Trump again brings up the idea of deporting US citizens for crimes
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump continued on Tuesday to float his idea, which some legal experts say is unconstitutional, to deport U.S. citizens who commit crimes.
Speaking to the press during a tour of a migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, the president repeated claims that there are many immigrants who are now citizens and have been committing serious crimes.
“They’re not new to our country. They’re old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth,” he said. “So maybe that will be the next job.”
The proposal came weeks after the Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate — a Trump appointee — released a memo giving U.S. attorneys wide discretion to decide when to pursue the denaturalization process to “advance the Administration’s policy objectives.”
Some of the cases U.S. attorneys should pursue are those against individuals who have engaged in torture, war crimes, human trafficking and human rights violations, the memo says.
Legal experts have warned that Trump’s proposals are unconstitutional claiming they violate the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. The issue has not come before the courts yet.
Amanda Frost, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, told ABC News in April that the administration could try to target naturalized U.S. citizens, who can lose their immigration status if they’ve committed treason or falsified information during their naturalization process. However, she said those instances are rare.
“If someone’s a naturalized citizen, there could be an effort to denaturalize that person and deport them,” Frost said. “But then it would have to be that they committed some sort of fraud or error in their naturalization process. An unrelated crime could not be the basis for denaturalizing and deporting somebody.”
Trump acknowledged that he didn’t know if deporting U.S. citizens who are convicted of crimes is legal.
“We’ll have to find that out legally. I’m just saying if we had the legal right to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he added. “I don’t know if we do or not, we’re looking at that right now.”
ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday is hosting El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, the self-described “world’s coolest dictator” who has become a key ally in the administration’s controversial migrant deportations.
The two men greeted each other outside the White House and shook hands before heading inside for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.
There, they will likely face reporter questions on the use of El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison CECOT to house migrants removed from the U.S. and the ongoing legal dispute regarding the wrongful deportation of a migrant from Maryland, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
The Supreme Court has ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia. Trump on Friday said, “If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would tell them to do that. I respect the Supreme Court.”
Trump appeared to amend that statement, though, in a social media post over the weekend where he suggested the fate of those deported now rests with Bukele.
“Looking forward to seeing President Bukele, of El Salvador, on Monday! Our Nations are working closely together to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of Prosperity. President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States,” Trump wrote. “These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government.”
The Justice Department argued in court filings that the courts had “no authority” to direct how the executive branch engages in foreign relations and argued the administration could not interfere with El Salvador’s sovereignty. Another hearing is set in the case for Tuesday.
Ahead of Monday’s meeting, President Trump said he thought Bukele was “doing a fantastic job” and “taking care of a lot of problems that we have that we really wouldn’t be able to take care of from a cost standpoint.”
“We have some very bad people in that prison, people that should have never been allowed into our country, people that murder drug dealers, some of the worst people on Earth are in that prison and he’s able to do that,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida on Sunday.
When pressed further about the alleged human rights abuses reported at CECOT, President Trump said, “I don’t see it. I don’t see that happening.”
The Trump administration has deported hundreds of migrants they allege to be Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, though have done so with seemingly little due process.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a social media post over the weekend, said the efforts continued with another 10 alleged criminals associated with MS-13 and Tren de Aragua deported to El Salvador.
Rubio wrote that the “alliance” between Trump and Bukele “has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere.”
Plus, Trump and several officials have floated sending U.S. citizens convicted of violent crimes to the infamous El Salvador prison — something legal experts have said would violate the Constitution.
“The president has discussed this idea quite a few times publicly. He’s also discussed it privately,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week.
“These would be heinous, violent criminals who have broken our nation’s laws repeatedly. And these are violent repeat offenders in American streets,” Leavitt continued.
“The president has said if it’s legal, right, if there is a legal pathway to do that, he’s not sure. We are not sure if there is. It’s an idea that he has simply floated and has discussed, very publicly, as in the effort of transparency,” she said.
