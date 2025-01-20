Trump administration to acknowledge only a person’s gender assigned at birth, officials say

Trump administration to acknowledge only a person’s gender assigned at birth, officials say
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expected to issue a slew of executive actions on Monday that would impact transgender Americans, including an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize a person’s gender assigned at birth, Trump officials told reporters during a press call.

The executive orders, which Trump is expected to sign on Monday, his first day in office, include prohibiting federal funds from being used in programs that acknowledge people who identify as transgender, according to Trump officials.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” an incoming White House official said during the call, which took place ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Trump’s executive actions are expected to rescind 2023 Biden administration policies related to the treatment of transgender individuals in the federal workplace.

Policies include Biden administration guidance on gender and inclusion for public servants, which was issued on March 31, 2023, marking Trans Visibility Day, in which the Office of Personnel Management updated guidance on gender inclusion in the federal workplace, including ensuring that “all federal employees have their respective gender identities accurately reflected and identified in the workplace.”

The Biden administration guidance also directed federal agencies to “take steps to implement or increase the availability of training programs on gender identity and inclusion in the federal workplace for employees, managers, and leadership.”

According to Trump officials, Trump’s executive actions also would rescind many policies set by the Biden administration, including withholding federal money from schools and colleges unless they followed certain rules to protect trans students from harassment.

In addition, entities like prisons and shelters that receive federal funds would also be required to designate “single sex” spaces, White House officials said, assigning people to certain areas based on their gender assigned at birth.

Trump also plans to rescind a 2022 Biden administration rule in which the U.S. Department of State made it possible for people applying for U.S. passports to be able to select “X” to mark their gender, officials said.

The move, which was designed to accommodate nonbinary, intersex and gender nonconforming individuals, was announced by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 31, 2022, marking Transgender Day of Visibility.

“The Department of State has reached another milestone in our work to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity,” Blinken said in a statement at the time.

The Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group, told ABC News in a statement that while the group has not seen the text of the executive orders, HRC is committed to working to help combat these actions in the courts and in Congress to “ensure that LGBTQ+ people are protected.”

“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in all areas of their lives,” HRC President Kelley Robinson told ABC News in a statement on Monday. “No one should be subjected to ongoing discrimination, harassment and humiliation where they work, go to school, or access health care. But today’s expected executive actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community serve no other purpose than to hurt our families and our communities.”

“Any attack on our rights threatens the rights of any person who doesn’t fit into the narrow view of how they should look and act,” Robinson added. “The incoming administration is trying to divide our communities in the hope that we forget what makes us strong. But we refuse to back down or be intimidated.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump asks judge to halt sentencing in his criminal hush money case
Trump asks judge to halt sentencing in his criminal hush money case
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday asked the judge overseeing his criminal hush money case in New York to halt his sentencing in the case, currently set for Friday.

Judge Juan Merchan, in a ruling last week, ordered Trump to appear for sentencing, either in person or virtually, on Jan. 10 following his May conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump was found guilty in May of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

In a court filing Monday, Trump’s attorneys argued Merchan “will lack authority to proceed with sentencing” because Trump is still appealing Merchan’s earlier ruling that the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision does not apply to the New York hush money case.

“Forcing a President to continue to defend a criminal case — potentially through trial or, even more dramatically here, through sentencing and judgment — while the appellate courts are still grappling with his claim of immunity would, in fact, force that President ‘to answer for his conduct in court’ before his claim of immunity is finally adjudicated,” defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.

Merchan initially scheduled the sentencing for July 11 before pushing it back in order to weigh if Trump’s conviction was impacted by the Supreme Court’s July ruling prohibiting the prosecution of a president for official acts undertaken while in office. Merchan subsequently ruled that Trump’s conviction related “entirely to unofficial conduct” and “poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch.”

Merchan last week indicated that he would sentence Trump to an unconditional discharge, effectively a blemish on Trump’s record, saying it struck a balance between the duties of president and the sanctity of the jury’s verdict.

Trump’s attorneys said it did not matter.

“It is of no moment that the Court has suggested an intention to impose a sentence of unconditional discharge. While it is indisputable that the fabricated charges in this meritless case should have never been brought, and at this point could not possibly justify a sentence more onerous than that, no sentence at all is appropriate based on numerous legal errors — including legal errors directly relating to Presidential immunity that President Trump will address in the forthcoming appeals,” the defense said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment on Monday’s filing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Thanksgiving forecast: Where the snow, rain is headed this holiday week
Thanksgiving forecast: Where the snow, rain is headed this holiday week
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Snow is headed to the Midwest and the West ahead of Thanksgiving, while rain will target the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s your weather forecast for the holiday week:

Monday

Snow is headed to Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday, while rain is possible from Chicago to Detroit to Indianapolis.

In the West, lots of snow will accumulate in the California mountains. Parts of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range below the snow line could see 4 to 8 inches of rain through Monday night.

Throughout the South, temperatures will be above average — in the 70s or 80s — on Monday.

Tuesday

Rain is headed to the Northeast on Tuesday, potentially causing flight delays during this busy travel week.

In the West, snow will continue in the Sierra Nevadas and will target the Rockies.

Rain showers are possible from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

Wednesday

The Midwest, including Chicago, will see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday.

In the West, snow totals will reach 3 to 5 feet for parts of the southern Sierra Nevadas in California. Up to 7 feet of snow is possible at the highest elevations.

The Rocky Mountains in Colorado are forecast to get 1 to 3 feet of snow. Wind gusts may reach 35 to 50 mph.

Temperatures on Wednesday will return to potentially record-breaking highs for Houston and Austin, Texas, with highs in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving

A storm is expected to bring rain to most of the East Coast on Thanksgiving.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be rainy and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Snow is possible in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and northern Maine.

