damage in North Carolina last Friday. During that visit, he floated getting rid of FEMA. He also signed two executive orders Friday that focused on emergency response, one of which creates a task force to conduct a “a full-scale review” of FEMA.

Vance was asked about what changes he would like to see made to FEMA, including possibly eliminating the agency. Vance did not mention the agency being terminated, which Trump could not do unilaterally, but once again reinforced the idea that bureaucrats were getting in the way of rebuilding.

Trump spoke with India’s Modi

President Donald Trump spoke with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, continuing his calls with foreign leaders since taking office. Trump’s first call was to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump and Modi discussed “expanding and deepening cooperation” between their countries along with “a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe,” the White House said.

“The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” according to a readout of the call.

The two leaders also talked about plans for Modi to visit the White House. The prime minister visited the White House as well as former President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington during the previous administration and made visits to the White House during the first Trump administration.

Mexico’s received 4,094 migrants deported from US, president says

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

“Mexico has a very important history of repatriation with the United States. First with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration. There are coordination mechanisms,” Sheinbaum said. “We ask for respect for human rights.”

Sheinbaum said four planes with deportees arrived this past weekend. But she noted it has happened in the past and that there has not been “a sustained increase” of deportations.

VA says 60 employees placed on leave after DEI order implementation

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has completed its initial implementation of ending its DEI program, which has included placing nearly 60 employees on paid administrative leave. The release said the employees in question had been solely focused on DEI initiatives.

According to the release, the combined annual salary of those employees totals more than $8 million, an average of more than $136,000/year per employee. One such employee is making more than $220,000 per year.”

Additionally, the VA has identified other DEI-related expenses totaling more than $6.1 million, which the department said it is working to cancel.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an order last week to eliminate DEI initiatives in the federal government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier Monday indicated Trump would take more executive action toward “fully removing DEI inside the Pentagon.”

-ABC News’ Nathan Luna

Trump to sign executive order reinstating service members removed for refusing COVID vaccine

President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders relating to the military, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

The first executive order Trump is expected to sign will reinstate service members removed from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, restore their rank, and provide back pay.

The second executive order directs the Department of Defense to determine a policy regarding transgender service members based on readiness. It does not put an immediate ban on trans service members. It simply directs the DOD to come up with a policy.

Last week, Trump revoked a Biden administration order allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

Trump cabinet confirmation hearings this week

All eyes will be on the Senate this week as confirmation hearings continue for Trump’s cabinet choices.

Health and Human Services pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be facing the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, FBI nominee Kash Patel’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee will take place, in addition to Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard’s hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Army Secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll’s confirmation will also be voted on Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Texas Gov. Abbott to send 400 troops, military resources to Rio Grande Valley

Texas Gov. Abbott is sending an additional 400 soldiers from military bases in Forth Worth and Houston to assist Border Patrol and the Trump administration’s mission to “secure the border.”

The 400 soldiers join the thousands of troops Abbott has already deployed under his border mission, Operation Lone Star.

In addition to troops, he’ll also be sending C-130s and Chinook helicopters.

“Texas has a partner in the White House we can work with to secure the Texas-Mexico border,” Abbott said in a statement, thanking Trump for his “decisive leadership on the southern border.”

Hegseth responds after uproar over removal of Tuskegee Airmen video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday had to respond to criticism after videos of Tuskegee Airmen and Women Air Force Service Pilots were removed from basic training courses, according to a report from Reuters.

An official told Reuters the videos were removed pending a review to comply with Trump’s order to eliminate DEI efforts in the federal government. Hegseth, too, has made eliminating DEI from the military a top priority.

But uproar quickly grew over the removal of the videos, including from Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt. Britt called the removal of the videos “malicious compliance” that had to be corrected.

“We’re all over it Senator. This will not stand,” Hegseth said in response. Hours later, he posted, “This has been immediately reversed.”

Reuters reported on Sunday that the Air Force said the videos will be taught.

Trump signs executive orders for ‘full-scale review’ of FEMA, seeks control over California water system

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Friday focused on emergency response, one which creates a task force to conduct a “a full-scale review” of FEMA to “recommend to the President improvements or structural changes to promote the national interest and enable national resilience.”

The task force — which is intended to be no larger than 20 people — is expected to “meet regularly” for a year. Among the directives in the order is to evaluate “whether FEMA can serve its functions as a support agency, providing supplemental Federal assistance, to the States rather than supplanting State control of disaster relief.”

They could recommend that FEMA be dismantled, but Congress would need to act in order to do away with the agency.

The second executive order, called “Emergency Measures To Provide Water Resources In California And Improve Disaster Response In Certain Areas,” calls for a plan for the federal government to assert power over California’s water system.

One section outlines actions for the government to go around state and federal law to more directly assert control of California’s water management — though it’s not clear how much of an impact this order will have.

Pete Hegseth arrives for 1st full day at Pentagon as defense secretary

Arriving for his first full day at the Pentagon as defense secretary, Pete Hegseth stopped to talk to reporters to lay out some of his priorities.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Hegseth said after being greeted by Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth said that would include removing DEI efforts inside the Pentagon, reinstating service members discharged because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and building an Iron Dome — though experts have said the latter may not be realistic for the U.S.

He also said the Pentagon would provide “whatever’s needed” at the southern border as Trump carries out his immigration crackdown.

Hegseth previously suggested the firing of Brown as well as other senior officers who were involved either in the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan or “woke” DEI initiatives.

Asked on Monday if he wants to fire Brown, Hegseth said: “I’m standing with him right now. Look forward to working with him.”
 

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce his picks for top jobs inside his administration, most recently naming nominees for energy secretary and to helm the Federal Communications Commission.

Meanwhile, fallout continues for former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s choice to serve as attorney general. The House Ethics Committee was investigating Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Calls are growing for the panel to release its report on Gaetz, who resigned from the House last week.

