Trump administration ordered to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of another man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in violation of a court order.
The order to facilitate the return of Jordin Alexander Melgar-Salmeron, a 31-year-old Salvadoran who was deported last month minutes after a federal appeals court barred his removal, is the fourth known case of a migrant ordered to be returned to the U.S. after being wrongly removed.
Two of the migrants, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia and a Guatemalan man identified in court papers as O.C.G. who was wrongly deported to Mexico, have been returned to the U.S.
On Tuesday, the three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals found that Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation was “improper” because it “contradicted” the government’s assurances to the court that it would not remove him.
The court ordered the administration to facilitate the return of Melgar-Salmeron “as soon as possible” to “ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”
The Trump administration was also ordered to file a declaration from an individual with personal knowledge about the 31-year-old’s current physical location and what steps the government will take to facilitate Melgar-Salmeron’s return to the U.S.
According to court records, Melgar-Salmeron had been in immigration detention in the U.S. for two years following a prison sentence for possessing an “unregistered sawed-off shotgun.” In April, Immigration and Customs Enforcement scheduled his removal for May 9.
But on May 7, minutes after a federal appeals court barred Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation, he was removed to El Salvador.
(WASHINGTON) — When three service members sued the Trump administration in March over its transgender military ban, they hoped to continue to serve their country while their cases moved forward in federal court.
However, after the Supreme Court ruled last week that the Trump administration can enforce the ban amid the pending lawsuits, Cmdr. Emilly Shilling, Maj. Erica Vandal and 2nd Lt. Nicholas Talbott told ABC News they feel that the rug has been pulled from under them.
Decorated Navy pilot Shilling described the ruling as “heartbreaking.”
Talbott, a platoon leader in the U.S. Army Reserve from Ohio, sued the Trump administration in 2017 over the president’s first transgender military ban.
“It’s so enraging that we have to keep going through this,” he said.
In March, federal judges granted preliminary injunctions in both Talbott vs. Trump and Shilling vs. Trump, preventing the Department of Defense from initiating separation proceedings against any transgender service member while the lawsuits are pending.
Vandal, another plaintiff in the Talbott case who has served in the Army for 14 years, told ABC News that the Supreme Court’s May 6 decision was “a blow.”
With their cases pending in court, Shilling, Vandal and Talbott are now facing what they say is a gut-wrenching decision: voluntarily separate from the military or get kicked out.
‘Irreparable harm’
According to a memo issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week following the Supreme Court ruling, approximately 1,000 Service members who have self-identified as being diagnosed with gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process.
Transgender service members have until June 6 to self-identify and begin the voluntary separation process, while transgender service members serving in the reserve forces have until July 7 to voluntarily separate, the memo said.
A new memo issued by the office of the Pentagon’s Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness on Thursday laid out some guidance related to those who don’t self-identify.
According to the memo, after June 6 military commanders will be told to identify people in their units who have a diagnosis or history of gender dysphoria or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria. That will initiate a referral to an annual health check-up that begins what could be a lengthy process for each person that could lead to their removal from the military.
Shilling is the president of Sparta Pride, an organization advocating for 2,400 transgender people in the military and those who hope to join. She said that although the legal cases are “very much alive,” enforcing the ban in the meantime is causing “irreparable harm” to people’s careers.”
A ruling is still pending on the Talbott injunction in a D.C. appeals court, but the 6-3 Supreme Court decision lifting the Shilling injunction impacts all plaintiffs and transgender service members.
The Supreme Court did not explain its decision, but said that the order would expire if the justices take up the case on the merits and issue a ruling striking it down. Shilling, an officer who is eligible for retirement at 20 years of service in September, said that she is seeking legal counsel and is still “contemplating” her decision.
The Pentagon estimates more than 4,200 active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, which is the military’s metric for tracking the number of transgender troops. Advocacy groups have put the actual number of trans service members much higher, at around 15,000.
There are 2.1 million active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members.
Vandal, who is married with two children and based on Fort Drum in upstate New York, said that the “uncertainty” during this time has been a “burden” for her family.
“I’m the sole breadwinner,” she said, adding that the “the Army touches on every aspect” of her family’s life — from housing and healthcare, to their social structures.
“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” the order said.
The order further argued that receiving gender-affirming medical care is one of the conditions that is physically and mentally “incompatible with active duty.”