(WASHINGTON) — In the wake of a series of strikes by Israel on Iran’s nuclear sites, potentially pushing the Middle East to the brink of an all-out conflict, President Donald Trump told ABC News he thought the attacks had been “excellent” and suggested there was “more to come.”
On Thursday, Israel hit dozens of sites inside Iran, saying the country had enriched enough fissile material for several nuclear bombs. Israel also targeted Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said could carry a nuclear payload.
“I think it’s been excellent,” Trump told ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. “We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. a lot more.”
Trump declined to comment on whether the U.S. participated in the attack in any way. On Thursday night, the White House released a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which he said “Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”
Trump has been focused on securing a nuclear agreement with Iran and talks were set to take place in Oman on Sunday. Earlier Thursday, Trump said he believed the U.S. was “fairly close” to a deal and didn’t want Israel “going in” fearing that strikes could “blow it.”
(WASHINGTON) — After a marathon three days of debate and drama, Senate Republicans on Tuesday wrangled just enough votes to pass President Donald Trump’s major tax and immigration bill.
The Senate deadlocked 50-50 before Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.
“Wow,” Trump said as he learned of the news in real time while touring a new migrant detention center in Florida dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” He said he would return to Washington soon to celebrate.
Senate Democrats, though, managed to deal a final symbolic blow just ahead of final passage by having the title of his signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” stricken as violating reconciliation rules.
Headwinds likely in House
The legislation now heads back to the House for final approval — but it’s likely to face some headwinds there.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is operating with a razor-thin Republican majority. He can afford only three defections if all members are voting and present.
Already, some GOP fiscal hawks are expressing dismay at Senate changes to the bill that previously passed the House by a single vote.
Overall, the Senate version includes roughly $4 trillion in tax cuts, new funding for border security and fulfills some of Trump’s campaign pledges such as no taxes on tips and overtime.
It also guts Biden-era clean energy initiatives; slashes entitlement health programs like Medicaid and SNAP, which are intended to help the nation’s most vulnerable Americans; and includes a plan to lift the cap on the state and local tax deduction, currently set at $10,000, to $40,000.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the Senate bill would add roughly $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years — roughly $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House back in May.
The CBO also found that 11.8 million people could go uninsured over the next decade due to cuts in Medicaid, which emerged as a critical issue among several of the Senate Republican holdouts.
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said he is “not inclined to vote” for the legislation as amended, though Roy has repeatedly threatened to withhold support on previous critical vote only to ultimately side with the president.
Roy said “the overall deficit number is not good” in the bill the Senate passed, suggesting it violates the House’s budget framework.
“It’s front-loaded versus back-loaded, as we all know. I think it got worse. I think SALT got worse. It got more expensive,” he added.
House leaders, though, are vowing to plow ahead to take up the bill as expeditiously as possible to meet the president’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.
“This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job,” Johnson and other GOP leaders said in a statement just after Senate passage.
Next steps and possible timing
The first step will be to have the House Rules Committee convene early Tuesday afternoon to markup the bill and set parameters for floor debate and consideration of the bill.
Once the bill clears the Rules Committee, it will head to the House floor for a debate and a vote on the rule, which could occur as early as Wednesday morning.
Finally, the House will then move to a vote on final passage. It remains unclear when the House will hold a final vote, though it would be the last step before the bill is sent to President Trump’s desk.
Republican Rep. Andy Harris, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News on Tuesday that the Senate bill is “not ready for prime time.”
“We’ll get there eventually, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the next couple days,” Harris said.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, celebrating after ushering the bill through his own divided conference, noted the difficulty House Republicans might have in passing the package as it now heads their way, but said he delivered them a “strong product.”
“I think we took what they sent us and strengthened and improved upon it. And so I’m hopeful that now, when it gets sent over there, as they deliberate about how they want to handle it, they’ll find the goals that are necessary to pass it,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol.
Trump told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce he believed the legislation would have an “easier” time in the House.
“There is something for everyone,” the president said when asked for his message to Republican holdouts. “And I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House. Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”
ABC News’ Isabella Murray, Mariam Khan and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.