New details of Hegseth sexual assault claim documented in police report

The woman who accused Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017 told police at the time that he took her phone and blocked her from leaving his hotel room on the night of the incident, according to a 22-page police report obtained by ABC News.

The report, compiled in Oct. 2017 by the Monterey Police Department, provides graphic new details of an alleged altercation that now threatens to derail Hegseth’s bid to become President-elect Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary.

The report documents a police investigation that did not result in charges against the former Fox News star. It includes interviews with the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, and Hegseth, who told police that the encounter was consensual.

Pete Hegseth kicks off Hill meetings with Senate Republicans

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, is on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with Republican senators and making his case for the job.

Hegseth is joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, and the two huddled in Vance’s office Thursday morning.

Sen. John Barrasso issued a statement this morning following his meeting with Hegseth calling him a “strong nominee.”

“Pete pledged that the Pentagon will focus on strength and hard power — not the current administration’s woke political agenda,” Barrasso said.

Hegseth’s nomination and eventual hearing will be managed by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The top Republican on the committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, was spotted entering Vance’s office and is meeting with Hegseth now.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s pick for top intel role, draws scrutiny over Russia comments

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the director of national intelligence, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, has little experience working with the nation’s spy agencies and a long track record of echoing the Russian disinformation they work to expose and to counter — a combination her critics claim should be disqualifying.

Gabbard, who represented Hawaii as a Democrat from 2013-2021 and ran for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020 before becoming a Republican earlier this year, has been accused of harboring sympathies for the Kremlin and parroting propaganda generated by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

At the outset of the conflict, Gabbard blamed the Biden administration and NATO, claiming they had provoked Russia’s aggression by ignoring what she called its “legitimate security concerns” about Ukraine potentially becoming a member of the defensive alliance.

Comer to create ‘DOGE’ House Oversight subcommittee: Source

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is set to create a new “Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE)” subcommittee to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the plans tells ABC News.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will chair the new subcommittee, which will “support the Oversight and Accountability Committee’s mission to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” the source said.

Lawmakers involved in the future subcommittee have already met with members of the White House “DOGE” team, including Ramaswamy, who support the House Oversight Committee’s endeavor and are already working together, the source said.

“The subcommittees will be officially established early next year when the Oversight and Accountability Committee meets to ratify its rules for the 119th Congress,” the source said.

Trump promised to disrupt Washington. His Cabinet picks would do just that: ANALYSIS

President-elect Trump campaigned relentlessly on a radical overhaul of the federal government. His Cabinet picks, being unveiled at a breakneck pace, reflect he’s determined to keep the promises he made to millions of Americans who voted to put him back in the White House.

And while his first choices toed a more traditional line, his next round included a series of names that shocked even Trump’s close Republican allies in Congress: former Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, Matt Gaetz for attorney general and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee Health and Human Services.

“This will absolutely be a brand-new era in Washington, from the pledge to remake the civil service to a top-to-bottom change in federal policies. There’s nothing like it in recent memory,” said Donald Kettl, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland and former dean of its school of public policy.

Vance on Capitol Hill Thursday, this time with Trump’s defense secretary pick

Vice President-elect JD Vance will return to Capitol Hill on Thursday — this time accompanying President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, to meetings with senators, per a source familiar with the plans.

The visit comes after Vance accompanied Trump’s pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, to meetings with Republican senators on Wednesday.

Just as Gaetz did, Hegseth is expected to meet with GOP senators in hopes of helping his nomination process.

Ted Cruz says meeting with Gaetz and Vance was ‘productive’

Vice President-elect JD Vance and former Rep. Matt Gaetz met with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, another member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general and the House Ethics Committee being deadlocked on whether to release its report on him.

“I think it was a productive conversation,” Cruz told reporters. “I believe every one of the president’s nominees deserves a full and fair hearing and a swift confirmation process, and I hope and expect that’s exactly what the Senate will provide,” Cruz said.

“I think there will be a full and fair confirmation process,” he added.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Trump announces Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he’s nominating former congressman Peter Hoekstra to be the United States ambassador to Canada.

The role requires Senate confirmation for approval.

Most recently, Hoekstra served as chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. He previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term.

“Pete is well-respected in the Great State of Michigan – A State we won sizably,” Trump wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

“In my Second Term, Pete will help me once again put AMERICA FIRST. He did an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the Netherlands during our first four years, and I am confident that he will continue to represent our Country well in this new role,” Trump added.

Tillis slams colleagues for missing judiciary votes in fiery floor speech
In a fiery floor speech on Wednesday, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis took his GOP colleagues to task for missing votes on Monday that he said could have helped Republicans block the Democratic effort to install lame-duck lifetime judiciary appointments.

Trump has made clear he wants Republicans to make every effort to block Democrats from advancing judicial nominations.

The Senate is again expected to be in quite late Wednesday evening trying to process judicial nominations, a process necessary because Republicans are objecting to placing votes on these nominees on the Senate calendar.

Republicans will be powerless to stop this if all Democrats show up to vote, as Democrats have the majority necessary to move nominees through. But there were enough Democratic absences on Monday that a full Republican showing could have defeated some of the nominations.

Tillis didn’t mince words on the Senate floor Wednesday as he called out his colleagues for missing votes.

“I think the American people are on board with me: We have to show up for work, right?” he said.

“We’ve got work to do here and I understand there are all kinds of good reasons but there’s no excuse to let Chuck Schumer force these judicial nominations down our throat,” Tillis said. “We’ve got to show up for work.”

Gaetz says meetings have been ‘going great,’ not focused on Ethics Committee activity
Reporters caught former Rep. Matt Gaetz re-entering the Capitol on Wednesday evening to continue meetings he has been having with senators and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“It’s been going great,” Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, said. “Senators have been giving me a lot of good advice. I’m looking forward to a hearing. Folks have been very supportive, and they’ve been saying we are going to get a fair process. So it’s a great day of momentum for the Trump-Vance administration.”