Hegseth, who celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision and made controversial remarks about transgender troops last week, echoed this sentiment in a Feb. 7 memo, saying that “efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable.”
Vandal and Shilling said that the administration’s words are antithetical to their coming out journeys.
“If anything, I feel like I’m more honest with presenting who I authentically am, as opposed to hiding this entire aspect of me, and I think that ultimately, it’s made me a better leader,” Vandal said.
Vandal has served since 2011 and Shilling since 2005. During the bulk of their tenures, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT), a U.S. military policy in place from 1993 to 2011 allowed LGBTQ+ individuals to serve in the military as long as they didn’t disclose their sexual orientation.
The policy was repealed in 2011 but transgender service members were still banned from openly serving in the military until 2016, when then-President Barack Obama allowed them to serve openly for the first time.
The brief chapter of open service under Obama came to a close when Trump took office in 2017 and issued his first ban on transgender military members, which was reversed by Biden in 2021 and then brought back by Trump in 2025.
“[Those policies] kept me from truly embracing who I was and coming out to the world at large,” Vandal said.
Shilling told ABC News that fear of losing her job and her family kept her from coming out for years. But in 2019, under Trump’s first ban, she realized that she could no longer put on a “facade.”
“You get to this point where you’re just kind of on this burning bridge, and it’s either you cross it or there’s just kind of nothing left,” she said.
Shilling said that while coming out “cost me everything,” it eventually allowed her to become “a better leader” in the military and start a “wonderful” new chapter with her family.
‘Not the end of the war’
Amid the shifting policies, Talbott said that it took nine years for him to be able to enlist in the reserves. In 2017, he took on the Trump administration for the first time by becoming a named plaintiff in Stockman vs. Trump, a federal lawsuit challenging the first Trump ban. He was 23 at the time and trying to openly enlist.
“One door would close and I’d have to find another door that was unlocked and see if it was a path that I could pursue,” he said.
Talbot, who had dreamed of joining the military since he was a child, said that challenging the Trump administration in 2017 was a “heavy decision,” but he was encouraged to speak out by his late grandmother Rhoda Dineen.
While Stockman vs. Trump was still pending in federal court, Biden issued an executive order in 2021 revoking the Trump ban, making it possible for transgender service members to openly serve and paving the way for Talbott to enlist.
When Trump issued his second ban in January, Talbott said that suing was an “easy” decision.
As he faces his second legal challenge and another chapter in limbo, Talbot said that he is holding on to “hope.”
“This is just a battle. This is not the end of the war,” he said.
Even though Talbott’s grandmother died in 2020, he says her encouragement continues to inspire him.
“I like to think she’d be proud of me,” he told ABC News. “I’m certain she would be incredibly supportive of what I’m doing.”
ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Devin Dwyer and Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic National Committee’s Credentials subcommittee has recommended that the party should once again hold vice-chair elections over complaints that there were issues with how the balloting was conducted — a move that places its vice chairs David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta in jeopardy of losing their positions.
The recommendation, made after the committee’s vote on Monday, comes after the party-wide officer races in February. The subcommittee’s deliberations were based on a challenge filed by vice chair candidate Kalyn Free on how the election was conducted.
Free’s counsel argued that the way some of the voting was conducted allowed Hogg and Kenyatta to unfairly receive more votes than Free, who also sought a vice-chair role.
The resolution is not the final decision and neither Kenyatta nor Hogg are stripped of their titles in the meantime; it will have to be adopted or rejected by the entire DNC body in an electronic or in-person vote. The timing of this wider vote is unclear, but party officials said in statements after the vote that they want to act quickly.
The vote was based on a challenge Free filed in late February, before the eruption of a dispute between Hogg, whose separate organization Leaders We Deserve is supporting primary challengers to Democratic incumbents, and others in the party who believe the DNC needs to remain neutral.
But Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor who aims to reform the Democratic Party, claimed Monday that the committee vote can’t be disentangled from his dispute with the party.
“While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers’ elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” Hogg said in a statement after Monday’s vote.
Hogg argued that because of his announcement that his organization would support primary challengers, the DNC has “made it clear they were going to remove me… I ran to be DNC Vice Chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us. The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.”
Kenyatta, in a thread posted on X late Monday night, said he respects the vote, but is frustrated by it. He criticized the focus on Hogg, emphasizing his own work as a vice chair.
