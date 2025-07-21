Trump administration releases FBI records on MLK Jr.’s assassination
(WASHINGTON) — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday announced the release of 230,000 files related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
“Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, available now at http://archives.gov/mlk,” Gabbard wrote in a post on X. “The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray’s former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more.”
James Earl Ray, a convicted robber and prison escapee, was identified as King’s killer after his fingerprint was found on the rifle used in the assassination and discarded near the murder scene. Police believe Ray shot King from a boarding house across from the Lorraine Motel after stalking the civil rights leader for more than two weeks.
In March 1969, Ray pleaded guilty to King’s murder to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to 99 years in prison, where he died in 1998.
Following Monday’s announcement, King’s family called for the documents’ release to be “viewed within their full historical context.”
“During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” his family said in a statement. “The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle, and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement.”
The family said that as it reviews the released files, “we will assess whether they offer additional insights beyond the findings our family has already accepted.” They also said they “strongly condemn any attempts to misuse these documents in ways intended to undermine our father’s legacy and the significant achievements of the movement.”
(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem came under fire from House Democrats while testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on her department’s 2026 budget on Wednesday.
The hearing quickly turned to immigration and featured back-and-forths with Democrats on the committee, with ranking member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., telling Noem that under her leadership, it is a “sad day for DHS.”
“Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like this that served as a lead Democrat on this committee. Even when, madam secretary, my Republican colleagues and I had strong disagreements, we still have productive conversations and did our duty keep America safe. But that’s not the case any longer,” Thompson told Noem, adding that he is glad that Noem “found time among your many photo ops and costume changes to testify.”
“On your watch, the department is breaking the law, it’s hurting people, and it’s making America less safe,” he added. “The Trump administration is outright lying to the courts and the American people.”
Noem was asked about what occurred last week in New Jersey as three members of Congress attempted to gain access to Delany Hall, a private detention center that is holding ICE detainees, and testified that it was “lawless.” The incident outside the detention center resulted in a melee and ended with the Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat who is also running for New Jersey governor, getting arrested.
“We have footage of those members of Congress slamming their bodies into our law enforcement officers, shoving them screaming profanities in their faces, striking them with their fists and otherwise assaulting law enforcement,” Noem testified. “The behavior was lawlessness, and it was beneath this body. Members of Congress should not break into detention centers or federal facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we certainly would have facilitated a tour.”
Delany Hall falls under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the members of Congress argued they had a right to conduct lawful “oversight” on the facility through their congressional responsibilities.
“They were cooperating with criminals to create criminal acts. This wasn’t oversight. This was committing felonies,” Noem said earlier this week on Fox News. “This was going out and attacking people who stand up for the rule of law, and it was absolutely horrible.”
Later in the hearing, Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., slammed Noem for what he said was a lack of access to legal counsel.
“You are deporting children with cancer, children who are U.S. citizens, a gay makeup artist who committed no crime and didn’t even enter the country illegally,” Magaziner told Noem. “Instead of focusing on real criminals, you have allowed innocent children to be deported while you fly around the country playing dress-up for the cameras.”
Meanwhile, Noem and House Republicans highlighted what she called “total operational control” of the southern border. Noem said she doesn’t know how many immigrants lacking legal status to be in the U.S. were released into the country during the Biden administration and touted that the Trump administration has focused on fixing the border crisis.
“We truly don’t have any idea how many dangerous individuals are still in the United States of America. Since President Trump has been in office, just in these few short months, we have deported over 250 known terrorists out of the country,” she said.
Noem was also pressed on whether everyone ICE has arrested has received due process — and she answered yes, through the tools that Congress has given it, arguing that expedited removal is a tool that Congress has allowed.
Later in the hearing, the DHS chief was asked about suspending habeas corpus, which ensures people are not unjustly detained or imprisoned, and whether it falls under the constitutional guidelines that a president can suspend it.
“I’m not a constitutional lawyer, but I believe it does,” Noem said, adding that it isn’t her authority to do so. “Well, this is something that’s not in my purview to weigh in on. This is the president’s prerogative, and he has not indicated that they will or will not be taking action.”
Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff, has floated this idea.
Sparking a contentious back-and-forth, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., showed Noem a picture of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hand that appeared to have the letters MS-13 on his hands to represent what the tattoos mean.
Noem would not answer the question as to whether the photo was edited or manipulated to put the letters on his knuckles, and she appeared to avoid analyzing the photo.
“You won’t look at the photo, and we will not be bringing was it doctored or not in staying here, and you look to your right, the photo in front of madam secretary,” Swalwell said. “Can you look to the right at the photo in front of you?”
“And the letters MS and the numbers 13 — are those doctored or not?” he asked.
“I don’t have any knowledge as to this photo,” she said, adding it is “unbelievable” that Swalwell wanted to focus on Abrego Garcia.
(WASHINGTON) — National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled 50% tariff against Brazil, the United States’ second-largest trading partner, saying the move is part of the administration’s broader global tariff strategy.
Speaking with ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Hassett said that the president has the authority to impose new tariffs if he thinks there is a national defense emergency or a national security threat — though Trump’s letter to Brazil highlighted the ongoing criminal case against his political ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro.
