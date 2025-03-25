Trump administration claims Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil misrepresented information on green card application



(NEW YORK) — The government has claimed that Palestinian protester Mahmoud Khalil intentionally misrepresented information on his green card application and therefore is inadmissible to the United States.

According to recent court filings, President Donald Trump’s administration said Khalil failed to disclose when applying for his green card last year that his employment by the Syria Office at the British Embassy in Beirut went “beyond 2022” and that he was a “political affairs officer” for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees from June to November 2023.

“Khalil is now charged as inadmissible at the time of his adjustment of status because he sought to procure an immigration benefit by fraud of willful misrepresentation of a material fact,” attorneys for the administration said in the filing.

The administration also claimed that Khalil did not tell the government that he was a member of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group.

The government arrested Khalil on March 8 after invoking a rarely used provision of immigration law that they said allows the secretary of state to revoke the legal status of people whose presence in the country could have “adverse foreign policy consequences.” The new accusations seem to represent an attempt to strengthen the administration’s justification for detaining Khalil and denying his release.

“Khalil’s First Amendment allegations are a red herring, and there is an independent basis to justify removal sufficient to foreclose Khalil’s constitutional claim,” the filing says.

“The additional charges the government filed last week are completely meritless,” Marc Van Der Hout, whose legal firm represents Khalil, told ABC News in response to a request for comment. “They show that the government has no case whatsoever on this bogus charge that his presence in the U.S. would have adverse foreign policy consequences. This case is purely about First Amendment protected activity and speech, and U.S. citizens and permanent residents alike are free to say what they wish about what is going on in the world.”

“Regardless of his allegations concerning political speech, Khalil withheld membership in certain organizations and failed to disclose continuing employment by the Syria Office in the British Embassy in Beirut when he submitted his adjustment of status application. It is black-letter law that misrepresentations in this context are not protected speech,” the government said in the filing.

During a State Department briefing Monday, spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked multiple times about whether the department now viewed prior work for UNRWA as grounds for disqualification for visa applicants — but she repeatedly declined to answer.

“If you lie in your efforts to come to the United States to get a visa for any reason, or for a green card, maybe there haven’t been repercussions, or we haven’t done things properly in the past. A lot of things have changed with the election of Donald Trump,” Bruce said in a general statement during the briefing.

Khalil, a leader of the encampment protests at Columbia last spring, was taken upon his initial detention from his student apartment building to 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan and then to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, before being transported to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Louisiana, according to his legal team.

Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Even as four wildfires continued to burn in Los Angeles County on Thursday, the blazes were already rewriting the record books.

Over the last nine days, seven fires have broken out across the nation’s second-largest metropolitan region, ravaging a combined area bigger than the 40 square miles that comprise the city of San Francisco and nearly twice the size of Manhattan, New York. An eighth fire ignited Monday night near Oxnard in neighboring Ventura County, but fire crews held it to 61 acres.

The two biggest infernos, the Palisades and the Eaton fires, are now among the most destructive blazes in California history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Tune into “Good Morning America” on Friday, Jan. 17, as ABC News and ABC owned stations kick off “SoCal Strong” (#SoCalStrong) coverage in support of Los Angeles-area communities amid the devastating wildfires. Coverage continues across ABC News programs and platforms.

As of Thursday morning, the Eaton Fire, which has burned 14,117 acres and destroyed more than 7,000 structures, was the second most destructive fire in state history behind the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California’s Butte County, which consumed 153,336 acres and leveled 18,804 structures, according to Cal Fire.

The Palisades Fire has surged to fourth on Cal Fire’s list of most destructive wildfires in the Golden State after destroying more than 5,000 structures and burning 23,713 acres of drought-parched land.

The 62 square miles comprising the fire zones are just a part of the 4,083 square miles that make up all of LA County.