“I disagree with the ruling, but ultimately the committee voted and I respect their votes — even when I really disagree. Second, the press has been breathless in covering the main character they’ve chosen — David Hogg. They are rushing to do it again. I call BS,” Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state representative, wrote.
Kenyatta called the committee’s move a “slap in the face.” He added that he has done the work to keep the vice chair job and is “frustrated” Hogg wants to make it all about him.
In a statement to ABC News early Tuesday morning, Free, the DNC member and vice chair candidate who initially challenged the results, applauded the credentials committee for “righting this wrong.”
Free wrote, “I have always known that the Democratic Party is the party of free and fair elections. Today, the credentials committee of the DNC confirmed that correcting mistakes in process, and protecting democracy is more important than saving face. This was never about Malcolm Kenyatta or David Hogg. For me, this was about ensuring that the Democratic Party lives up to our ideals as the only political party to believe in and stand up for a free and fair democracy.”
In response to the decision, DNC Chair Ken Martin said he was “disappointed to learn that before I became Chair, there was a procedural error in the February Vice Chair elections.”
He added: “I thank all of our officers for their service, including Vice Chairs Kenyatta and Hogg, and look forward to continuing to work with them in their officer posts as this matter is resolved.”
(WASHINGTON) — Amid mixed messaging from top White House officials, President Donald Trump was asked directly on Monday whether his sweeping tariffs are negotiable or here to stay.
“They can both be true,” Trump responded. “There can be permanent tariffs and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs.”
For days, from Trump on down, administration officials have offered conflicting statements on whether countries can do anything to save themselves from the tariffs, which include a universal 10% tariff implemented over the weekend and what they claimed were more targeted “reciprocal” tariffs to take effect on Wednesday.
On Monday alone, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared he was tasked with negotiating with Japan while White House trade advisor Peter Navarro penned an editorial that the new policies are “not a negotiation.”
Bessent posted on social media that following a “very constructive phone discussion” with Japanese officials, Trump instructed him and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to “open negotiations to implement the President’s vision for the new Golden Age of Global Trade.”
Navarro wrote in the Financial Times that Trump wouldn’t be backing down from his “reciprocal” tariffs on nations the administration’s deemed the worst offenders in trade relations.
“This is about fairness, and no one can argue with that. This is not a negotiation,” Navarro wrote. “For the US, it is a national emergency triggered by trade deficits caused by a rigged system. President Trump is always willing to listen. But to those world leaders who, after decades of cheating, are suddenly offering to lower tariffs — know this: that’s just the beginning.”
When Trump announced the sweeping tariffs in the White House Rose Garden, he justified them as a response to a “national emergency” caused by trade deficits and unfair practices with global partners.
Since then, markets at home and abroad slumped. Foreign leaders recoiled, with some — like China — taking retaliatory action against the United States. Economists increased their odds of a recession this year.
Officials were pressed to justify the action on Sunday morning news shows, where again the confused messaging was apparent. Trump spent the weekend golfing as fallout from his tariff policy continued.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on the CBS News program “Face the Nation,” said tariffs were going to “stay in place for days and weeks” and that “this is the policy.”
Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, on ABC News’ “This Week,” boasted that 50 countries had reached out to the White House to negotiate tariffs.
Trump on Monday said they’re open to “fair deals” with foreign leaders that put “America first” — but that tariffs would stay in place in the meantime.
“We’re going to get fair deals and good deals with every country. And if we don’t, we’re going to have nothing to do with them. They’re not going to be allowed to participate in the United States,” he said.
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked Trump on Monday if he’d be open to a pause in tariffs to allow for negotiation.
“Well, we’re not looking at that,” Trump responded. “We have many, many, countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us, and they’re going to be fair deals. And in certain cases, they’re going to be paying substantial tariffs.”
A rumor of a possible 90-day tariff pause that circulated on Monday caused stocks to briefly spike into green territory before going back into the red when the White House denied the report.
Trump said in the Oval Office that he doesn’t “mind going through it,” seemingly a nod to the criticism and volatility of the market because he believes it’s worth it at the end of the day.
“So, it’s got to be very interesting,” he said. “It’s the only chance our country will have to reset the table because no other president would be willing to do what I’m doing or to even go through it. Now, I don’t mind going through it because I see a beautiful picture at the end.”
ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.