Asked if he had any reaction to the House Ethics Committee being deadlocked on whether to release its report on him, Gaetz said he hasn’t been tracking the developments.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve been focused on what we’ve got to do to reform the Department of Justice. I’ve been meeting with senators. I haven’t been paying much attention to that,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz said he hasn’t spoken to Trump today but “had a great time with the vice president-elect talking about how we are going to end weaponization at the Department of Justice.”

“We are going to tackle fentanyl. We are going to ensure that we don’t have the DOJ involved in censorship anymore and make sure that we get the country back on track and are there for President Trump’s total fulfillment of his promise on his immigration agenda,” Gaetz continued.

Asked if he was confident he could be confirmed, Gaetz dodged.

“It was a great day,” he said.

Scott Bessent emerging as treasury secretary favorite: Sources
Donald Trump’s transition meetings Wednesday have been focused in part on the treasury secretary role, with hedge fund manager Scott Bessent emerging as a favorite, sources with knowledge of the proceedings told ABC News.

However, the sources cautioned that no decision has been made until Trump announces it.

Bessent has been a frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago and has met with the president-elect often. He’s become a favorite pick partly because he’s viewed as a credible choice with the necessary markets and macroeconomic knowledge for the role, according to sources.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and former Federal Reserve board governor Kevin Warsh have also been in meetings with Trump about the role, according to the sources.

Veteran Investor Kyle Bass posted on X, “Scott Bessent is eminently more qualified than Howard Lutnick to run the U.S. Treasury. Scott understands markets, economics, people, and geopolitics better than anyone I’ve ever interacted with. Markets have already anticipated a Bessent choice. Lutnick is not Trump’s answer.”

In response, Trump adviser Elon Musk wrote, “Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas (Lutnick) will actually enact change.”

Trump’s education secretary pick Linda McMahon says she’s ‘hopeful’ for confirmation
Linda McMahon, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to spearhead the Department of Education, said she is “hopeful” for Senate confirmation in a post on X.

McMahon, who is a former WWE exec, wrote, in part, “I look forward to working collaboratively with students – educators – parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.”

McMahon added: “Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am ready to Serve!”

This comes as a scathing lawsuit details how the education secretary nominee and her husband allegedly fostered a culture of sexual abuse while president and CEO of WWE.

McMahon’s lawyer, Laura Brevetti, told ABC News the allegations are “baseless” and filled with lies and misrepresentations.

2 House Dems formally move to force chamber vote on releasing Gaetz report

Tennessee Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen appeared on the House floor Wednesday evening to file a privileged resolution to force the House Ethics Committee to release its report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Separately, Democratic Rep. Sean Casten also appeared on the House floor moments ago to release his own version of a privileged resolution calling on the Ethics Committee to release the report.

House leadership will have up to two legislative days to bring up these resolutions for a vote — either on Thursday or after the Thanksgiving recess.

House Republican leadership is expected to try to table the effort.

Ranking member Wild says there was ‘no consensus’ on whether to release the Gaetz report

Rep. Susan Wild, the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee, disagreed with Chairman Michael Guest’s characterization of what occurred in Wednesday’s meeting regarding the Matt Gaetz report, telling reporters, “There was no consensus on the issue.”

Guest told reporters following the meeting that “there was not an agreement to release” the report but didn’t discuss further.

Wild said the chairman has “betrayed the process by disclosing our deliberations within moments after walking out of the committee.”

“He has implied that there was an agreement of the committee not to disclose the report,” she continued. “To the extent that that suggests that the committee was in agreement or that we had a consensus on that, that is inaccurate.”

Wild said “a vote was taken” and suggested it was tied, implying no Republicans crossed party lines.

“I do not want the American public or anyone else to think that Mr. Guest’s characterization of what transpired today would be some sort of indication that the committee had unanimity or consensus on this issue not to release the report. That would be an inaccurate portrayal,” she added.

Wild said the committee plans to meet on Dec. 5 to “further consider this matter.”

House Ethics Committee chairman: No agreement to release Gaetz report

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest told reporters that “there was not an agreement to release” the Gaetz report while leaving the committee meeting room Wednesday.

Guest would not reveal to reporters what occurred during the meeting, including whether there was a vote, but only reiterated, “There was not an agreement by the committee to release the report.”

Casten to introduce resolution to require House vote on Gaetz report

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois said he is planning to introduce a privileged resolution Wednesday afternoon to force a vote on requiring the House Ethics Committee to release its Gaetz report.

Casten said if the House Ethics Committee chooses not to release the report, he will introduce a privileged resolution “to require a vote by the full House of Representatives on the release of the Gaetz report.”

“The allegations against Matt Gaetz are serious. They are credible. The House Ethics Committee has spent years conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of it,” Casten said in a statement. “This information must be made available for the Senate to provide its constitutionally required advice and consent.”

Once the resolution is introduced, the House will have to take it up within two legislative days. GOP leadership will decide when it’s brought up for a vote.

The House Ethics Committee wrapped its meeting moments ago, during which it was expected to vote on whether to release the report.

Musk and Ramaswamy outline plans for regulations cuts, ‘mass headcount reductions’ in op-ed

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — who will lead what Trump’s calling a new “Department of Government Efficiency” — outlined their plans for sweeping regulations cuts and “mass headcount reductions across the federal bureaucracy” in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday.

In the piece, titled “The DOGE Plan to Reform Government,” they noted how they believe recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings give Trump constitutional authority to roll back many regulations via executive order.

They laid out scenarios for dramatically shrinking the federal workforce through various means including early retirement, voluntary severance, “large-scale firings” and requiring workers to come to the office five days a week which they said “would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”

Citing areas of waste to be cut, Musk and Ramaswamy singled out funding for PBS, Planned Parenthood and “grants to international organizations.”

“We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees,” they wrote. “Unlike government commissions or advisory committees, we won’t just write reports or cut ribbons. We’ll cut costs.”