Regarding the death toll from the fires, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is investigating 16 deaths in connection with the Eaton Fire. That makes it the fifth deadliest wildfire in state history, leaping over three fires that each caused 15 deaths — the Rattlesnake Fire of 1953 in Northern California, the 2003 Cedar Fire in San Diego, and the 2020 North Complex Fire in Northern California’s Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

The medical examiner is investigating nine deaths in connection with the Palisades Fire in the oceanfront community of Pacific Palisades, which ranks 14 on the list of deadliest California wildfires.

The Eaton and Palisades fires combined have burned an area the equivalent of 2,324 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseums, one of the biggest football stadiums in the country.

The Palisades Fire was 22% contained on Thursday, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was 55% contained.

The fires are expected to cost insurers as much as $30 billion, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs estimated in a report released this week. After accounting for non-insured damages, the total costs will balloon to $40 billion, the report said.

While Wednesday marked the third straight day the National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag alert for Los Angeles County, the winds were not as strong as expected overnight allowing residents and firefighters to breathe a sigh of relief that no new fires were reported.

Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish for the majority of Southern California on Thursday, according to the NWS. However, a red flag warning continues for the San Gabriel and Santa Susana mountains until 3 p.m. local time Thursday.

This morning and early afternoon, winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will continue for the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains and the I-5 corridor.

However, a red flag warning continues for the San Gabriel Mountains, 50 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Susana Mountains, about 30 miles north of downtown LA, until 3 p.m. local time Thursday.

A marine layer and even some clouds could bring a chance for a sprinkle to Southern California late Thursday and into Friday.

Up to more than 15,000 firefighters, including crews from outside the state and nation, are taking advantage of the calmer weather to increase fire containment lines, pre-position equipment in crews in vulnerable areas and use air tankers to coat hillsides in front of the burn areas with fire retardant in advance of the next Santa Ana wind event, officials said.

The NWS is forecasting a return of strong Santa Ana winds to the region next Monday and Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher told ABC News a big concern continues to be protecting communities where no fires have yet to emerge, saying, “The start that hasn’t happened I think is what kind of keeps us up.”

The causes of the fires remain under investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Meanwhile, FEMA is reporting that it has received more than 53,000 applications for emergency disaster aid.

About 80,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation.

Fire victims like Zaire Calvin of Altadena, whose sister Evelyn McClendon perished in a blaze that burned down their family home, shuddered to think of another blaze like the Eaton Fire igniting.

“It looked like a volcano,” Calvin told ABC News. “When you’re mourning your sister’s death, there’s no real understanding. There’s no understanding. There’s no way to even take it in.”

Calvin said residents like him, whose lives have been upturned by the fires, face an uncertain future as they decide whether to rebuild.

“Everyone is fighting,” Calvin said. “Everyone is literally just asking, leaning on each other to say, ‘What’s next? What’s the best thing to do?'”

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — A small medical transport jet carrying a child and her mother along with four other people was in the air for less than a minute after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport before coming down in a fiery “high-impact” crash near a busy mall Friday evening.

The Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, took off at 6:06 p.m. Friday, climbed to about 1,500 feet in the air and then rapidly descended, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Bill Hicks told reporters during a press briefing Saturday.

“The entire flight lasted less than a minute,” Hicks said.

All six people aboard the jet died in the crash, including the child, who had just received care from Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia and was returning home with her mother. There were also four crew members on board. All were Mexican citizens, according to a statement from the Mexican government.

In addition to those aboard the aircraft, at least one person in a vehicle died in the crash, and there were at least 19 other people on the ground — in parking lots, in cars and nearby homes — were injured, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said in an earlier press briefing Saturday.

There was no indication of a problem radioed from the flight deck of the jet back to Air Traffic Control before the crash, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters. “In fact, in the recording that we have, there is an attempt by air traffic controllers to get a response from the flight crew that they didn’t receive,” she said.

The NTSB has classified the crash as an accident.

The “high-impact” crash left debris scattered across four to five city blocks, Homendy said. Investigators have yet to recover the jet’s black box, which she said may have been damaged or destroyed.

