Trump announces Hamas disarmament agreement as part of Gaza peace plan

Trump announces Hamas disarmament agreement as part of Gaza peace plan
U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on American nuclear innovation in the Oval Office at the White House on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday an agreement for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire signed last year.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump said in a social media post, referencing the newly formed multinational organization established by the U.S. president to oversee the 20-point peace plan in Gaza.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks,” Trump added.

Few details about the agreement were initially released and there was no immediate official comment from Israel or Hamas on the president’s announcement.

In a statement following Trump’s announcement, the Board of Peace said Hamas has “agreed to a detailed Roadmap for implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire,” calling it the result of a months of negotiations.

“The Roadmap represents a historic breakthrough,” the board said. “For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.”

In his post, Trump said the agreement marks a “major milestone” in the 20-point plan and noted that it “will be carried out in carefully structured phases.”

“As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,” Trump said. “Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.”

Trump also thanked mediators — including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey — for their work on the plan.

Trump’s 20-point plan, unveiled last fall, led to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The plan also calls for Hamas — Gaza’s militant rulers — to surrender its weapons and dismantle its military infrastructure — including a vast tunnel network — and relinquish power to a new technocratic Palestinian government in return for an Israeli troop withdrawal, desperately needed humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population and an international effort to rebuild the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Earlier this month, Hamas announced it had dissolved its government in the strip to make way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as part of phase two of the plan.

The war between Israel and Hamas began after the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. The Israeli military subsequently launched a massive retaliatory campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, including over 1,200 killed since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health. The conflict also led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the United Nations saying last week the overall situation remains “brutal.”

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(NEW YORK) — A man has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon near the U.K. home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, police said Thursday.

The suspect, who was not named, “was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon,” Norfolk Police said in a statement to ABC News.

He remains in custody, according to police.

Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, lives on his brother King Charles III’s privately owned Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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NASA astronaut joins Russian cosmonauts in launch to International Space Station
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Expedition 75 Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina (top), NASA astronaut Anil Menon (C) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft for launch on July 14, 2026, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A NASA astronaut blasted off from a launch site in Kazakhstan Tuesday along with two Russian cosmonauts as part of a mission to the International Space Station.

Anil Menon launched aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome site around 10:47 a.m. ET along with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.

This marks Menon’s first space flight, and the second flight for the Russian cosmonauts, according to NASA.

The space craft is scheduled to dock with the station around 1:56 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

Once aboard the station, they will join up with the members of Expedition 74 crew, three NASA astronauts, one European Space Agency astronauts and three cosmonauts, who have been on the station conducting scientific experiments.

Menon, Dubrov and Kikina’s mission will last about eight months and they are scheduled to return to Earth in April 2027.

Menon will “conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth,” according to NASA.

That includes research into production of semiconductor crystals in space, and testing augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools for medical support in space, NASA said.

“He will be a test subject helping researchers understand how blood flow is affected in space to protect future astronauts. He also will test bioprinting vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the aging process to advance therapeutic developments,” the agency added.

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Tsunami warning issued as 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japanese coast, USGS says
Tsunami warning issued as 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japanese coast, USGS says
Table indicating the escape route in the case of tsunamis. (Getty stock photo)

(TOKYO) — A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday off Japan’s northeastern coast, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting authorities to issue tsunami warnings and advisories along parts of the coast.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters,” USGS said, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter.”

The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami warnings were in place for some of the coast along the Pacific, along with lesser advisories and forecasts farther away from the quake’s center.

“Residents in areas where tsunami warnings have been issued should immediately evacuate to higher ground or evacuation buildings and other higher, safer locations,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

The tsunami waves that were expected to have been the highest struck the coast within hours, with the largest one registering about 80 cm, or about 2.5 feet, but officials said they had not ruled out further waves. Official warnings were still in place, although the U.S. weather officials said in an update that, based on available data, “the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed.”

Preliminary U.S. data pinpointed the quake about 100 km, or about 62 miles, off the eastern coast of Miyako, USGS said. Light rumbling could be felt as far away as Tokyo. A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck nearby about 40 minutes afterward, according to USGS data.

The Japanese agency held a press conference on Monday, during which it identified the quake as having been a 7.5 magnitude one. The depth was 10 km, or about 6.2 miles. It occurred at 4:53 p.m. local time, the agency said.

A tsunami warning was issued under twenty seconds after the initial earthquake, an official said. Officials warned people to stay on the alert for about week, as an equal or lesser than quake may occur. The risk was especially elevated for the next two or three days, officials said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said a “destructive” Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected “and there is no threat to Hawaii.”

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