RFK Jr. involved in vetting potential Department of Agriculture appointees: Sources

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team are involved in vetting potential appointees for top roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to multiple people familiar with the dynamics — indicating that Kennedy’s influence in staffing Trump’s administration extends beyond the department he was nominated to lead, Health and Human Services.

Kennedy allies began vetting potential USDA appointees prior to Kennedy’s nomination last Wednesday, but the vetting has continued in the week since, the sources said.

Kennedy himself in the past week has called at least one potential appointee — Jimmy Emmons, an Oklahoma farmer and regenerative agriculture advocate.

Emmons, who according to one source is being considered for USDA secretary, received a vetting call from Kennedy last Thursday, a representative for Emmons said.

“It was an honor to receive a call from RKF Jr.,” Emmons told ABC News in a statement. “Not only did my farming and business background catch their attention, but I was proud to be a Trump appointee within USDA during President Trump’s previous administration. The Trump administration and RFK Jr are going to put America’s farmers first because they know we are the key to bringing healthy products to market that are affordable and accessible to all Americans.”

A Kennedy spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on his involvement in filling USDA roles.

Trump says ‘WE WILL WIN’ amid uncertainty about confirmation of some cabinet picks

As Vice President-elect JD Vance takes some of Trump’s cabinet picks around the Hill to shore up support, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump attempts to blame Democrats for the allegations launched against some of his controversial picks.

“They dirty them up, they destroy them, and then they spit them out. They are trying that right now with some great American Patriots who are only trying to fix the mess that the Democrats have made of our Country,” Trump posted on his social media platform.

Wednesday’s House Ethics Committee meeting includes vote on Gaetz report: Ranking member

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, the ranking member on the House Ethics Committee, confirmed to ABC News that a vote on whether to release the Gaetz ethics report is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

Wild wouldn’t comment further on what to expect Wednesday.

Several senators have called for the House Ethics Committee to release its report into Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use before they consider his confirmation for attorney general.

All 10 members of the bipartisan House Ethics Committee have arrived at their meeting in Longworth.

Committee Chairman Michael Guest of Mississippi said he “can’t discuss anything we may or may not be taking up today” as he entered the room.

-ABC News’ John Parkinson, Jay O’Brien, Chris Boccia and Lauren Peller

Trump announces Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador

In a statement Wednesday, President-elect Trump announced former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker as ambassador to NATO.

Whitaker was an active member of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended,” Trump said.

Gaetz, Vance meet with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of House Ethics Committee meeting

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, President-elect Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, is meeting with senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance — hours before the House Ethics Committee is set to discuss its report on Gaetz.

The fate of the Gaetz report is in the hands of the committee, which has a reputation for being tight-lipped. It’s not clear if the committee will vote on whether to release the report.

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham met with Vance and Gaetz Wednesday morning.

Graham told reporters that the meeting went well and that Gaetz deserves a fair nomination process.

“Here’s what I told him, no rubber stamps and no lynch mob. I’m not going to be part of a process that leaks information that shouldn’t be leaked,” Graham told reporters. “I’m not going to legitimize the process to destroy the man because people don’t like his politics. He will be held to account in the confirmation process. He deserves a chance to make his argument why he should be attorney general.”

Hawley was walking into the meeting when he told reporters that in his view, Congress should move forward with Gaetz’s confirmation process and respond to the allegations against him.

“Do the hearing and let him respond to everything under oath in public,” Hawley told reporters before entering the meeting.

What to know about Dr. Oz

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that heart surgeon-turned-TV-host Dr. Mehmet Oz would lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

So is he a real doctor? What would he be in charge of in the role? And what are some of his past controversies?

Read more here about what to know about Oz, his medical career and some medical claims he’s made that have come under fire.

Lara Trump said she would ‘absolutely’ accept Senate appointment to fill Rubio seat if asked

Lara Trump, Republican National Committee co-chair and daughter-in-law of President-elect Trump, said Wednesday morning on Fox and Friends First that she would “absolutely” accept an appointment to the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Marco Rubio Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chooses her.

DeSantis will need to appoint someone to replace Rubio, who has been nominated to be Trump’s secretary of state. Rubio has not resigned from the Senate yet and like all Cabinet picks, is not confirmed yet — although his confirmation process is expected to go smoothly.

“I would be honored … to serve as the next senator from my state — right now, I’ve lived here for three and a half years — of Florida. Absolutely,” Lara Trump said.

Later, she added that DeSantis would “choose the best person for this position.”

“If he asks me to do it, yes, absolutely. It would be an honor,” she said.

Stephen Miller indicates Trump would use recess appointments for Cabinet

Stephen Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff of policy, joined Hannity on Tuesday evening where he discussed a wide range of topics including several of Trump’s day one missions — including recess appointments to his Cabinet.

Asked if some Cabinet appointments were to become troublesome if Trump would use the recess appointment process, Miller said he would.

“Yes, the president has won a mandate, and he will use all lawful constitutional means to fulfill that mandate on behalf of the people who voted for him in record numbers,” Miller said.

Indicating that immigration will be a priority, Miller said mass deportations will occur immediately.

“It is going to be at light speed,” Miller said. “The moment that President Trump puts his hand on that Bible and takes the oath of office, as he has said, the occupation ends, liberation day begins.”

Miller added that Trump will “immediately sign executive orders sealing the border shut, beginning the largest deportation operation in American history, finding the criminal gangs, rapists, drug dealers and monsters that have murdered our citizens and sending them home.”

Trump is the ‘decision-maker,’ his press secretary replies when asked about her role

Karoline Leavitt gave her first interview since being chosen as President-elect Donald Trump’s press secretary last week.

Asked if there would be daily press briefings during her appearance on Fox News, Leavitt punted to Trump.

“It’s certainly something I’ll discuss with President Trump. Ultimately, he is the decision-maker, as you know, that was the way in his first White House. It was the way on our campaign, and I will defer to him,” Leavitt said.

She didn’t address whether they’d knock traditional media aside for right-side broadcasters or podcasters, as some news outlets have indicated.

