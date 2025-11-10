Trump administration still asking Supreme Court to block SNAP funding order

Trump administration still asking Supreme Court to block SNAP funding order

Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) signage at a grocery store in Dorchester, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Amid efforts to end the ongoing government shutdown, the Trump administration has informed the Supreme Court that it intends to continue seeking a stay of a lower court’s order requiring full payment of November SNAP benefits.

That order remains on hold following a late-Friday night administrative action by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

Solicitor General John Sauer told the court that if the government reopens, its request would become moot — but in the meantime, the administration is making clear that it still wants the justices to allow it to make an only a partial payment of SNAP benefits for the month. 

The administration is currently seeking to “undo” hundreds of millions of dollars in SNAP benefits that went out after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates SNAP, told states Friday afternoon that it was “working towards implementing November 2025 full benefit issuances” to comply with a court order. 

The administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday for an emergency stay of a ruling by U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordering the administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November, saying it would partially fund SNAP with approximately $4.5 billion but that it needed the remaining funds to support WIC programs that feed children.

Justice Jackson granted the stay, pending a decision on the administration’s appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Late Sunday, the circuit court denied the administration’s appeal, rejecting the administration’s argument that harm suffered by the government by complying with the order would outweigh the harm suffered by the millions of Americans who rely on the food assistance program. 

“These immediate, predictable, and unchallenged harms facing forty-two million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits — including fourteen million children — weigh heavily against a stay,” wrote Judge Julie Rikelman. 

On Saturday the USDA told states that they must “immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025” but 20 states said they had already begun the process of issuing full November benefits.

A federal judge in Boston has set an emergency hearing for Monday afternoon to consider the legality of the administration’s guidance that states “undo” SNAP benefits. 

A group of state attorneys general argue that it would be nearly impossible — as well as unfair and illegal — to unwind hundreds of millions in SNAP benefits after they have already been issued. 

“In the span of less than a week, USDA has circulated multiple formal guidance documents, each inconsistent with the prior one, forcing the Plaintiffs into a continual state of whiplash,” they argued in a court filing. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

More than 1,100 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption
More than 1,100 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nationwide flight disruption stretched into Sunday following cancellations or delays to thousands of flights on Saturday, as the Federal Aviation Administration limited capacity at 40 major U.S. airports amid the longest government shutdown in American history.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, more than 1,100 flights were cancelled across the country according to the FlightAware website, as the FAA grappled with sustained staffing issues in air traffic controller towers and centers.

Saturday saw 1,521 flights canceled nationwide and more than 6,400 flights delayed. 

Saturday’s figures surpassed those from Friday, when 1,024 flights were cancelled. Since Friday, more than 3,700 flights have been cancelled.

Major disruption was expected to continue through Sunday. As of Saturday night, there were over 40 air traffic control staffing triggers at facilities across the country.

The FAA decided not to cut any international flights as it would be a violation of international agreements with the countries, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on ABC News Live on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 dead, over a dozen hurt in shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis, shooter ‘contained’
2 dead, over a dozen hurt in shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis, shooter ‘contained’
ABC News

(MINNEAPOLIS) — At least two people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt in a shooting during morning drop-off at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, multiple sources told ABC News.

The shooter is “contained” and there’s “no active threat to the community,” city officials said. The suspect is believed to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said.

Students in pre-K to eighth grade attend the school. Young children wearing their uniforms were seen leaving the school holding their parents’ hands.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on social media.

“My husband’s a firefighter, and he got a phone call this morning [that] said that there was a incident at Annunciation, and that’s where my niece and nephew go to school … so he just took off on foot,” Emily Feste told Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. “We heard about 15 minutes ago that they’re safe. But it’s so awful and it’s so scary.”

Walz said state authorities are at the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he’s been “fully briefed on the tragic shooting.”

“The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the shooting, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

“I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families,” she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky, Sasha Pezenik and Michael Pappano contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman convicted in Graceland fraud scheme sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison
Woman convicted in Graceland fraud scheme sentenced to nearly 5 years in federal prison
Greene County Sheriff’s Office

(MEMPHIS) — A Missouri woman was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison on Tuesday for what prosecutors called a “brazen” attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate up for auction.

Lisa Findley, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, in February.

A federal judge sentenced her to 57 months in federal prison, with three years supervised probation, saying he wanted impress upon Findley the seriousness of her crime.

“It was brazen,” U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes told Findley at her sentencing at the federal courthouse in Memphis.

When asked by the judge if she had anything to say prior to being sentenced, Findley declined to speak.

No members of the Presley family were present at the sentencing hearing.

Findley has been in custody since her arrest in August 2024.  

In the plea agreement, Findley admitted the government’s factual basis in the case is “true and accurate,” and that had the case gone to trial the evidence would have established her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.

The mail fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Findley be sentenced to 57 months in federal prison.

“There is a strong need to deter the defendant from future criminal conduct and to protect the public,” prosecutors wrote in a recent court filing, arguing a “substantial period of incarceration is appropriate.”

Federal prosecutors said Findley formulated a “brazen scheme” to try to “extort a settlement from the Presley family.”

“The defendant boldly attempted to extort funds from the estate of L.M.P. [Lisa Marie Presley] by the creation and filing of a false and fraudulent Deed of Trust,” they stated in the court filing.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors said Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley’s late daughter Lisa Marie and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick in order to claim Lisa Marie Presley did not pay back a $3.8 million loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments that listed Graceland as collateral.

Naussany Investments, an unregistered entity that prosecutors said Findley was behind, filed public notices in May 2024 stating it would auction off Graceland at the front of the Shelby County Courthouse.

A Shelby County chancellor issued a temporary injunction at the eleventh hour that prevented such an auction from taking place, citing an affidavit from Philbrick that stated her signature was forged and she never met Lisa Marie Presley.

Philbrick spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling “Good Morning America” in August 2024 and “IMPACT x Nightline” in October 2024 that she never notarized anything for Lisa Marie Presley and has no idea how her name got involved in the scheme.

When Findley realized she was under investigation, prosecutors say she “attempted to deflect responsibility onto fictitious third persons.”

“Fortunately, the defendant’s scheme was unsuccessful,” prosecutors stated in the court filing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.