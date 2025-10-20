Trump administration can deploy National Guard to Portland, court rules

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_PortlandTroops_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Federal agents clash with anti-I.C.E. protesters at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Oct. 12, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — An appeals court on Monday overturned a temporary restraining order that prevented the Trump administration from <a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/guard-troops-begin-training-portland-handling-civil-disturbances/story?id=126119692″><span class=”s1″>deploying the National Guard</span></a> to Portland, Oregon.</p><p class=”p1″>The ruling by a panel of Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judges allows the Trump administration to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in the state.</p><p class=”p1″>A broader order that prohibits any state’s National Guard from deploying into Portland remains in effect.</p><p class=”p1″>Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield decried Monday’s ruling, saying the panel of Ninth Circuit judges “has chosen to not hold the president accountable.”</p><p class=”p1”>He said in a statement that his office urges the “full Ninth Circuit to vacate today’s decision before the illegal deployments can occur.”</p><p class=”p1″>”We’ll continue to fight for Oregon’s laws and values no matter what,” Rayfield added.</p><p class=”p1″>In late September, President Donald Trump issued an order federalizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to protect federal property, despite objections from local officials.</p><p class=”p1″>”After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority” to federalize the National Guard, Monday’s order stated.</p><p class=”p1″><em>This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 72,000 acres in five days, continues to rage and is now accompanied by two additional fires emerging nearby, according to officials.
Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 72,460 acres and has only reached 7% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.
While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 800 structures are threatened by this wildfire.
Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.
Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.
On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”
An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.
Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”
Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.
The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,200 acres as of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 348 acres, Cal Fire said.
As of Tuesday, the Rosa Fire is 5% contained and the Gold Fire is 0% contained, officials said.
The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.
Upcoming ‘upgrade’ to Holocaust Museum exhibit on US response to Nazi Germany sparks some staff concerns: Sources
(WASHINGTON) — An exhibit at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum that takes a critical look at the United States’ response to Nazi Germany is slated to temporarily close after Labor Day for upgrades, sparking concern among some staff over what potential changes could be made amid President Donald Trump’s sweeping review of museums and their programming, sources tell ABC News.
On Sept. 2, the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to temporarily close its “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit through Feb. 2026 to conduct an “upgrade,” according to an internal email sent to staff in June and obtained by ABC News.
The staff-wide email, sent after Trump signed an executive order in March directing federal agencies and the Smithsonian to eliminate what he called divisive and “anti-American” content from museums and national parks, informed staff that exhibit teams at the museum would work to “upgrade the gallery and the exhibition.”
“The current plan is to close the exhibition on September 2, 2025 (the day after Labor Day) and reopen on February 28, 2026 (just before the busy season),” the email read. “Once closed, Technical Services, Operations, Exhibit Experience, and Collections Services will work together to upgrade the gallery and the exhibition. Once the work is completed, ‘Americans and the Holocaust’ can remain open through 2032 with little to no additional support. Please feel free to reach out with questions and concerns.”
The email does not state specifically if or what would be upgraded or list any planned changes to the exhibit’s editorial content. It was sent to staff prior to the Trump administration’s recent letter to the Smithsonian Institution requesting a “comprehensive internal review” of eight of its museums. While the Holocaust Memorial Museum is not part of the Smithsonian Institution, it receives millions in federal funding as well as private donations.
Sources tell ABC News that news that the temporary closure of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit has increased concerns among some staffers who had been worried about the museums’ direction under the new administration, after Trump in April fired and replaced five Democrats appointed to the board of the museum.
The concern also comes as other Holocaust museums are facing criticism over editorial changes, including New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, which reportedly removed images of Trump from an exhibit on hate speech last September. The museum’s vice chair told Jewish Currents that the exhibit opened just “prior to the election” and that she felt the museum “should not have any political candidates in any of our exhibits.”
When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum confirmed the planned closure of the exhibit and told ABC News that “there are no changes to the editorial content.”
“The Americans and the Holocaust exhibition was originally scheduled to be open for five years and has now been on display for more than seven. As a result, the gallery and exhibition needed work such as HVAC systems repairs, upgrading audio visual equipment and interactive tables, renewing copyrights that expired, and other maintenance,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore in 2024 we made the decision to close it temporarily during our lower visitation season to do this work which will be completed over the next few months so that the exhibition can remain open into 2032.”
A White House official told ABC News, “There are no plans to review the Holocaust Museum” and said that the closure of the exhibit is unrelated to the administration’s review of the Smithsonian museums.
In its letter to the Smithsonian Institution earlier this month, the White House lists eight museums that will be part of its initial Smithsonian review, and does not include the Holocaust Memorial Museum. “Additional museums will be reviewed in Phase II,” the letter says.
The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit, introduced in 2018 to mark the museum’s 25th anniversary, presents a critical look at how the United States responded to the Holocaust and how factors like “the Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism, and antisemitism shaped responses to Nazism and the Holocaust in the United States,” according to the museum’s public website.