“We hope there will be decorum, certainly, and we will try to instill that. But we’re not shy of the hostile media,” she said. “We’ve dealt with that now in the campaign for the last year. Nobody does it better than President Trump.”

Explaining that the most effective communication methods might include “bringing different voices into the press briefing room” and vaguely stating that it might also “include some different rules,” she added: “Ultimately, it’s about serving the American people and getting President Trump’s message across to them.”

Trump picks Linda McMahon for education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced he is nominating Linda McMahon, a former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and the former Small Business Services secretary, to lead the Department of Education.

McMahon, who served as Trump’s Small Business Services administrator for two years, has no teaching or experience but served one year on the Connecticut State Board of Education.

Her appointment must be approved by the Senate.

Texas land commissioner offers 1,400 acres to Trump for ‘deportation facilities’

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is offering the incoming Trump administration 1,402 acres the office has purchased along the Texas-Mexico border to be used for a mass deportation operation, according to a letter on Tuesday to the president-elect.

Buckingham said she’s offering the land “to be used to construct deportation facilities.”

“My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history,” Buckingham wrote.

The move shows that despite the governors of border states California and Arizona pledging to not aid the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans, the incoming administration will have allies in Republican-led states.

Buckingham said she is “100% on board” with the incoming administration’s promise to deport criminals in an interview with Fox News, which was the first to report the news.

The plot of land is in Starr County, about 35 miles west of McAllen, Texas. The Texas General Land Office purchased it from a farmer in October to facilitate Texas’ efforts to build a wall.

“It’s essentially farmland, so it’s flat, it’s easy to build on,” Buckingham told Fox News. “We can very easily put a detention center on there — a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country.”

House Ethics Committee to meet behind closed doors Wednesday

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss its report on the investigation of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from office last week after Trump chose him as his nominee for attorney general.

It’s not entirely clear if the committee will hold a vote on whether to release the report.

Dr. Oz picked as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator

Dr. Mehmet Oz has been selected to serve as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Trump announced.

The agency is within the Department of Health & Human Services. The position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump indicated that Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on chronic diseases.

Oz, a former heart surgeon turned TV talk show host, unsuccessfully ran for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, losing to Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

Fetterman told reporters Tuesday that as long as Oz protects Medicare and Medicaid, he’s open to confirming him.

“He’s not my first choice and certainly, Trump was definitely not my first,” Fetterman said. “We’re going to have to work with these individuals, and if he’s about protecting and preserving Medicaid and Medicare, then, I don’t know why that’s controversial.”

Trump says he’s not reconsidering Gaetz nomination

President-elect Trump attended Tuesday’s SpaceX launch in Texas, joining Elon Musk– SpaceX CEO and now a close ally of Trump’s.

Trump was asked by a reporter if he was reconsidering the nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

“No,” he said.

Vance arranging meetings for Gaetz and Hegseth on Capitol Hill this week

Vice President-Elect JD Vance will make the rounds on Capitol Hill this week, arranging meetings between key GOP senators and Trump’s Cabinet nominees — attorney general pick Matt Gaetz and defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth — a source familiar with the plans confirmed to ABC News.

In a statement to ABC News, Trump’s transition team said it is working quickly to ensure the president-elect’s nominees get through their confirmation process. The statement also said that former Rep. Doug Collins, Trump’s pick for veterans affairs secretary, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was nominated as U.N. ambassador, will also visit the Hill.

“President Trump’s incoming administration is moving at an accelerated schedule in order to make good on getting key nominees confirmed in order to start delivering for the American people. Rep. Collins, Rep. Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, and Rep. Stefanik will all begin their meetings this week with additional Hill visits to continue after the Thanksgiving recess,” said Trump-Vance transition spokesman Brian Hughes.

Senators on Capitol Hill have told ABC News that they plan to meet with Vance and Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Republican Sens. John Kennedy and Mike Lee told reporters that they would meet with Gaetz and Vance on Wednesday.

Trump nominates Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary

Trump has announced Howard Lutnick as his commerce secretary pick.

The appointment requires Senate confirmation.

CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick has been serving as co-chair of the Trump Transition team alongside Trump’s former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, spending the past two weeks at the Trump Transition War Room he has set up at Mar-a-Lago recommending and vetting potential candidates for Trump’s administration officials.

Lutnick has frequently joined Trump on the campaign trail and hosted numerous fundraisers for Trump alongside some of the major Republican donors like John Paulson, Duke Buchan and Woody Johnson.

The billionaire businessman was also vying for the job of treasury secretary, sources said, competing against investor and hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, who has also been considered a top contender for the role.

Lutnick’s aggressive push to be tapped as Trump’s treasury secretary as he spent hours with the president-elect nearly every day as a co-head of the transition team had frustrated some close to Trump, sources said.

Elon Musk has been a close ally of Lutnick, publicly endorsing him for the treasury spot recently and often seen together at events, including at the AFPI gala last week.

He had donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee in 2017 and most recently donated $5 million to pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc.

Lutnick has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrency, speaking at the annual Bitcoin Conference in Nashville earlier this year where Trump and RFK Jr. also spoke.

Nearly 100 House Dems urge release of Gaetz draft report

Nearly 100 House Democrats urged House Ethics Committee leadership on Tuesday in a letter to immediately release their draft report of allegations into “serious misconduct” by former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

In the letter — which was led by Illinois Democratic Rep. Sean Casten and sent to committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking member Susan Wild, D-Penn. — the members wrote that “given the seriousness of the charges against Representative Gaetz,” withholding any findings of their investigation might “jeopardize the Senate’s ability to provide fully informed, constitutionally required advice and consent regarding this nomination.”

“Representative Gaetz’s abrupt resignation from Congress should not circumvent the Senate’s ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities,” the letter, signed by 97 Democrats, stated.

Speaker Mike Johnson has insisted the report should not be publicly released, as Gaetz is now a former member of the House. He has also stressed that the same principle should apply to potential access for senators reviewing the nominees.

