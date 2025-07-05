Trump administration deports 8 migrants to South Sudan

Trump administration deports 8 migrants to South Sudan

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration deported eight migrants to South Sudan, according to a Department of Homeland Security official, after the administration had to halt their deportation to a base in Djibouti.

“A district judge cannot dictate the national security and foreign policy of the United States of America,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said to ABC News. “This Independence Day marks another victory for the safety and security of the American people.”

The plane landed in South Sudan just before midnight EST on Friday.

The eight migrants, who DHS has alleged have serious criminal convictions, were the subject of a lawsuit that had halted their deportation to South Sudan and diverted them to a U.S. military base in Djibouti.

The conditions at the base, according to court filings, were both challenging for the detainees and ICE officials who were tasked with watching them.

The lawsuit made it all the way up to the Supreme Court and the court ruled that the Trump administration was not bound by a lower court order to keep them at a military facility in Djibouti.

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that the noncitizens the Trump administration moved to deport to South Sudan — and has since held temporarily in Djibouti in legal limbo — is not bound by a lower court order to keep them there as legal proceedings play out.

The decision is another win for the Trump administration and its unprecedented effort to deport immigrants to countries with which they have no ties and where they may face mistreatment.

In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court explained that when it lifted judge-imposed due process requirements for third-country removals last month the government can no longer be held to account for allegedly violating the requirements.

One of the lawyers representing the group of men called their deportation to South Sudan “punitive and unconstitutional.”

“Because of the Supreme Court’s procedural ruling, these men were denied an opportunity to contest their deportations to South Sudan based on their fear of torture or death,” said Trina Realmuto in a statement to ABC News. “The U.S. State Department warns Americans against all travel to South Sudan yet deported these men there without any due process. Make no mistake about it, these deportations were punitive and unconstitutional.”

-ABC News’ Laura Romero contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

ICE, Florida officials arrest over 750 in 4-day operation
ICE, Florida officials arrest over 750 in 4-day operation
Agents from ICE and various Florida law enforcement agencies make arrests near Miami, Florida this week. Image via ICE

(MIAMI) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and law enforcement from the state of Florida have arrested 780 migrants who are in the United States illegally in a four-day operation beginning Monday, according to statistics obtained by ABC News.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Tidal Wave” uses ICE’s 287(g) authority, which allows for state and local law enforcement agencies to be deputized and to arrest those in the U.S. illegally. State and local agencies allow for ICE to be in jails and on task forces, according to the agency.

“I think the main reason why this operation is significant is because it’s the first of its kind,” Todd Lyons, the acting ICE director, told ABC News. “It’s one that not only we’ve been doing what we have, but we have surged all our federal partners together along with Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement [and] Removal Operations, which are all the enforcement arms of ICE, but we’re also using all our 287(g) partners in the state of Florida. We’re using state, local and county law enforcement agencies to assist us in our operations.

“So this is one of the first large-scale missions we’ve done like this ever,” he added. “We brought a ‘whole the government’ approach with cooperative jurisdictions that want to help ICE secure communities in neighborhoods and remove public safety threats from our neighborhoods.”

The partnerships are a “force multiplier,” he said.

“State troopers, local police officers, county sheriffs — they’re our eyes and ears,” he said. “They encountered these criminal aliens out and about during their regular duties, and they’re able to go ahead and identify those public safety threats for us.”

ICE and officials from Florida law enforcement, which includes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, arrested 275 people in four days with final orders of removal — meaning they can be removed from the country in short order.

Madison Sheahan, who serves as the ICE deputy director, told ABC News that the partnerships will continue.

“We’ve seen historic partnerships with the state of Texas that has been going on and being able to expand. We’ve seen historic partnerships in Virginia as well as many other states that are coming to the table, even states that you wouldn’t necessarily always think of as border states,” she said.

These 287(g) operations will continue across the country in partnership with state and federal law enforcement, resulting in successful enforcement operations, according to the officials.

Since the beginning of the administration, there have been 428 new 287(g) agreements signed with state and local law enforcement agencies, representing a 371% increase, Lyons noted.

Lyons said the partnerships with state and local law enforcement are “making communities safer.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump says he’ll ‘look’ at deporting Musk as feud reignites
Trump says he’ll ‘look’ at deporting Musk as feud reignites
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday his administration will “have to take a look” at deporting Elon Musk after the billionaire reignited the feud with the president over his spending bill.

Musk, a South African national and a naturalized U.S. citizen, made several weekend X posts slamming Republicans over the “Big Beautiful Bill,” arguing that it was adding more debt.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!,” Musk posted Monday afternoon.

Trump pushed back with a Truth Social post early Tuesday claiming Musk was upset about the bill eliminating the electric vehicle mandate and that “Elon would have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

When asked by reporters later in the morning if he would deport Musk, Trump said, “We’ll have to take a look.”

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” he said.

Musk posted his response to Trump’s Tuesday morning comments on X.

“So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now,” Musk wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FEMA denies North Carolina request for 100% cost-sharing of Hurricane Helene relief
FEMA denies North Carolina request for 100% cost-sharing of Hurricane Helene relief
Allison Joyce/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied North Carolina’s request for the agency to match 100% of the state funds for Helene cleanup, according to a letter sent from the acting FEMA administrator to the governor of North Carolina.

“After a careful and thorough review of all the information available, including that contained in your initial request for a cost share adjustment and appeal, we have concluded that an extension of the 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for an additional 180 days under major disaster declaration FEMA-4827-DR is not warranted,” acting Administrator David Richardson wrote in the letter.

The cost-sharing request comes from a Biden administration directive to match 100% of the funds that the state puts in to share costs of the disaster cleanup after Hurricane Helene devastated the state as a Category 4 storm in September 2024.

Over 230 people were killed by the storm, with at least 72 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, alone, amid record flooding throughout western North Carolina

Traditionally, there is a cost-sharing model with a 75% federal absorption of costs to 25% for states, but that was changed under the Biden administration to match the costs 100%.

It is unclear how FEMA would split costs between states and the federal government for future disaster relief.

In a statement, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said the denial will cost state residents “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“The money we have to pay toward debris removal will mean less money towards supporting our small businesses, rebuilding downtown infrastructure, repairing our water and sewer systems and other critical needs,” he said.

The funding debate is occurring as the Department of Homeland Security weighs how to eliminate the agency while still giving states funding for disasters.

At the center of the plan is Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who has personally weighed how to cut the agency.

“The president has indicated he wants to eliminate FEMA as it exists today and to have states have more control over their emergency management response,” Noem said on May 8, adding that the agency has “failed” in its mission and should be eliminated or downsized. “He wants to empower local governments and support them and how they respond to their people,”

FEMA has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Still, an internal review of FEMA this month indicated the agency is “not ready” for the 2025 hurricane season.

“As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood, thus FEMA is not ready,” the review said, citing staffing limitations, hiring and a lack of coordination with states as the Trump administration attempts to reorganize and diminish FEMA.

The decision comes as the United States anticipates above-average hurricane activity on the Atlantic coast this year, with between 13 and 19 named storms expected.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.