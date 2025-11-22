Trump administration moves to narrow the scope of the Endangered Species Act: What that means

(NEW YORK) — A proposal from the Trump administration to revise the Endangered Species Act could have critical impacts on the most vulnerable animals, plants and habitats throughout the U.S., according to environmental advocates.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of the Interior outlined several rules within the ESA that it plans to roll back.

Included in the proposed revisions are changes to the listing of protected species and critical habitat (50 CFR part 424), which would be based on the “best scientific and commercial data available,” according to the Interior Department.

This would make economics a factor in what was previously science-based decision-making, Susan Holmes, executive director of the Endangered Species Coalition, told ABC News.

“For example, if the Trump administration determined that the economic harm to a golf course would be greater than protections for the Florida panther, then they could make that determination,” she said. “It would essentially potentially put money over the science.”

The Interior Department has also proposed changes to the 4(d) provision, which casts a blanket protection over threatened species, which presumptively prohibits killing or harming them unless federal agencies outline species-specific alternatives. The revision would require species-specific rules tailored to each threatened species instead.

“Overturning the 4(d) rule would remove protections for threatened species, make it more difficult to list species in need, reduce habitat conservation and open loopholes to undermine protections for imperiled species,” animal welfare group Humane Society of the United States said.

Conservation group Defenders of Wildlife said it would also deprive newly listed species from “automatically receiving protections from killing, trapping, and other forms of prohibited ‘take.'”

This could impact species now proposed for listing, such as the Florida manatee, California spotted owl, Greater sage grouse and Monarch butterfly.

“The rule provides an important safety net for vulnerable wildlife, giving species time to recover their populations before they become critically endangered,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, said in a statement.

The Interior Department said the change “aligns service policy with the National Marine Fisheries Service’s longstanding species-specific approach.”

The Trump administration is also proposing to restrict the amount of habitats that are protected under the ESA (50 CFR part 17). The rule would narrow the definition of “critical habitat” to exclude currently unoccupied but historic habitat.

According to the Interior Department, the revised framework provides “transparency and predictability for landowners and project proponents.”

“Habitat is the number one reason why species go extinct,” Holmes — from the Endangered Species Coalition — said. “We know, to protect a species, we have to protect the habitat where they live, where they breed, they feed.”

The move reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to “science-based conservation that works hand in hand with America’s energy, agricultural and infrastructure priorities,” Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik said in a statement.

“By restoring clarity and predictability, we are giving the regulated community confidence while keeping our focus on recovery outcomes, not paperwork,” Nesvik said.

Changes on a rule on interagency cooperation (50 CFR part 402) would make it easier for federal agencies to greenlight projects such as mining, drilling, logging and overdevelopment without fully assessing the impact on threatened and endangered species or their habitats, according to Defenders of Wildlife.

The Endangered Species Coalition’s Holmes told ABC News that “there would be less compliance, less consultation between the federal agencies.”

The proposal seeks to return to the 2019 consultation framework by reinstating definitions of “effects of the action” and “environmental baseline,” according to the Interior Department.

Since the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1973, it has saved 99% of listed species from extinction since its inception, a study published in 2019 found. It has since become one of the nation’s bedrock environmental laws.

Wildlife and environmental advocates condemned the proposed revisions.

Revisions to these rules would “drastically weaken protection for endangered species,” Holmes said.

“These devastating proposals disregard proven science and risk reversing decades of bipartisan progress to protect our shared national heritage and the wildlife that make America so special,” Andrew Bowman, president and CEO at Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement.

The Humane Society of the United States described the move as “yet another attack on wildlife” by the Trump administration.

“The proposal to repeal this rule is completely reckless,” Block said. “Even if they are listed as ‘threatened’ under the ESA, species could become extinct without its protections.”

Environment advocates also accused the Trump administration of failing to “read the room” in terms of how Americans feel about protecting nature.

Polling data published in June 2025 found that four out of five Americans support the ESA, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The polling also found that 81% of Americans say they are concerned about the environment, including the welfare of animals and including nature, and that 70% factor the value of nature into government decision-making.

In addition, 84% of those polled believe the U.S. should focus on preventing endangered species from becoming extinct, and 78% support the goals of the ESA.

“Trump’s attacks on the Endangered Species Act seriously misread the room. Most people are not going to allow the sacrifice of our natural world to a bunch of billionaires and corporate interests,” Kristen Boyles, an attorney with environmental law group Earthjustice, said in a statement.

The attempt to alter the ESA follows other attacks against wildlife by the Trump administration this year, including proposals to rescind the Roadless Rule and Public Lands Rule, according to the environmental organization Sierra Club.

If the proposed rules were to come into effect, they would benefit industry and developers, the advocates said.

“The Trump administration is stopping at nothing in its quest to put corporate polluters over people, wildlife and the environment,” Sierra Club Executive Director Loren Blackford said in a statement. “After failing in their latest attempt to sell off our public lands, they now want to enable the wholesale destruction of wildlife habitat for a short-term boost in polluters’ bottom lines.”

In a statement to ABC News, the White House said the proposed rules will streamline protections under the ESA.

“President Trump is cutting red tape across the administration — including at the Department of Interior, where he is making it easier to delist recovered species and focus protections where they are truly needed,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told ABC News in an emailed statement. “Joe Biden expanded bureaucracy and sowed confusion, but President Trump and Secretary Burgum are returning power to Americans by eliminating regulatory barriers and respecting private property while maintaining core conservation goals.”

A 30-day period of public comment is in place following the Interior Department’s proposal.

Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff
Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_MelodeeBuzzard_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office</figcaption></figure><p class=”p1″>(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — California authorities trying to&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325″><span class=”s1″>track down missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard</span></a>&nbsp;say it appears she was seen earlier this month, but her mother is still not cooperating with investigators.</p><p class=”p2″>Evidence points to Melodee being with her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.</p><p class=”p2″>Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven outside of Santa Barbara County and as far as Nebraska, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities said they believe Ashlee Buzzard was driving a rented white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101.</p><p class=”p2″>The sheriff’s office said Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating and hasn’t given authorities any information about Melodee’s whereabouts.</p><p class=”p2″>”The primary goal of this investigation is to verify the location and welfare of Melodee Buzzard and ensure that she is safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p class=”p2″>Authorities&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/santa-barbara-authorities-search-missing-girl/story?id=126576325″><span class=”s1″>announced last week they were looking for Melodee,</span></a>&nbsp;initially saying she hadn’t been seen since October 2024. The department later said she had been spotted as recently as August 2025, and a sheriff’s spokesperson described her disappearance as “suspicious.” It appears Melodee was homeschooled for at least the last few years, according to the sheriff’s office.</p><p class=”p2″>As authorities continue their search, the sheriff’s office is asking community members to not conduct their own investigations.</p><p class=”p2″>”While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress,” the department said.</p><p class=”p2″>The sheriff’s office urges anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since Oct. 7 to call the department at 805-681-4150. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171 or&nbsp;<a href=”http://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip”><span class=”s1″>www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip</span></a>.</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Over 25 million under alert for severe weather, flash flooding in Northeast
Over 25 million under alert for severe weather, flash flooding in Northeast
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The threat for severe weather on Saturday is shifting east, putting more than 25 million people on alert from eastern Pennsylvania up into southern Maine.

This includes those in Philadelphia, New York City; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Poughkeepsie, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine.

Damaging winds, large hail, and lightning will be possible early Saturday evening into the overnight across this area, with a slim risk of a few brief tornadoes.

Flash flooding will also be a concern for some of these areas, with the highest risk (Level 2 of 4) stretching from Philadelphia to Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain from overlapping and training storms will be capable of producing localized to scattered areas of flash flooding, especially with the heaviest downpours or in areas known to flood.

These storms will begin firing off after noon on Saturday and continue into the overnight hours.

The inclement weather is expected to hit Philadelphia to New York City from 2 to 8 p.m., with some lingering rain into the overnight; Poughkeepsie and Hartford up into Springfield, Massachusetts, as early as 2 p.m., continuing to about 6 to 8 p.m.; and Portland down to Boston from 4 to 10 p.m., with heavy rain continuing overnight.

Boston is not facing the highest threat for flash flooding or severe weather, but strong storms are expected to roll through the area.

Rain showers will continue to linger into the first half of Sunday as this cold front continues to move through the region, with the region drying out Sunday afternoon into the early evening.

Behind the cold front that is triggering these storms will be noticeably cooler air for Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billion-dollar disaster data returns, but this time it’s not being run by the federal government
Billion-dollar disaster data returns, but this time it’s not being run by the federal government
People inspect the area among the rubbles of burnt houses during Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States, January 9, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — For decades, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s billion-dollar disaster dataset put a dollar figure on the cost of climate change and severe weather events. Understanding the scope and frequency of weather-related damage helped first responders, the insurance industry, and researchers with their planning, recovery operations, and assessments.

But in May, the Trump administration announced it was shutting down the website that hosted the dataset. That made it difficult for the public and experts to track the impact of major disasters, as the program used a combination of private and public data, some of which was not available to organizations outside the government.

However, Climate Central, a nonprofit research organization comprised of scientists and communicators, announced on Monday it brought the billion-dollar disaster dataset back to life. And, it’s being run by the very scientist, Adam Smith, who once managed it at NOAA and who is now Climate Central’s Senior Climate Impacts Scientist.

“The billion-dollar disaster analysis is vital in demonstrating the economic impact of extreme weather and climate events, which helps communities understand the real-world consequences of climate change and the increasing impact of these different events,” said Smith

“I would also say this dataset was simply too important to stop being updated,” Smith added. “We’ve seen a widespread demand for its revival from many aspects of society and industry, including the private sector, academia, local community decision makers, even Congress.”

Smith said Climate Central was able to replicate all the data sources and partnerships that supplied the original NOAA dataset.

In the months since the website was taken offline, Climate Central has recorded 14 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the United States. It estimates the total damage exceeds $101 billion.

Among those events, the Los Angeles wildfires in January were the costliest disaster of 2025 and the costliest wildfire on record, with more than $60 billion in damage, nearly double the previous record, according to Climate Central.

“This kind of helps deliver the fact that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of some types of extreme events leading to more damages,” Smith said.

The Climate Central announcement comes after the former team responsible for climate.gov, a popular climate information website that stopped publishing new content in July after the Trump administration fired its staff, relaunched the site as climate.us with the help of several nonprofits.

Among the content, climate.us is now hosting the Fifth National Climate Assessment, one of the most comprehensive reports on the impacts of climate change in the U.S. The Trump administration took down that report and its accompanying website in June.

Climate Central said its disaster dataset uses the same peer-reviewed methodologies as the NOAA version and that it intends to regularly update the information, even expanding upon what’s available in the future. And if previous years are any indication, the cost of climate change will keep growing.

“Over the last 10 years, a conservative view of this analysis, these billion-dollar disasters alone have contributed more than $1.5 trillion in total direct losses. And I’d say that’s even a conservative investment because we’re not able to quantify things like environmental degradation, mental and physical healthcare-related calls after a disaster, or the supply chain ripple effects after a disaster,” Smith said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.