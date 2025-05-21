Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block FOIA case against DOGE

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to block proceedings in a case involving a Freedom of Information request seeking information from the Department of Government Efficiency.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued the budget-slashing agency earlier this year for public access to its records and its plans for overhauling the government.

The administration has claimed executive privilege, insisting that DOGE — as a presidential advisory board — is not subject to FOIA.

A federal court hearing the case is scheduled to proceed with depositions and document production as part of a hearing to determine whether FOIA applies.

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that such an effort defeats the purpose of the litigation and effectively would expose private executive branch information.

A representative of CREW, responding to the administration’s request for an injunction, said in a statement, “While DOGE continues to attempt to fight transparency at every level of justice, we look forward to making our case that the Supreme Court should join the District Court and Court of Appeals in allowing discovery to go forward.”

A federal judge in March determined that DOGE likely should be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

U.S. District Judge Chris Cooper ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive orders, his public statements about DOGE, and the agency’s “substantial authority over vast swathes of the federal government” were enough to determine that DOGE likely should be subject to FOIA, which gives media organizations and the public the right to access records from the federal government.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

(ST. LOUIS) — At least 23 people were reported dead across several states in an expansive outbreak of severe weather from the Heartland to the East Coast.

State officials reported 14 people were killed in Kentucky, seven in Missouri and two in Virginia.

Over 600,000 customers are without power across multiple states, stretching from Michigan to Tennessee.

Remnant storms from Friday’s severe weather outbreak are continuing into Saturday morning.

At least 26 tornadoes were reported from Friday’s storms in Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois and one from New Jersey.

Softball-sized hail was reported in Barlow, Kentucky, and near Sullivan, Indiana, with greater than tennis-ball-size hail reported locally from Texas to Ohio.

In total, 15 states have reported storm damage from hail, winds and tornadoes from Missouri up to Michigan and out to New Jersey as severe storms continue tracking through the East-Central United States from Arkansas to Virginia.

Strong thunderstorms continued across portions of South early Saturday morning, stretching from Arkansas to the Carolinas.

Quarter-size hail, as well as downed trees and roof damage have already been reported with these storms.

For the Northeast, the highest threat is centered over portions of upstate New York, western Massachusetts, most of Vermont and western New Hampshire, including Burlington, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Albany, New York, with the primary risks being damaging winds and large hail and a few isolated tornadoes also possible.

For the South-Central Plains, the highest threat is centered over portions of central Texas that includes Dallas and Arlington, Texas.

A larger but lesser threat also exists for other areas of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and includes Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas.

(LOS ANGELES) — A minivan plowed into a crowd of bystanders in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, leaving several injured — including two children and one teenager, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident took place shortly after 3 p.m. local time in the downtown area, the LAFD reported.

“A total of 9 patients were assessed for injury on scene,” the fire department said in a statement. That included four adults who were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, two adults who refused treatment, and three minors — ages 8, 11 and 17 — who were also transported for treatment.

The LAFD said that there were no fatalities and “no critical patients at time of transport.”

It also stated that fire companies were still on the scene, where the minivan was “static under a collapsed patio.”

Traffic officers initiated an investigation into why the van went into the patio area. The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that there were no early indications that the collision was intentional or criminal in nature.

Later in the evening, the LAPD confirmed that there no alcohol or drugs were involved. Based on statements, police told ABC News, the driver swerved to avoid a stopped car and hit the barrier next to the restaurant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(COLUMBIA, SC) — The body of a young woman was discovered inside a rented house in Columbia, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to a press conference held by Columbia Police Department on Monday.

She was later identified as Logan Federico, a 22-year-old from Waxhaw, North Carolina, police said. Her cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to Columbia Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The college student was spending the weekend with friends in a rented house in South Carolina when she was “randomly murdered by a career criminal” who was “on a spree of thefts, break-ins and credit card fraud,” the CPD said.

Alexander Dickey, 30, allegedly broke into a neighboring home around 3 a.m. and stole a firearm, credit and debit cards, and keys to a vehicle, the CPD said.

The suspect then allegedly entered the house where Federico was staying, entered her room, and shot her, police said, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Dickey is believed to have used the stolen cards to make purchases across Lexington County before his stolen vehicle broke down, officials said. He had it towed back to a residence in Lexington County, where investigators said they tracked him down.

When law enforcement closed in, Dickey fled into nearby woods, leading to a manhunt in severe weather conditions, police said. He later broke into another home and set it on fire, they added.

Officers were able to extract Dickey through a window and take him into custody, the CPD said.

Federico’s father, Steve Federico, spoke through tears during the press conference.

“I am Logan Haley Federico’s father, better known as ‘Dad,’ or her hero. Unfortunately, that day, I could not be her hero,” he said. “My daughter, I cherished. She was a strong, fun-loving individual who did what she wanted to do and was spicy.”

“My daughter was working hard at school, working two jobs, to become a teacher. She loved and adored kids, children of all ages,” he said. “The message I wanted to send to Dickey, who took my daughter’s life — this is from her: ‘You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body … but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me.'”

“Logan was not an intended target,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at the press conference, adding that her death “touches all of us in a way that it’ll never leave us.”

He said that the CPD issued warrants charging Dickey with murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, weapons possession and larceny. The Lexington County sheriff said Dickey was also charged with burglary first degree and arson second degree, and that he was denied bond.