Speaker Johnson denies discussing Gaetz draft report with House Ethics chairman

House Speaker Mike Johnson denied that he has discussed the details of the draft ethics report on Matt Gaetz with House Ethics Chairman Michael Guest, and further denied that President-elect Donald Trump or Gaetz have pressured him to bury the report.

“I haven’t talked to Michael Guest about the report. I talk to all my colleagues but I know where the lines are. I have no idea about the contents of the report,” Johnson told reporters as he walked back to his office after his news conference this morning.

Despite persistent questions, Johnson maintained his position that Gaetz’s resignation from the House last week should put an end to the ethics inquiry.

“My job is to protect the institution and I have made very clear that I think it’s an important guardrail for our institution that we not use the House Ethics Committee to investigate and report on persons who are not members of this body,” Johnson declared. “Matt Gaetz is not a member of the body anymore.”

Johnson denied that Gaetz or Trump had pressured him to block release of the draft report, repeating that the speaker “has no involvement” in the ethics report and “can’t direct the ethics committee to do anything.”

“I’ve simply responded to the questions that have been asked of me about my opinion on whether that should be released. Matt Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress and so we don’t issue ethics reports on non-members,” he said. “I think it’s an important guardrail for us to maintain for the interest of the institution so that’s my position.”

“I wouldn’t have that conversation with [Gaetz]. Because that’s not appropriate for us to do that,” Johnson continued. “President Trump respects the guardrails of our institution as well, and I’m very guarded about those things. So neither of those gentlemen would breach that.”

Musk backs Gaetz for AG amid allegations: ‘Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice’

Billionaire Elon Musk is throwing his support behind Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, as allegations continue to surface surrounding what witnesses told the House Ethics Committee regarding the former congressman.

“Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind,” Musk wrote on X. “He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison.”

“Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice,” he added.

Musk also directly addressed the allegations against Gaetz, stating that he considers them “worth less than nothing.”

Musk’s public support for Gaetz comes as the billionaire continues to play a large role in Trump’s transition, as ABC News has previously reported.

Speaker Johnson says he hasn’t discussed Gaetz ethics drama with Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday he has not talked to Trump about a draft report on the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz — as members on both sides of the aisle call on the speaker to release the draft despite Gaetz’s resignation and the committee’s lack of jurisdiction over former members.

“I have not discussed the ethics report with President Trump. And as you know, I’ve spent a lot of time with him,” Johnson, R-La., said. “He respects the House and the parameters, and he knows that I would not violate any of those rules or principles, and so it has not been discussed.”

The speaker also said he hasn’t discussed the report with Trump’s advisers.

“They’re busy filling the Cabinet,” he said. “This has not been a subject of our discussion.”

Johnson reiterated his position against the release of the draft report. He also brushed off the fact that there is some precedent for its release following a member’s exit from Congress, saying the House is now in a “different era.”

“I’ve made this really clear. There’s a very important principle that underlies this, and that is the House Ethics Committee has jurisdiction over members of Congress — not former members, not private citizens, not someone who’s left the institution,” he said. “I think that’s a really important parameter for us to maintain. I think it’s important for the institution itself.”

Johnson said that he would not support a private viewing of the report for senators under the “same principle.”

Top Dem on House Ethics Committee says Gaetz report should be released

The top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee — Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild — told reporters Monday that she believes the committee’s report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz should be disclosed to the public.

“You either are going to disclose it or you’re not going to disclose it. So, and there’s plenty of precedents in the Ethics Committee to disclose the report even after a member has resigned,” Wild said.

Wild, who is leaving office at the end of this session, said it’ll take “one or more” Republicans to join Democrats on the committee to achieve a majority vote to release the report.

Asked if that’s a possibility, Wild said she hasn’t talked to all of the members and doesn’t know, but she stressed that all eight members of the ethics panel now have access to the draft report.

“I believe there will be a unanimous Democratic consensus that it should be released,” she added.

Wild said there is a scheduled committee meeting on Wednesday, but said it “remains to be seen” what the chairman’s agenda is.

“But I believe we should vote on whether we are to disclose it [Gaetz report] or not, and we’ll see what happens after that,” she said.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss., told reporters Monday that he has read the Gaetz report but declined to comment further due to the confidentiality of the committee.

Trump nominates Sean Duffy as transportation secretary

Trump announced Monday he is nominating former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy for transportation secretary.

The position requires Senate confirmation.

“He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports,” Trump said in a statement. “He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.”

Duffy co-hosts “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business and is a Fox News contributor.

Trump to attend SpaceX launch on Tuesday: Sources

Trump is expected to attend Tuesday’s SpaceX launch in Texas, multiple sources told ABC News.

SpaceX said it is planning to hold the sixth integrated flight test of its Starship megarocket from its Starbase in Cameron County, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who will co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, has rarely left Trump’s side since the election — appearing in family photos with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and even traveling with him to New York for Saturday’s UFC fight.

Trump frequently marveled at the intricacies of the SpaceX rocket launch while on the campaign trail.

“It was so exciting, so I’m watching it, and this monstrous thing is going down, right and it’s coming down, it’s first of all, doing all sorts of flips up in the air,” Trump said at his last campaign rally of the cycle in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

How Democrats could force the Ethics Committee to release the Gaetz report

All eyes will be on the House Ethics Committee’s expected closed-door meeting this Wednesday — but it’s possible that Congress can go around the committee entirely to release the panel’s findings on former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

According to House rules, any member of Congress can go to the floor and tee up a vote on a “privileged resolution” that would force the Ethics Committee to release its report on Gaetz, within two legislative days.

The member would only have to argue that not releasing the report impacts the “dignity” or “integrity” of the House or “reputation” of its members.

The action would be unusual, but not unprecedented. In the 1990s, Democrats repeatedly tried to force the Ethics Committee to divulge information about investigations into then-Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Those efforts came up short because Republicans closed ranks around Gingrich and the majority. But Gaetz is incredibly unpopular on Capitol Hill, and it would only take a handful of Republicans — along with all Democrats — to pass the resolution.

