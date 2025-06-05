Trump administration, for 1st time, returns wrongly deported migrant to US

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A wrongly deported Guatemalan man has been returned to the United States, marking the first time the Trump administration has brought back a deportee based on a judge’s order.

The man, who was wrongly deported to Mexico, was returned to the U.S. on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.

The return of the man, identified in court filings as O.C.G., is the first instance in which the Trump administration, in the midst of a sweeping immigration crackdown, has brought a deportee back to the U.S. after a judge ordered their return.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy ordered the Trump administration to “take all immediate steps” to return O.C.G. after he was “placed on a bus and sent to Mexico,” a country where he said he was previously held for ransom and raped, according to court filings.

O.C.G., according to court documents, illegally entered the U.S. in March 2024 and was deported. After he subsequently reentered the United States. O.C.G. attested during immigration proceedings that he was afraid of being sent to Mexico, leading a judge to grant him a withholding of removal to that country.

Judge Murphy found that O.C.G. was likely to succeed in showing that “his removal lacked any semblance of due process.”

“No one has ever suggested that O.C.G. poses any sort of security threat.” Murphy said in his order in May. “In general, this case presents no special facts or legal circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongfully loaded onto a bus and sent back to a country where he was allegedly just raped and kidnapped.”

After O.C.G. was sent to Mexico, authorities removed him to Guatemala, where he said he had to remain in hiding until his return, according to court filings.

O.C.G. is one of the original plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit filed in Massachusetts that challenges removals to third countries.

Army to go ‘bigger’ to mark its 250th. Could it be the military parade Trump wants?
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Army says it’s looking at options to make its 250th birthday celebration in June “bigger,” with possible demonstrations and vehicle displays on the National Mall in a multi-day event that could also include a military parade, although officials say no decisions have been made.

The Army celebration, which has been in the works for several months, has fueled speculation that President Donald Trump will try to turn the event into the kind of grand military parade he wanted in his first administration. Trump shares a birthday with the Army on June 14.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

D.C. city officials told reporters this week they had been approached about a parade route from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, into Washington. Two other U.S. officials confirmed a military parade was under discussion, although it was unclear how big the parade would be.

“Military tanks on our streets would not be good. If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Heather Hagan, a U.S. Army spokeswoman, said Tuesday that a decision on the parade was “pre-decisional.” She noted that the Army is planning to celebrate its milestone birthday with “multiple events” leading up to June 14, including a festival on the National Mall.

“We intend to have a national level celebration to increase pride in America and America’s Army,” she wrote in a statement. “Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration bigger, with more capability demonstrations, static displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

Trump’s 2018 vision for a parade included vintage aircraft and fighter jets swooping over the streets of Washington with heavy tanks below. But the event never materialized as city officials pushed back and cost estimates topped tens of millions of dollars.

If a parade were to take place, it would significantly impact the city’s infrastructure, according to city officials. Bowser said the 14th Street Bridge would need to be tested before the event.

The iconic bridge has undergone several significant repairs and maintenance in recent decades, most notably after the 1982 Air Florida Flight 90 crash.

Jeff Sperbeck, NFL star John Elway’s longtime agent, dies following golf cart incident
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images, FILE

(LA QUINTA, Calif.) — Former NFL star John Elway’s longtime business partner and former agent died Wednesday after reportedly falling from a golf cart.

Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died Wednesday after an accident Saturday evening in La Quinta, California, the Riverside County Coroner confirmed to ABC News.

It was not confirmed yet who was driving the golf cart.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) responded to a 911 call about a person falling from a golf cart on the 53200 block of Humboldt Blvd in La Quinta. Emergency personnel transported the injured person to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, though sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Because the incident occurred in a private community and involved a golf cart rather than a regular vehicle, standard traffic laws may not apply.

Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories.

The NFL star later served as the Broncos’ general manager and executive vice president before transitioning to a consultant role, which ended in March 2023.

Sperbeck had represented over 100 football players in his 30-year career as an NFL agent.

Helicopter rotor retrieved from Hudson River days after deadly crash
James Devaney/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The rotor of the helicopter from last week’s deadly crash has been retrieved from the Hudson River, four days after the devastating accident that killed all six people on board, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The recovery of the rotor system included the transmission and the roof beam, the NTSB said on Monday night, adding: “They also recovered the tail rotor system.”

The main fuselage, which includes the cockpit and cabin, had already been recovered, the NTSB said.

“Key components of the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last week were recovered Monday, greatly aiding the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the fatal accident,” the statement said, in part.

It credited the efforts to divers from the New York Police Department, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management.

“The evidence will be taken to a secure location for further examination,” the NTSB statement said.

“Recovery efforts are now finished,” it added.

The pilot, Seankese “Sam” Johnson, was taking a family of Spanish tourists — Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children, ages 4, 8 and 10 — on a tour when the chopper crashed on April 10.

Video showed the helicopter plunging into the 5-foot-deep water near Jersey City, New Jersey, without its tail rotor or main rotor blade.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. The helicopter wasn’t equipped with any flight records, the NTSB said.

New York Helicopter Tours, the company behind the helicopter, has shut down its operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said it will launch an immediate review of the tour operator’s license and safety record.

