Trump administration guts USAID’s humanitarian office, despite pledge to preserve its work

Trump administration guts USAID’s humanitarian office, despite pledge to preserve its work
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Dozens of officials in the U.S. Agency for International Development’s humanitarian aid bureau received termination notices over the weekend, despite prior assurances from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the agency’s “core lifesaving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and substance assistance” would be preserved.

Beginning late Friday night, several now-former employees at the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance received termination letters from personnel officers at USAID, according to copies of those letters obtained by ABC News.

BHA is the government’s lead federal agency for international emergency disaster relief, working closely with the military to provide humanitarian aid in the wake of earthquakes, typhoons, hurricanes and other global natural disasters.

Serena Simeoli, a Humanitarian Aid Adviser to the Military at BHA, told ABC News that she received a termination letter on Friday night, but that it was not addressed to her and did not include her name or contract number — so she remains “confused” about what to do.

Simeoli said her small team of some 60 employees had assisted during “sudden-onset disasters, complex emergencies,” including the earthquakes in Haiti and Syria, typhoons in the Philippines, hurricanes in the Caribbean, and the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Without BHA, “it is going to be very challenging” for the U.S. to play a meaningful role in global emergency relief, “and I think I’m a little scared to think how it might go without us,” Simeoli said.

“The work that we do it matters, and we won’t know how much it matters until we’re presented with another catastrophic disaster,” she warned.

“I’ve devoted so much of my life to this organization … I would work around the clock because I believed in what we were doing,” Simeoli said. “It’s pretty painful to see and to be a part of what’s been happening.”

Another former BHA official said some colleagues reported receiving multiple termination notices, including some during the overnight hours this weekend.

That official, a former Marine, said that during his tenure with USAID he had responded to some of the world’s most challenging natural disasters .

“It makes me seriously question why I dedicated my entire adult life to carrying water in the most dangerous places in the world for our government and its people,” said the person, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

Rubio wrote in a late January memo that he would grant an emergency waiver to allow USAID’s humanitarian missions to continue — but noted that the “resumption is temporary in nature.”

A State Department representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the world’s most active, erupts for 7th time
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the world’s most active, erupts for 7th time
Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images

(KILAUEA, HI) — One of the world’s most active volcanoes, located in Kilauea, Hawaii, erupted for the seventh time since December, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. local time Monday, the volcano released a “small, sporadic splatter foundation,” which then continued to increase in intensity until 6:41 p.m., when the eruptions began.

“Episode 7 of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption began at 6:42 p.m. HST on Jan. 27 and is currently feeding a small flow onto the crater floor,” USGS said in an advisory statement posted Monday evening. “Lava fountains are 100-120 ft high and eruption is likely to last 10-20 hours.”

The lava flow has covered 15-20% of the volcano’s crater floor, with additional lava flow emerging from the south side of the cone appearing at 7:35 p.m. local time.

“HVO (Hawaii Volcano Observatory) continues to closely monitor Kilauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then,” USGS said.

USGS said that the eruption is contained within the closed area of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, but warned about the risk of volcanic gas creating a haze of “vog” — volcanic smog — entering the atmosphere.

“Water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind,” USGS said in a statement.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service encouraged people to stay away from the volcano’s enclosed area, since “high levels of volcanic gas and strands of volcanic glass are among the hazards.”

The eruption is under an orange warning, meaning the volcano is either currently erupting without any volcanic ash emissions, or it is “exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption, timeframe uncertain,” according to the USGS website.

The USGS has provided a live stream for viewers to monitor activity. This intermittent series of eruptions began on Dec. 23, 2024, said the agency.

There are about 170 potentially active volcanoes, including Kilauea, in the United States, according to the USGS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chicago’s O’Hare airport issues ground stop amid snow, as storm moves east
Chicago’s O’Hare airport issues ground stop amid snow, as storm moves east
ABC News

(CHICAGO) — Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport issued a ground stop on Friday, pausing departures amid snowy and icy conditions.

The stop came as the clipper system that brought heavy snow and airport delays to the Upper Midwest on Thursday is moving on Friday morning through the Illinois city.

Up to 10 inches of snow fell in the Upper Midwest on Thursday. Ten states are now on snow alert, stretching from Wisconsin down through the mountains of North Carolina.

 A band of moderate snow with low visibility is moving into Chicago just in time for their morning commute.

A dusting to 1 inch is possible, just enough to make the roads very slick and dangerous in the city.

Also this morning, snow is moving through Michigan and Ohio and on its way to the Northeast.

This afternoon and evening the rain and snow will move into the I-95 corridor making roads slick.

Rain and snow will continue for the I-95 corridor into early Saturday morning.

Most areas will see only a dusting, the same as Chicago, but this could be enough to make roads dangerously slick, as temps fall to near freezing.

Locally about 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in the mountains of West Virginia and into western NY, and northern New England.

Locally more than a foot possible in the highest elevations.

Christmas Eve rain or snow in the Northeast?

Another storm system is expected for Christmas Eve in the Northeast, with rain and snow possible.

Rain and snow could fall along the I-95 corridor on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

With this storm, the highest chance for accumulating snow will be in upstate NY and in New England. It is too early to say how much snow is possible.

An arctic plunge will move into the Northeast this weekend, as temperatures fall into the teens and single digits Saturday night into Sunday.

Wind chills could be below zero for inland areas and in the single digits even for coastal major cities.

Looking ahead, warmer weather is forecast after Christmas for the Northeast and most of eastern U.S.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DC plane crash marks first major commercial crash in US since Buffalo crash in 2009
DC plane crash marks first major commercial crash in US since Buffalo crash in 2009
Map of the area around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the layout of Runway 33, which the regional American Airlines jet was approaching at the time of the collision with the Army Black Hawk helicopter, according to officials. Via ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The crash involving a regional aircraft and a Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday marks the first major commercial crash in the United States since 2009.

The last crash took place on Feb. 12, 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed during landing near Buffalo Niagara International Airport, killing all 49 people onboard.

There have been other deadly incidents in the U.S., such as the Asiana runway crash at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Three people died when Flight 214 came in to the airport too low and too slow, hit a seawall and sheared the tail section and left engine off the plane as it spun down the runway.

One of the three who was killed was run over by an emergency vehicle responding to the crash.

Nearly 200 people were also injured in that crash, which was blamed on the Asiana Airlines pilots mismanaging the autopilot system, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The last fatality on a plane in the U.S. came in 2018 when a woman was partially sucked out of a Southwest Airlines window.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan died in that incident, when Flight 1380 suffered engine failure and had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.