“So how is it a national security threat … how Brazil is handling a criminal case against its former president?” Karl asked.
“Well, that’s not the only thing,” Hassett said.
“The bottom line is that what we’re doing absolutely, collectively across every country is we’re onshoring production in the U.S. to reduce the national emergency, that is, that we have a massive trade deficit that’s putting us at risk should we need production in the U.S. because of a national security crisis,” he added.
“But again, as we’ve just established, we have a trade surplus with Brazil, not a deficit,” Karl noted.
“If you look at an overall strategy, if you don’t have an overall strategy for this, then there’ll be transshipping and everything else, and you won’t achieve your objectives,” Hassett said.
Pressed by Karl about Trump’s recent criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Hassett echoed the White House’s criticism of recent cost overruns in the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.
“I think that whether the president decides to push down that road or not is going to depend a lot on the answers that we get to the questions that [Office of Management and Budget Director] Russ Vought sent to the Fed,” Hassett said when asked if the cost overruns could be used as a pretext to fire Powell.
“Yes or no answer. Does the president, in your view, have the authority to fire the Fed chair?” Karl asked.
That’s a thing that’s being looked into,” Hassett said. “But certainly, if there’s cause, he does.”
Here are more highlights from Hassett’s interview
On new tariffs with the European Union and Mexico
Karl: So let me ask you, because what we’re hearing from the Europeans and from the Mexicans is they were in the middle of these negotiations as this was, as this was going on, so is this a negotiating tactic, or are these tariffs real?
Hassett: These — well, these tariffs are real if the president doesn’t get a deal that he thinks is good enough, but, you know, conversations are ongoing, and we’ll see where the dust settles. The bottom line is that President Trump has produced a huge amount of tariff revenue with the tariffs we’ve seen in the first half of the year. The Congressional Budget Office has said that tariff revenue over the next 10 years will help reduce the deficit and secure our entitlement programs is $3 trillion and consumers haven’t seen that.
You know, Consumer Price Index inflation right now is the lowest it’s been in over a decade. And so what President Trump has always said is that the foreign suppliers, the foreign governments are going to bear most of the tariffs. It’s being visibly seen, and I think that that’s probably affecting his negotiating position because we’ve got all this empirical evidence that his position has been proven correct in the data.
On copper tariffs
Karl: Let me ask you about the 50% tariff that the president has imposed on copper imports. Copper, of course, is widely used in construction, industrial manufacturing, cars, mobile phones, and the like. This is what The Wall Street Journal had to say about these tariffs: “Mister Trump is going to make U.S. firms pay 50% more for a vital metal while they wait five or more years for U.S. sourcing. How does making it more expensive to build aircraft, ships, and ammunition promote national security? This is national insecurity.” What’s your response to The Wall Street Journal?
Hassett: Right. The bottom line is that if there is a time of war, then we need to have the metals that we need to produce American weapons, and copper is a key component in many American weapon sets. And so, as we look forward to the threats that America faces, the president decided that we have plenty of copper in the U.S., but not enough copper production. And that’s why he’s taken this strong step.
Karl: But are you concerned about the effect of higher copper prices before American manufacturing can get up to speed?
Hassett: The fact is that that effect that you’re just discussing is something that you mentioned that economists said were going to be coming all year, these effects, and inflation is way, way down. In fact, inflation in the U.S. is right about the same level as it is in Europe.
(WASHINGTON) — Just as the Senate began debate on the rescissions package that would strip the Corporation for Public Broadcasting of two years’ worth of its funding, the Trump administration filed a new lawsuit against the three CPB board members whom the president has attempted to fire but have refused to leave.
Tuesday’s filing, in US District Court in Washington, is the latest volley in a monthslong legal fight between the administration and the entity that funds the nation’s public radio and television stations. It seeks to affirm President Donald Trump’s power to remove members of the CPB board — a power the corporation and its board members insist he doesn’t have.
“As recent Supreme Court orders have recognized, the President cannot meaningfully exercise his executive power under Article II of the Constitution without the power to select — and, when necessary, remove — those who hold federal office,” the administration’s filing says. “Personnel is policy, after all.”
CPB and its board members argue that while the president has the power to appoint the organization’s board members, there is no provision in the law that allows Trump to fire them.
Last month, a district court judge declined to grant a preliminary injunction on behalf of the three CPB board members whom the White House sought to fire in April, saying they had not proved the need for early judicial intervention in the case. But Judge Randolph Moss also noted that the board had the ability to change its own bylaws, which it did in May, to only permit the ouster of sitting board members — “by any person or authority, including the President of the United States,” with the concurrence of two-thirds of the board.
The new case has also been assigned to Judge Moss — the same judge who has been overseeing the CBP board members’ lawsuit.
Tuesday’s suit by the government seeks a judge’s order declaring that the three CPB board members in question — Laura Ross, Diane Kaplan and Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman — “do not lawfully serve” as members. Former President Joe Biden appointed the board members.
The administration is also asking the court to void any actions taken by the three board members, and to order the refund of any salary they might have been paid since the White House directed their dismissals in late April.