“It could be intact,” she said. “But likely it is damaged. It may be fragmented.”

Philadelphia residents or business owners who find debris should email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov, Homendy said.

Earlier, the mayor said residents could also call 911 if they come across airplane debris.

Investigators will spend several days and, possibly, weeks collecting debris from the scene, the NTSB chair said.

At least five homes caught fire in the aftermath of the crash, Philadelphia officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The crash of the medical jet came just two days after an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with a regional American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport just outside Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

Homendy said her agency is able to carry out both investigations simultaneously.

“We are a highly skilled agency,” she said, adding that it’s not unusual for the board to investigate two incidents.

In a message posted on social media platform X, U.S. Transportation Sean Duffy called the back-to-back disasters a “heart-wrenching week.”

Regarding the Philadelphia crash, Duffy said, “We’re not going to have answers right away. It’s going to take time. But as I get those answers, I’m going to share it with all of you.”

lobo/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — As thousands of firefighters battled a series of raging wildfires across Los Angeles County, California officials warned the public that fire season should now be considered a yearlong event.

Multiple fires destroyed thousands of homes and prompted some 180,000 evacuations in January demonstrates that the so-called “fire season” is no longer just a spring and summer event, they said. They also emphasized that homeowners outside of fire-prone areas should still be prepared.

“Climate change has made fire season year-round and increased our ever-growing number of wildfires,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in an online post. “Firefighters and residents alike are now constantly on heightened alert for the threat of wildfires.”

The warning came just days after the National Interagency Fire Center released a report showing preliminary data on total acres burned in 2024 in the United States. It was 127% above the 10-year average of 55.9 million acres a year, the report said.

While Los Angeles County fire officials said firefighters are ready to respond to wildfires, they stressed that it is crucial more than ever for homeowners to step up their efforts to help reduce deaths and property damage.

“We can’t do this without your cooperation,” fire officials said. “Preparation and prevention go hand-in-hand.”

The notice went out even as Los Angeles fire officials said at a news conference that firefighters have had to rescue people who got trapped by the blazes because they did not heed mandatory evacuation orders.

At one point on Wednesday, six wildfires were burning at once over a 42-square-mile area of Los Angeles County.

Five fire-related deaths had previously been reported when the statement was posted.

However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the death toll was expected to rise.

At the time, the Hurst Fire was still burning out of control in Pasadena and Altadena, two neighboring communities about 11 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Two of the biggest fires — the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire — were 0% contained.

Los Angeles County fire officials also emphasized the importance of having a “Ready! Set! Go!” action plan and re-released a video the fire department put out last year showing steps residents can take to reduce the risk of death and property destruction.

Their recommended action plan includes creating defensible space around homes by removing debris and dry vegetation up to 200 feet in diameter of houses. It also recommends clearing pine needles and leaves from roofs and gutters.

However, in addition to “Ready! Set! Go!” officials advised residents to create a personalized disaster action plan detailing evacuation routes and meeting locations.

They also urged homeowners to learn how to turn off gas lines, propane lines and electrical circuits before evacuating.

“When there’s little time to react during an emergency, your personal wildfire action plan will help guide you and your family during those critical moments,” Deputy Chief David Richardson Jr. of the Los Angeles County Fire Department says in the “Ready! Set! Go!” instruction video.

While fire officials believe many residents affected by the Los Angeles fires were saved by creating a disaster action plan, it remains unclear how many lives may have been spared through acts of preparedness.

Los Angeles emergency officials said the unprecedented fire conditions, including hurricane-force Santa Ana winds and drought conditions that dried out vegetation, formed a perfect storm for the fires.

“No, LA County and all 29 fire departments in our country are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster,” said Chief Jim McDonnell of the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday.

He added that there were not enough firefighters to address all the fires that were currently burning at the same time in the County of Los Angeles.

 