“If you’re a member of Congress, do you really want to be in the business of defending Matt Gaetz?” former Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania, who led the Ethics Committee, said to ABC News on Monday.

The Ethics Committee was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use against Gaetz, who resigned last week after being named Trump’s pick for attorney general.

If the Ethics Committee doesn’t vote to release its findings on Wednesday, expect more Democrats to raise the possibility of forcing a floor vote — one that would force Republicans on the record about Gaetz.

Hegseth flagged as potential ‘insider threat’ by Guardsman who was ‘disturbed’ by ‘Deus Vult’ tattoo

The National Guardsman who in 2021 pegged Pete Hegseth as a potential “insider threat” clarified in an interview with ABC News that his complaint targeted a “Deus Vult” tattoo on the Fox News host’s arm, not a cross on his chest, as Hegseth has repeatedly claimed.

As Reuters and The Associated Press first reported, Sgt. DeRicko Gaither sent an image of the “Deus Vult” tattoo to Maj. Gen. William Walker shortly before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The phrase, which translates to “God wills it,” has since been co-opted by white nationalist groups.

“This information is quite disturbing, sir,” Gaither wrote in the email to Walker, who has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment. “This falls along the lines of (an) Insider Threat.”

Hegseth — Trump’s pick for defense secretary — claimed in his book, “The War on Warriors,” that he was removed from service ahead of Biden’s inauguration because fellow servicemembers had flagged a tattoo of the Jerusalem Cross on his chest as a white nationalist symbol.

But Gaither clarified in a text message to ABC News that his complaint targeted the “Deus Vult” tattoo, despite “the narrative that has been out there.”

“Just so we are clear. This has NOTHING to do with the Jerusalem Cross tattoo on his chest,” Gaither said. “This has everything to do with the ‘DEUS VULT’ Tattoo on his inner bicep.”

Gaither, who confirmed the contents of his complaint to ABC News, emphasized that “this wasn’t then and isn’t now a personal attack towards Pete Hegseth.”

“The information received and [the] email sent on January 14th was the protocol that had to be followed because of the position assignment that I was assigned to,” explained Gaither, who was at the time assigned as the Guards’ head of security. “The protocol was followed and would be followed again if this issue involved any other service member, myself included.”

Hegseth fired back at the initial coverage of this matter in the AP by claiming it was “Anti-Christian bigotry.”

“They can target me — I don’t give a damn — but this type of targeting of Christians, conservatives, patriots and everyday Americans will stop on DAY ONE at DJT’s DoD,” Hegseth wrote on social media on Friday.

Homan says he’s headed to Mar-a-Lago to put ‘final touches’ on deportation plan

Incoming “border czar” Tom Homan said Monday that Trump’s new administration is already working on a plan to deport undocumented immigrants and that he’s headed to Mar-a-Lago this week “to put the final touches” on it.

Speaking on Fox News’ America Reports, Homan reiterated his plan to “take the handcuffs of ICE” and ramp up arrests.

“ICE knows what they’re looking for. They just never go arrest them, because Secretary Mayorkas has told them [to] tone down the arrests,” Homan said.

Homan also repeated his claim that ICE will “arrest the bad guys first.” He said that under the Biden administration, the removal of “criminal aliens” has decreased 74%. ABC News has not independently verified the accuracy of that claim.

Homan acknowledged during the interview that a mass deportation plan will require significant resources and that he doesn’t know what the current ICE and Customs and Border Protection budgets are, though added that Trump is “committed” to getting the funding for his plan.

‘Dangerous’: Caroline Kennedy weighs in on RFK’s views on vaccines

Caroline Kennedy weighed in on her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s views on vaccines during remarks on Monday after he was announced as the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

“I think Bobby Kennedy’s views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don’t think that most Americans share them. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” she said at the National Press Club of Australia.

“You know, I grew up with him,” she added. “So, I have known all this for a long time and others are just getting to know him.”

Kennedy added that her uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, had fought for affordable health care, and that her family was proud of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act, which she said was built on Sen. Kennedy’s work.

“I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure and has greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views,” Caroline Kennedy said.

House Ethics Committee expected to meet to discuss Gaetz report

The House Ethics Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday and discuss its report of Rep. Matt Gaetz, multiple sources tell ABC News.

While the meeting can still be cancelled, sources said the committee could potentially take a vote on whether to release the report.

‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts say they met with Trump on Friday

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said on Monday morning that they had met with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The goal of the meeting, they said, was to “restart communications” among the liberal-leaning morning show hosts and the incoming administration.

“Last Thursday, we expressed our own concerns on this broadcast, and even said we would appreciate the opportunity to speak with the president-elect himself. On Friday, we were given the opportunity to do just that. Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump. It was the first time we have seen him in seven years,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough said the hosts and Trump did not “see eye to eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so.”

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski added, noting that Trump seemed “cheerful” and “upbeat.”

(NEW YORK) — Latino and immigrant lawmakers are sounding the alarm as their school districts brace for deportations in the second Trump administration.

“Think about that — that nothing is off limits, that raids could go and happen in our public schools,” New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez said. “You know, that is the point: cruelty. You got to be heartless to say publicly that we are going to send ICE to our schools — heartless.”

In its first press conference of the 119th Congress, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus condemned President Donald Trump’s immigration executive orders and the Department of Homeland Security revoking long-standing restrictions that thwarted Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids on schools and other sensitive areas.