Temperatures will be average or below average for most of the country on Thanksgiving. But temperatures will be above average for Phoenix; New Orleans; Jacksonville, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy got tied to the alleged attempt to steal Graceland
How Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy got tied to the alleged attempt to steal Graceland
Gab Archive/Redferns via Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn) — Graceland, the iconic Memphis home of the late Elvis Presley, is one of America’s most recognized residences, only second to the White House. That’s why the announcement of its public auction in May caused shock and confusion among the legendary musician’s fans.

Ultimately, this incident highlighted the rising issue of alleged deed fraud.

The scandal began last spring when Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC filed a lawsuit and announced a foreclosure sale for Graceland, claiming that Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter who died in 2023, had borrowed $3.8 million and used the property as collateral.

The actor Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, responded by filing a countersuit, seeking to enjoin the auction alleging fraud and claiming that Naussany Investments was nonexistent and had no rights to the property. This allegedly criminal plot to steal Graceland from under America’s nose caused outrage among Elvis fans.

The Memphis mansion is significant and widespread because it has been hallowed ground for generations of Elvis fans, from lovestruck teenagers in the 1950s to those inspired by his legacy today.

“People have been trying to take from Elvis since Elvis was Elvis,” Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, told “GMA3” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim. “Elvis was a human being. He was a really good human being. He treated people really well. He lived here. He loved it here. He died here. He’s buried here. His parents are buried here. His daughter is buried here. Pick on somebody else. Have a heart, have a conscience. And even if you don’t have a heart or have a conscience — know that you won’t get away with it.”

The mansion was also home to Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only child. Her life in the spotlight and tragic death have fascinated the public since the day she was born — as the King of Rock and Roll’s princess.

Shortly after Elvis died in 1977, Lisa Marie became the sole heir to her father’s financially troubled estate, which at the time included only a few million dollars in cash and Graceland. Lisa Marie’s life seemed to stabilize when she married musician Danny Keough at the age of 20.

They had two children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, that stability didn’t last. She struggled with drug addiction, marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, and the tragic 2020. suicide of her son Benjamin.

“We could all feel it coming,” Riley Keough said in Lisa Marie memoir “From here to the Great Unknown.” “We all knew my mom was going to die of a broken heart.”

Lisa Marie fiercely defended her family’s legacy. One of her last actions was to approve director Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated 2022 film “Elvis,” insisting that it highlight how her father’s musical success was rooted in his appreciation for Black culture.

“He loved gospel music and would sit outside of the blues bars,” Lisa Marie said in an interview with ABC News. “He was influenced by and raised by this. We had this conversation with Baz that it was, you know, shown that that is — that’s where he got his influence from, that’s where it started for him.”

Lisa Marie made her final public appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2023, when Austin Butler won the best actor award for his portrayal of Elvis. Two days later, she died. Her cause of death was reported as complications from bariatric surgery she had undergone several years earlier.

Her funeral was held at Graceland with fans lining the streets, hauntingly reminiscent of how they grieved her father more than 45 years earlier.

“She was buried alongside her father and alongside her son at Graceland,” ABC’s Chris Connelly said. “You know, the home that she loved best.”

In a shocking revelation last May, a secret entity known as Naussany Investments claimed that Lisa Marie used Graceland as collateral to take out a $3.8 million loan and had not repaid it.

Consequently, the mysterious company announced its intention to auction the property off.

“It was not thoroughly implausible to imagine that Graceland might be on the block because of something that Lisa Marie had done when she was in arrears,” Connelly said.

Keough took her role as trustee of the estate seriously, with her lawyer Bradley Russell who filed a countersuit.

In the countersuit, Riley claimed that her mother did not borrow anything and that the loan documents are forgeries.

The investigation into the alleged fraud ranged far from the iconic mansion to Florida, where they an unlikely savior in notary Kimberly Philbrick lives. An alleged fake notary seal emerged as the potential smoking gun.

“We sent our private investigator out to find the notary public who allegedly notarized these documents in 2018 to interview her and to get an affidavit from her saying that this never happened, she never notarized anything,” Russell said.

When a private investigator approached Philbrick at her workplace in Holly Hill, Florida, Philbrick said she was shocked to discover fraud had been committed in her name. She alleged that she knew right away something was off; she swore in an affidavit that it wasn’t her signature.

“Had I ever met Lisa Marie Presley? Did I sign the document? Did I notarize it? No, no, no,” Philbrick said.

Based on Philbrick’s affidavit, Keough’s lawyers hurried into court to prevent the sale of Graceland. A judge issued a temporary injunction the day before it was scheduled to be auctioned.

It took nearly three months longer to locate the alleged mastermind. In mid-August, Lisa Findley was arrested in the Ozarks. She was apprehended on Aug. 16, the 47th anniversary of Elvis’ death. Federal prosecutors charged the Missouri woman with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

They alleged that Findley exploited the public and tragic events in the Presley family for her personal gain.

Investigators allege that Findley used aliases to create fraudulent loan documents and that she published a fake foreclosure notice in a Memphis newspaper, announcing plans to auction off Graceland to the highest bidder. Findley has pleaded not guilty and is in jail awaiting trial. She and her attorneys did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Keough expressed her intention to preserve Graceland as both a museum and a home, just as her mother would have wanted.

“Still to this day, people going through the house, and there’s just this, like sort of love that just doesn’t stop,” Keough said on WABC’s Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023. “And I really love that.”

ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline: Stealing Graceland” streams on Hulu beginning Thursday, Oct. 31.

ABC News’ Ely Brown, Sasha Pezenik, Jared Kofsky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.