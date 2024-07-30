Trump and Harris kick off ad campaign war, placing major TV ad buys in battleground states

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have now kicked off their ad war with both of their campaigns launching major eight-figure ad campaigns targeting each other in key battleground states.

The Harris campaign this week is launching a $50 million three-week ad blitz through the Democratic National Convention next month, with the first ad of her campaign introducing the vice president to voters, highlighting her career and taking hits at her Republican opponent, the campaign announced.

The Trump campaign too has launched its first major television ad in battleground states attacking Harris since as least January, reserving at least $12 million worth of airtime this week, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Trump’s 30-second ad, released by the his campaign, zeroes in on the former president’s ongoing rhetoric that Harris “failed” as President Joe Biden’s border czar, calling her “weak” and “dangerously liberal.”

“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over 10 million illegally here, a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes, and ISIS now here,” a narrator in the ad says, followed by an interview clip of Harris appearing to admit she hasn’t visited the border.

“Kamala Harris. Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal,” the narration continues.

According to AdImpact, the Trump campaign has reserved $12 million worth of airtime across Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

After a week of working to determine the best language to attack Harris since Biden left the 2024 race, this ad campaign reflects the Trump campaign’s push to focus on the border — a major campaign issue for voters.

In response to the Trump campaign’s ad, the Harris campaign suggests that the vice president was focused on addressing the root causes of migration and claimed that at no point in her tenure was she in charge of managing the border.

Harris’ first ad, titled “Fearless” and featuring pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — highlights her background as a former prosecutor who is “uniquely suited to take on” the former president, who is now a convicted felon.

“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” a narrator says in the one-minute ad. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”

The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”

This ad is scheduled to run on local and national broadcast, cable programming, streaming and social channels over the next three weeks, including during the Olympic Games, as well as programs like “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother” and “The Daily Show.”

The Harris campaign has reserved airtime in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, according to ad tracking firm Medium Buying.

Secretary Mayorkas announces independent review of Trump assassination attempt
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas is announcing an independent investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of the Trump assassination attempt at the White House. — Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there will be a bipartisan, independent review of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

The independent review will be made up of four people: former DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano; Frances Townsend, the former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush; Mark Filip, a former federal judge and deputy attorney general to President George W. Bush; and David Mitchell, the former superintendent of Maryland State Police and former Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the State of Delaware.

Mayorkas said he could invite additional experts to join the panel in the coming days.

The group will have 45 days to review the policies and procedures of the Secret Service before, during and after the rally on July 13.

“All Americans share a concern about the safety of our public officials,” members of the independent review panel said in a joint statement. “We formed this bipartisan group to quickly identify improvements the U.S. Secret Service can implement to enhance their work. We must all work together to ensure events like July 13 do not happen again.”

Mayorkas said his department is committed to being transparent with the findings.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle is set to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee.

What could happen to Menendez’s Senate seat now that he’s been convicted?
(WASHINGTON) — With Sen. Bob Menendez having been found guilty by a jury, calls for him to resign are coming from the highest levels, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But Menendez, at least for the time being, continues to hold his position as New Jersey’s senior senator.

Here’s what we know about what might happen to Sen. Menendez’s Senate seat.

Not required to resign
There’s no law that says Menendez cannot serve in the Senate despite a guilty conviction.

He can technically continue to serve until he is up for reelection if he so chooses not to step aside.

It was not immediately clear whether Menendez, who is currently running to reclaim his seat as an independent, will heed calls from fhis fellow New Jersey lawmakers and Senate leaders to resign.

If he chooses to hold on to his seat, the Senate does have a constitutionally-mandated option on disciplining its members: expulsion.

Expelling Menendez would require a vote of two thirds of the Senate. A senator would need to bring forward a resolution to expel him and then work it through the floor process. It’s unclear if there would be the votes necessary to expel him at this time.

Some Democratic senators are opening the door to an expulsion vote, however.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., for example, said in a post on X that Menendez should “resign or face expulsion from the Senate.”