“[Trump] says he’s targeting criminals, but he just removed the restrictions that stopped ICE from conducting raids on schools, on hospitals and in churches,” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said at the more-than-hourlong presser. “I would ask you who he believes among those kids is a criminal sitting in a first grade class. Who are the criminals that he’s going after in the Catholic Church, in the Presbyterian Church, in the nondenominational churches? Who are those criminals?”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said that to curb the “invasion” at the border, the policy is needed to “return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens — including murders and rapists — who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” Huffman wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

ABC News contributor John Cohen said he’s worked in law enforcement and homeland security for over four decades and has not seen any intelligence or evidence to support that the majority of persons crossing the southern border are murderers, rapist, gang members or terrorists or that they are hiding in churches and schools.

According to education experts such as Immschools founder Viridiana Carrizales, whose organization partners with school districts to create more welcoming and safe schools for immigrant K-12 students, Trump’s large-scale operation is worrying some families who dealt with the “real fear” of deportations during Trump’s first term.

“They know that this has happened in the past,” Carrizales told ABC News.

“It could maybe pose a threat and become even more real, or even more heightened or intense, than what they [undocumented families] experienced in 2017,” she said.

The debate over immigration is now finding its way inside the classroom, especially in border states nationwide, for these lawmakers and their undocumented constituents.

In California, the San Diego and Fresno unified school districts, the state’s second and third largest districts, are actively sharing immigration support and resources so that its families know their rights.

During a board meeting on the district’s recommitment to being a welcoming environment, Fabiola Bagula, interim superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, said students have to be met with “unwavering care” during uncertain times.

“You can hold the need for having some sort of radical immigration reform, but you also need to uphold the safety of each student that enters our buildings,” Bagula said.

California Rep. Juan Vargas, a Democrat, slammed DHS and Republicans for their stance on immigration.

“Schools, places of worship, and hospitals provide essential services to all,” Vargas posted on X. “They should not be sites of immigration enforcement.”

Immigrant sanctuary cities are also having to address the threat of ICE showing up at schools. New York City Public Schools on Friday circulated resources for what to do if ICE officers show up at schools. It is also holding a “Know Their Rights” town hall next week.

Texas lawmakers aim to prevent ICE raids from disrupting schools, too.

“Just because ICE comes knocking on the door doesn’t mean you have to open it,” Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia said.

Garcia told ABC News she is holding a “Know Your Rights” workshop on Capitol Hill next week with representatives from the Houston Independent School District.

“We’ve embarked on an education campaign to make sure that the school districts know what they should or shouldn’t do,” Garcia said. “I don’t know what they’re [DHS] going to do with them, but just because they’re going to send them to school doesn’t mean school stops. So I think there’s some do’s and don’ts, there’s some rights and responsibilities. And what’s important is an education campaign, and that’s what we’re doing now.”

The deportation plans exacerbated Texas educator and DACA recipient Karen Reyes’ and her students’ anxieties.

“I sometimes find myself thinking ‘Will my family experience this? Will my students? How will I explain what deportation is if it impacts someone in my classroom?'” Reyes said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The National Parents Union also condemned the announcement allowing law enforcement to make arrests at schools.

“Law abiding individuals and their families should be treated humanely and with dignity,” the union wrote in a statement. “The decision to go after families in safe places sends a disgraceful message that threatens to emotionally scar young children whose families may be deported and other young children caught up in the crossfire.”

Meanwhile, Washington Rep. Emily Randall is working with school districts to confront the challenges ahead.

“This is only making students feel less safe in their classrooms and families less safe sending their kids to school,” she said. “Now that schools are no longer safe, folks are even more concerned, so we are having some of those conversations [with school leaders].”

Pete Hegseth holds another high-stakes meeting with key Republican senator
Pete Hegseth holds another high-stakes meeting with key Republican senator
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary Pete Hegseth met on Wednesday with another moderate Republican whose vote will be closely watched in his confirmation battle.

Hegseth sat down with Maine Sen. Susan Collins as he continues to make the rounds to shore up support amid allegations of sexual impropriety and other misconduct, which he denies.

Afterward, he described it as a “great meeting.”

“Office after office, having the opportunity to spend time with these senators who have invested their careers in ensuring that our warfighters get what they need, has been amazing educational process,” Hegseth said. “And Senator Collins, like her colleagues before her reiterated that.

“It was a wonderful conversation focused on what needs to be done to make sure this Pentagon is focused on warfighting and lethality, and we look forward to stay in touch with her,” he added.

Hegseth added he was “certainly not going to assume anything about where the senator stands” as he was peppered with questions by reporters.

Collins called it a “good, substantive discussion” for more than an hour on everything from women’s role in the military and sexual assault in the military to Ukraine and NATO.

“I asked virtually every question under the sun,” Collins said. “I pressed him on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him.”

Collins did not voice support for Hegseth, instead saying she’d wait until further vetting of Hegseth before deciding how to vote.

“I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision,” she said.

Their meeting came on the heels of his meeting on Tuesday with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is viewed as another possible GOP swing vote. Murkowski said they had a “good exchange” but did not indicate whether she’d been swayed to support him.

Hegseth is one of many Trump administration picks who’ve been on Capitol Hill this week.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security, met with various Republican senators on Tuesday.

When departing a meeting with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Noem was asked if she’d support Trump’s plan for mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. Deportations were a central promise of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“I am going to enforce the president’s agenda,” Noem responded.

Noem also left the door open for a deal with Democrats to protect “Dreamers,” or migrants brought illegally to the U.S. as young children. Trump floated the idea during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” despite his attempts to undermine the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during his first administration.

“You know, I appreciate the president’s word on this issue, and I know he wants our laws to be followed, so I’ll work with him to get his vision accomplished,” Noem said.

Noem was back for meetings on Wednesday, including one with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. Noem said she hoped for bipartisan support in her confirmation bid.

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI director, and Tulsi Gabbard, his choice for director of national intelligence, have also been spotted walking the halls of the Hart Senate Office Building.

For Patel to fill the role, current FBI Director Christopher Wray would need to resign or be fired.

Several Republican senators expressed this week they’d be fine with Wray being forced out or stepping aside.

“I like Director Wray but I think it’s time for a fresh start at the FBI,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Obviously, Director Wray would be fired. That is obvious,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