One section of the exhibit examines “Obstacles to Immigration” and details how the 1924 National Origins Act was “designed to exclude ‘undesirable’ European immigrants, especially Italians, Slavs, and Jews.”
“Jews who hoped to flee Germany and Nazi-occupied territories faced additional obstacles,” the exhibit currently reads. “The Nazi regime implemented policies intended to pressure Jews to leave, but forced them to surrender most of their assets before doing so. At the same time, those who wished to immigrate to the United States had to prove that they would not become an economic burden after they arrived, which usually required finding a U.S. sponsor.”
The exhibit states that world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, “himself a refugee from Germany,” said in 1941 that the United States had created a “wall of bureaucratic measures” that prevented immigration.
One part of the exhibit asks, “Could the Allies have stopped the killing?” and states, “Beyond the military goal of defeating Nazism, the United States could have publicized information about Nazi atrocities, pressured the Allies and neutral nations to help endangered Jews, and supported resistance against the Nazis. These acts together might have reduced the death toll but would not have prevented the Holocaust.”
The exhibit also includes a copy of the Treasury Department’s report to then-President Roosevelt, which described the mass murder of Europe’s Jews as “one of the greatest crimes in history,” and states that “State Department staff had tried to ‘cover up their guilt’ through lies and misrepresentations.”
Since taking office, President Trump has sought to leave his mark on the museum, which sources say has heightened some staff concerns that an overhaul could be underway. His firing of Holocaust Museum board members appointed by President Joe Biden included the removal of Doug Emhoff, the former second gentleman of the United States, and led to Trump naming eight new board members.
Weeks after the new board members were put in place, staffers received the email informing them that the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit would be closing in September.
In recent months, some Trump-appointed members of the museum’s board, known as the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, have publicly called for an overhaul of the museum. Board member Martin Oliner, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, penned a June op-ed titled “Make the Holocaust Memorial Council great again,” in which he said that “in its current form” the museum was not fulfilling its “important role.”
“Thankfully, U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made combating antisemitism a priority of his second term, appears to understand these challenges and has begun cleaning house at the museum,” the op-ed stated.
Oliner, wrote that “the museum was designed when it was thought that antisemitism was a thing of the past, and it has moved on to combating other types of hate,” arguing that “a planned $150 million renovation of the main exhibit hall could make the museum even more woke and disconnected, a liberal monument to the dangers of immigration enforcement and conservative politics.”
The museum needs to show that “antisemitism is the world’s oldest hatred” and “teach its visitors about the story of Jewish survival,” Oliner wrote.
Man pleads guilty to neo-Nazi-inspired plot to bomb Nashville energy facility: DOJ
(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to plotting to using a weapon of mass destruction in a neo-Nazi-inspired plot to destroy an energy facility near Nashville, the Justice Department announced.
Skyler Philippi, 24, was arrested last November over his plans to attack Nashville’s power grid with a drone armed with explosives. According to the DOJ, charging documents showed Philippi conducted extensive research into how such an attack could serve to “shock the system,” as he relayed to one FBI confidential source who became aware of his plotting.
The FBI first began investigating Philippi last June after a confidential source who was in touch with him reported to the FBI his desire to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA near Columbia, Tennessee, according to prosecutors. Philippi also repeatedly espoused his adherence to white supremacist and accelerationist ideologies which promote the idea that a destabilizing terrorist attack on something like the nation’s energy sectors could serve to incite unrest that leads to civil war, prosecutors said.
“I definitely want to hit Nashville, like one hundred percent, I want to get Nashville,” Philippi said in one meeting recorded by undercover agents, according to charging documents. “I also know Louisville pretty g—— well, since I lived there. I spent about five months scouting out every single place [power station] and even coming up with a game plan to hit it as fast as I could. I had whole maps made, printed out on paper, to actually do that.”
In September of last year, Philippi and undercover FBI employees drove to an electrical substation he had allegedly researched previously. While in transit, Philippi ordered what he believed would be the equivalent of C-4 explosives from the informants, according to charging documents.
During their recon mission to the substation, agents recorded Philippi stating, “Holy s—. This will go up like a f—— Fourth of July firework,” charging documents said.
In a meeting days before his arrest, Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual and told the undercover agents “this is where the New Age begins,” and that it was “time to do something big” that would be remembered “in the annals of history,” according to the charging documents.
Philippi then drove with the FBI employees to the site of his operation and, as the undercover agents moved to their assigned positions as lookouts, he powered up the drone with what he believed was the explosive device attached to it, charging documents said. Philippi was then taken into custody.
The charging documents included one image that shows Philippi conducting a test of the drone, as well as another photo of him with the FBI undercover agents showing off what he believed were explosive devices.
Philippi faces a maximum penalty of life in prison in connection with his guilty plea. Sentencing is currently set for Jan. 8, 2026.