If the Senate did manage to successfully expel Menendez, it would be truly historic. Only 21 members of Congress have ever been expelled and the Senate has expelled only 15 members. Fourteen of them were expelled during the Civil War for supporting the Confederacy.

There have been other instances when expulsion was considered, but the Senate either dropped the matter or the member left office before a vote. The last case of a senator being formally expelled from the upper chamber happerned in 1862.

Six House members have been expelled: Three of them were expelled for supporting the Confederacy, two of them Democrats. Rep. George Santos, who was booted from his House seat in December, made history as the first Republican House member to be expelled.

Menendez already voluntarily gave up his position as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September. It’s unclear what if any security clearances Menendez currently holds, but his conviction could affect his ability to hold a clearance.

If he resigns or is expelled, Governor Phil Murphy chooses his replacement
Menendez is up for reelection this fall, so New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy would be responsible for appointing someone to temporarily fill the vacancy left by Menendez until his term expires.

Murphy issued a statement shortly after the jury announced its verdict in Menendez’s case reiterating his calls for Menendez to resign and calling on the Senate to act if he does not.

“I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Murphy said. “If he refuses to vacate his office, I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”

The already-scheduled election would go forward as usual this November to select a new permanent replacement for Menendez who would then be installed in January.

Trump proposes giving green cards to all noncitizen college graduates. His campaign says only after they are vetted
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday clarified his immigration proposal to give green cards to all noncitizen college students who graduate from American universities, arguing there would be an “aggressive vetting process.”

“He believes, only after such vetting has taken place, we ought to keep the most skilled graduates who can make significant contributions to America,” Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to ABC News on Friday. “This would only apply to the most thoroughly vetted college graduates who would never undercut American wages or workers.”

Leavitt went on to say, “radical Islamists, Hamas supporters, America haters” would be excluded from Trump’s proposed plan.

Trump deviated from his usual anti-immigrant rhetoric and advocated for “automatically” giving noncitizens in the U.S. green cards when they graduate from college — not just people who go through the vetting process, he said in an episode of the “All In” podcast that was released on Thursday.

“[What] I want to do, and what I will do, is you graduate from a college, I think you should get, automatically as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country. That includes junior colleges, too,” Trump said in the episode, which was taped on Wednesday.

“Anybody graduates from a college, you go in there for two years or four years, if you graduate, or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country,” he continued.

The Biden campaign responded to Trump’s comments, saying the former president is making an “empty promise.”

“Trump’s empty promise is both a lie and an insult, especially to the countless people that have been permanently damaged by his first-term in office,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said.

Trump’s response came after one of the hosts, Jason Calacanis, asked Trump if he could promise to “give us more ability to import the best and brightest around the world to America.”

On the campaign trail, Trump has frequently disparaged undocumented immigrants, labeling them as violent criminals who are stealing jobs, resources and housing away from American citizens as he vows at almost every campaign stop to lead the largest deportation operation if reelected.

His comments seemed to be an attempt to further court the Silicon Valley businessmen, three of whom are immigrants, and the broader tech industry, which heavily relies on work visas for employment.

David Sacks, one of the podcast hosts, asked if he would expand H-1B work visa for tech workers after fixing the border — to which Trump said “yes,” going on to complain that “highly skilled people” were leaving the United States due to immigration issues.

“Somebody graduates at the top of the class, they can’t even make a deal with the company because they don’t think they’re going to be able to stay in the country. That is going to end on Day 1,” Trump said.

“It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, from the greatest schools,” he added.

Trump’s various personal businesses have frequently hired foreign workers, including using the H-2B visa program that allows American companies to hire low-wage foreign nonagricultural workers to hire workers at Mar-a-Lago during the “Palm Beach season,” he said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in 2016. Trump, however, has criticized the program for taking jobs away from Americans.

In the past, Trump advocated for merit-based immigration plans, signing the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, which sought to award business visas to high-skilled workers.

“You need a pool of people to work for your companies. You have great companies and have to be smart people. Not everybody can be less than smart. You need brilliant people,” Trump said on the podcast.

